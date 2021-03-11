That number means that nearly 1 in 600 Americans have died. What’s more, nearly 9 percent of the population has tested positive so far.

But those numbers don’t show the full picture of how the virus has impacted American lives. Polls released this week showed that 1 in 5 Americans know someone who has died of the virus, and nearly 3 in 10 said a close friend or relative has died. Wide majorities also know someone who has at least been diagnosed with the virus.

AD

AD

And the trajectory of how this has personally impacted the American population over time shows how this is an issue that has truly hit home for so many people.

A poll from the Economist and YouGov this week showed that 62 percent of Americans personally know someone who has been diagnosed. That number is up from 20 percent in May and 47 percent in October.

The Associated Press and NORC also released a poll, focused on the narrower question of whether people have a close friend or relative — not just someone they know personally — who has been diagnosed. In that case, 55 percent said they did, up from 6 percent nearly a year ago and just 31 percent as recently as September.

Data from the Pew Research Center suggests even more impact. Its polls show about two-thirds know someone who has been hospitalized with or died of the coronavirus. The numbers, as with most, indicate a larger impact among Black and Hispanic populations.

As for the 1 in 600 Americans who have died, those deaths have impacted the lives of as many as 175 times as many people. The Economist/YouGov poll shows 28 percent of Americans say they personally know someone who has died of the virus. On the narrower question of how many people have lost a close friend or relative, the AP poll shows 19 percent have — about 120 times the official death toll.

AD

AD

The data on who knows an infected close friend or relative, over time, have been particularly telling when it comes to how this has crept into the lives of many Americans. Here’s how that looks, according to AP data:

And here’s how that looks for people who know someone — either a close relationship or otherwise — who died of the virus, according to Economist/YouGov and Axios/Ipsos polling: