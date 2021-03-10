It’s not surprising that the bill passed the House and the Senate on near-party-line votes, though the extent of that polarization was remarkable. The only three votes that weren’t Democrats voting yes or Republicans voting no were the two Senate independents supporting the measure and one House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), opposing it. Every other vote broke on party lines.

That was true regardless of how moderate the legislator might have been or how their district voted in 2020. There are 12 Republicans in the House and Senate who represent states or districts that voted for Biden; all 12 of them opposed the package. Golden was the only one of the 10 Democrats who represent districts or states won by former president Donald Trump to oppose the bill.

Part of this, of course, is that there simply aren’t that many members of the House or Senate who represent districts in which voters supported the presidential candidate of the other party. The 2020 election saw one of the lowest rates of split-ticket voting in decades, with voters choosing either Biden and their Democratic House candidate or Trump and the Republican.

Only 16 districts didn’t fit that pattern. This is unusual, as the animation below shows. Black dots in either the top left or bottom right quadrants are split-ticket districts. There weren’t many last year.

What’s more, the results in House races have increasingly aligned with the results in presidential contests, showing how nationalized congressional contests have become.

The coronavirus package will now go to Biden for his signature. White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated that the bill had to be finalized by Congress before being sent to the White House, which the administration expected would happen on Thursday. The rationale for waiting an additional day to sign the bill wasn’t offered.

We noted last week that the effort by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to obstruct passage of the bill by forcing it to be read aloud resulted in an 11-hour delay during which another 900 Americans died of the virus. The rate of new coronavirus deaths has slowed since then, now occurring a bit less than once a minute. But a 24-hour delay — one in which the bill’s provisions to boost vaccine deployment and testing aren’t put into legal effect — is nonetheless one in which nearly 2,800 Americans will die of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Neither that delay nor the failure of the White House and congressional Democrats to secure any Republican votes is likely to change the political calculus. Biden and his allies are confident that the bill will significantly improve the economy, bolster Americans’ personal financial positions and help bring the pandemic to a faster conclusion — all of which they think will help them in 2022.