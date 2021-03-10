As we reported in January, such theories seemed to be overstated. Yes, some Republicans had done so by switching to different parties or without identifying a party at all. But the numbers were small, and it was hard to know how they compared to past post-election periods.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post’s Lenny Bronner stumbled across monthly data for North Carolina, one of the states at the center of the “Republican erosion” theory. Those numbers allow us to see the patterns of party changes over the past decade, revealing both that the switches among Republicans in January were unusual — and fairly modest.

Those data show that, on average from 2010 through 2020, about 41,000 Democrats and 24,500 Republicans changed their party identifications each year. The number increases in years with federal elections. So far this year, though, Republicans have been twice as likely as Democrats to switch parties, a function of a big spike in January.

The number of Republicans switching parties in January was the largest in a single month since January 2010. It was about the same number as switched in all of 2011. It was, in a word, abnormal.

But it wasn’t a massive shift, relatively speaking. If we look at the party switches around each of the last six federal elections in North Carolina (2010 through 2020), we see that, as a percentage of the total number of switchers in each party during the election year itself, the January 2021 spike for Republicans stands out. But it was smaller than the relative percentage of switchers the party saw in October 2012, when more than a fifth of the year’s Republican switchers changed parties. That was only about 6,000 people, but the state is also home to 750,000 more people now.

This is the central point. The state now has about 2 million Republican voters. An erosion of 11,000 of those voters, as has occurred this year, is a drop of about half a percent. And only about 900 of them became Democrats. Most of the rest became independents — and either probably stopped supporting Republicans long ago or will tend to keep supporting Republican candidates regardless.

This is another useful thing to remember. There’s been a big shift away from the two major parties over the past few decades, with more Americans identifying as independents. But they still tend to vote with one party or the other, making them “leaners” in the political vernacular.

Gallup regularly polls the country to learn how people identify themselves politically. Their data don’t show any abnormal shift in party registration since December. Then, 50 percent of respondents identified as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents and 39 percent identified as Republican or Republican leaners. In mid-February, the percentage of Democrats and leaners was 49 percent and Republicans was 42 percent, functionally unchanged.

Looking at averages by month, we see that there has been a divergence between the parties, but it’s one that started last April or so.

One can debate why that might have been a significant moment; perhaps, for example, it reflects the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. But there’s little evidence of a broad shift away from the GOP that’s predicated on the events of Jan. 6.

The summary here is an unexciting one. Yes, an unusual number of Republicans changed party in January and it’s likely that some or many of them did so because of the Capitol attack. But there’s not much evidence either in North Carolina or nationally that this was a massive trend that threatens to undercut the party to any significant degree.