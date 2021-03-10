The campaign

BE BLUNT: Lucas Kunce is betting that without former president Donald Trump on the ballot, a Democrat just might have a chance of flipping Sen. Roy Blunt's seat blue.

Kunce, a Marine veteran who now works at a nonprofit aiming to reduce the power of corporate monopolies, announced yesterday that he's running to replace Blunt, who became the fifth Republican senator to announce his retirement in 2022. Kunce's pitch: He'll be a populist, from the left.

“Trump was appealing to people in Missouri because they've all been left behind,” Kunce told Power Up. “But in the last four years, they did not catch up at all.”

Others to watch: Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) has not ruled out a run since Blunt's retirement, tweeting she was "grateful to everyone reaching out."

Democrats, who narrowly control all of Washington, face the daunting task for retaining both the Senate and the House in 2022. But exits by GOP senators in Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and now Missouri may give Democrats more opportunities.

It will be an uphill battle for any Democrat that ultimately wins the primary – as the party suffered major losses in the state throughout the Trump era. Trump might not be on the ballot, but Trumpism will be, in the state he won by 15 points in 2020.

Trump aligned mid-term candidates have already cropped up in competitive races throughout the country, and fealty to the ex-president has quickly become the party's latest litmus test. Blunt told the Kansas City Star that Trump offered to help him in his re-election bid prior to announcing his retirement. For the candidates reportedly weighing possible runs in the GOP primary, the ex-president's support is likely to be coveted – and crucial.

How Republicans see it: “Any Republican candidate who wants to run and be successful has to align with the America First — the Trump agenda,” Jean Evans, the former executive director of the Missouri Republican Party told Power Up.

“[Trump's] support is still very important to the base here,” Evans added. “People are going to want to feel the alliance with the America First agenda and I don't think anybody who has said anything negative about President Trump would do well here.”

Republicans working on midterm races tell us they doubt Democrats will be able to turn things around from the outcomes of the past few cycles. “We're extremely confident that we're going to keep the state, and we don't see that changing,” a GOP operative who works on Senate races told Power Up.

But another GOP source in the state had a more nuanced take: that Democrats still have a shot if Republicans fail to nominate a strong candidate. “We'll lose in 2022” if former governor Eric Greitens (R) is the candidate, the GOP source said. Greitens, a former Republican star who left office in 2018 after legal and sex scandals, just last week floated a Trump-y primary challenge to Blunt before the retirement announcement.

Why Dems think they can pull it off: Democrats have recently held top elected positions in the state; former Gov. Jay Nixon (D) served until 2017 and Claire McCaskill was senator until her 2018 defeat to Josh Hawley.

"Even in 2016, when this seat was last up, [Blunt's opponent] Jason Kander was still three points of the Republican incumbent," Kunce noted, referring to the former Missouri secretary of state.

Kander, who fell 78,000 votes short of defeating Blunt, said he would not run this time – but said he'll still campaign for the Democratic nominee.

Kunce – who works at the American Economic Liberties Project and is proposing policies such as a “Marshall Plan for the Midwest” to invest in well-paying jobs in the state – says some Missouri policies skew more liberal than many people realize.

“We passed populist ballot measures like the minimum wage increase, we expanded Medicaid in the state, and we passed medical marijuana,” Kunce told us.

Kunce is set to pick up the endorsement today of the Progressives Change Campaign Committee – a close ally of liberals like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

"As a Marine and a crusader against corporate monopolies, Lucas Kunce is the kind of Democrat that can win in Missouri – and fight for Missouri families against Big Ag, Big Pharma, and other corporations controlling our farmland and economy," Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the PCCC, wrote in an email that is scheduled to be sent to the organization's membership. "We are proud to endorse his campaign."

On the Hill

HAPPENING TODAY: The House is expected to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and send the bill to President Biden to sign.

But big disbursement challenges loom. "Biden and his aides have promised that a large number of Americans could receive their $1,400 stimulus payments before the end of March. [But] the sheer volume of new programs threatens to swamp federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, leaving some lawmakers fearful about early delays," our colleagues Tony Romm, Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel report

There are IRS challenges: “Some of the most ambitious new programs hinge on the IRS, an agency tasked to disburse payments to millions of Americans … [but Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.)] cited years of budget cuts under Republicans — and woefully outdated computer systems at the IRS — as potential threats to the agency’s ability to administer the new stimulus programs.”

And there’s still money to be spent. “Confusing government rules and a changeover from the Trump to the Biden administration [have prevented] most of the $25 billion in [rental assistance from reaching] families in need, roughly three months after Trump signed it into law.”

Democrats are excited about the “historic anti-poverty measure,” our colleague Erica Werner reports.

GARLAND’S FINAL STRETCH: The Senate, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), voted 70-29 to advance Merrick Garland’s nomination for Attorney General Tuesday. Expect the final vote today.

The thorny work begins: "Garland will inherit a Justice Department damaged by former president Donald Trump's efforts to use its power to benefit his friends and hurt his enemies," our colleague Matt Zapotosky reports . "And he'll inherit a department that has vigorously implemented Trump's conservative agenda."

Garland’s first briefing will “focus on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the criminal cases that have emanated from it … Garland will also have to take on supervision of two politically sensitive cases: special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the FBI’s 2016 probe of Trump’s presidential campaign, and Delaware U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son, for possible tax crimes.”

At the Pentagon

PENTAGON EXTENDS NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT AT CAPITOL: “Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request from the Capitol Police to extend the deployment of National Guard members to protect Congress [through May 23],” our colleague Dan Lamothe reports.

"This decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of its potential impact on readiness," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement

Outside the Beltway

A PANDEMIC YEAR: Our colleagues Joel Achenbach, Ariana Eunjung Cha and Frances Stead Sellers explain how the coronavirus took over the world.

Special report: “The failings of the pandemic response at the highest levels of government have been extensively documented. But the white-coat experts also struggled, particularly early in the crisis, to understand this stealthy pathogen. Even the scientists and infectious-disease doctors who were primed to think about the possibility of a pandemic tended to underestimate SARS-CoV-2.”

“We are humbled by this virus,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization told our colleagues.

Meanwhile, Maryland just rolled back some of its restrictions. “Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will lift capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining, retail businesses, fitness centers and religious establishments — the most dramatic steps taken toward reopening in the region since the winter surge in coronavirus cases,” our colleagues Rebecca Tan and Erin Cox report.

“The executive order, scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. Friday, allows large venues such as concert halls and theaters to return to 50 percent capacity and lets adult day-care centers reopen. Quarantine requirements for out-of-state travel are also being lifted… Masking requirements will stay in place, and bars and restaurants still can provide service only to seated customers and must ensure physical distancing among patrons.”

Eric Toner, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told our colleagues that he thinks lifting capacity limits at indoor locations is “a mistake in judgment. With just 1 in 10 Maryland residents fully vaccinated, there are still far too many unprotected individuals who could get and transmit the virus.”

Local leaders are resisting the rollbacks.

P.S. An Alaskan milestone:

The people

A SIXTH CUOMO ACCUSER STEPS FORWARD: “A sixth woman has leveled allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct against [New York] Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, accusing him of touching her without consent late last year during an encounter at the governor's mansion,” the Times Union of Albany’s Brendan J. Lyons reports.

The incident was forwarded to state attorney general Letitia James, whose office is overseeing an independent investigation into the accusations. "The investigation will be led by two outside lawyers: Joon H. Kim, a former acting U.S. attorney of the Southern District of New York, and Anne L. Clark, a well-regarded employment lawyer," the New York Times's Jesse McKinley and Luis Ferré-Sadurní report

“The lawyers will have subpoena power to request documents and records from the state and to compel witnesses, including the governor, to testify under oath. They are expected to issue a public report with their findings months from now.”

In the media

LEGENDARY NETWORK NEWS ANCHOR DIES AT 93: “Roger Mudd, a longtime CBS News political correspondent who reported on the Pentagon’s profligate spending, whose interview with Edward M. Kennedy ended the senator’s White House prospects and who briefly shared the anchor job at his onetime rival, NBC News, died March 9 at his home in McLean, Va.,” our colleague Matt Schudel writes. He was 93.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE BREAKS ITS SILENCE: “Queen Elizabeth II offered the beginning of an apology Tuesday, after [Meghan and Prince Harry] gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey charging racism and rejection by the monarchy,” our colleague William Booth reports.

AND: “TV host Piers Morgan resigned late Tuesday from ‘Good Morning Britain’ after a flood of complaints to a British media watchdog,” per Booth.

Viral

WOOF! CHAMP AND MAJOR’S WHITE HOUSE WOES: Late Tuesday, a Secret Service official told our colleague Sean Sullivan that “Major nipped at an agent’s hand at the White House, causing a minor injury and leaving a small mark. The skin was not punctured, there was no bleeding [and] the agent resumed normal duties after the incident.”

The pair were sent back to their home in Wilmington, Del.:

… but they’ll be back. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said plans had already been in place for the dogs to be cared for by family friends as the first lady traveled, per Sean. “She has a three-day trip this week, and the dogs will return to the White House soon,” Psaki said.