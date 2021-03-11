House poised to pass two background check bills
The House is poised to pass two bills to expand background checks on firearm purchases, a top priority for Democrats and the Biden White House, but proponents will struggle to find enough support in the evenly split Senate.
Few Republicans have supported Democratic efforts to pass stricter gun-control laws, even though the issue of background checks has overwhelming public support. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7, the issue of background checks found some bipartisan support, but not enough to pass laws to make it harder for criminals to buy guns.
“Gun violence is an epidemic that threatens that public safety in communities all across America,” Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) said in a floor speech about the bills on Wednesday night. “We must not wait for another tragedy to strike. Requiring background checks on all gun sales is a common-sense gun violence prevention measure that serves as a first line of defense to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”
One bill would expand federal background check requirements to private or unlicensed firearm sellers, often called the gun show loophole. The other would close the “Charleston loophole,” which allows a person to purchase a firearm after three business days if a background check hasn’t been completed. The gunman who killed nine churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 was able to buy a gun this way even though a background check should have prohibited him from doing so based on his criminal history.
Companion bills have been introduced in the Senate but have no Republican sponsors. While it’s possible some GOP senators would cross over to support enhancing background check bills — most likely Sens. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Susan Collins (Maine), both of whom voted with Democrats when similar legislation came up in 2013 after Sandy Hook — it will be an uphill effort to get the 60 votes needed to advance them.
Biden to strike solemn yet optimistic tone in prime-time address on coronavirus, aides say
Biden plans to address the nation in prime time Thursday night with a speech about the covid-19 pandemic that is expected to run under 20 minutes, according to the White House.
It is meant to be an appearance that is solemn, yet optimistic and efficient, according to aides. The anticipated length of the speech is in line with major addresses Biden gave during his campaign, most of which were not long.
When he speaks from the East Room of the White House just after 8 p.m. in the highest-profile remarks since his inauguration, Biden intends to observe the first anniversary of the country going into shutdown mode with a reflection on the crushing toll the coronavirus has taken, as well as a look to the steps he plans to take to try to get it under control in the months ahead.
“I'm going to launch the next phase of the covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people,” Biden said Wednesday.
Biden will talk about the pandemic as the greatest operational challenge the country has ever dealt with and tout his response efforts and vaccination strategy, the White House said. He is expected to emphasize the work left to be done, tick through his strategy for combating the virus and urge Americans not to let up.
The White House also said Biden plans to underscore the sacrifices and life changes Americans have had to make during the past 12 months and the more than 525,000 lives lost to the virus.
The address will come a day after Congress passed a sweeping $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. Biden plans to sign the measure Friday and embark on an effort to aggressively promote it across the country starting next week.
House, Senate Democrats unveil $94 billion bill to improve Internet access
Thirty House and Senate Democrats unveiled a new $94 billion proposal on Thursday to make broadband Internet access more accessible and affordable nationwide, aiming to remedy some of the digital inequalities that have kept millions of Americans offline during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new effort, chiefly authored by Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), marks one of the most expensive, ambitious broadband packages proposed in recent years. It aims to commit record-breaking sums to bring Internet service to areas where it doesn’t exist, improve speeds in places where connectivity is sluggish and help families who are struggling to pay their monthly bills.
Shift from pandemic aid to poverty relief raises GOP ire on liberal agenda
At first, Democrats described their $1.9 trillion stimulus as a response to a once-in-a-century economic and health emergency. But then the language began to shift to something much different: an anti-poverty measure with few precedents in U.S. history.
“I don’t know that I will ever cast a more important vote,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) said Wednesday, as the chamber prepared to send the legislation to President Biden’s desk. “We are not creating a narrative talking about changing lives — we are going to do it with this legislation.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) called the bill ″an ideological revolution on behalf of justice.”
Other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), described the legislation as potentially more consequential even than the Affordable Care Act in its impact on poverty in America.
How big is the Biden stimulus bill? And who gets the most help?
Congress has passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion spending package that aims to accelerate the U.S. economic recovery and provide funds to support the speedy distribution of vaccines.
This latest round of aid, which was rejected by all Republicans in Congress, marks the first major legislative victory for Biden.
In contrast with the emergency bills passed last year, the Democratic bill focuses the vast majority of aid on households, states and cities, and vaccine distribution. There is little money directed this time toward businesses.
Over half the money — 54 percent — in the bill goes toward households. In addition to the popular $1,400 checks, there is also funding for extra unemployment insurance through Labor Day, expanded tax credits, and programs to make rent, food and health insurance more affordable.
After sinking Neera Tanden over old tweets, GOP looks to same playbook for other Biden nominees
After successfully blocking one of Biden’s Cabinet nominees last month over her social media posts, Republicans are running a similar playbook against others, highlighting antagonistic tweets to argue they’re too partisan to serve.
In separate confirmation hearings over the past week, GOP senators have read aloud Twitter missives from civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta and national security expert Colin Kahl that were critical of Republican lawmakers, conservative judges and the Trump administration’s policies — at times in personal terms.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) even displayed on large poster boards Kahl’s tweets lambasting the GOP position on Syria and Yemen, along with one quoting from a New York Times op-ed that argued Republicans had displayed “death-cult fealty” to President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus.
Former U.S. presidents (minus one) urge Americans to get vaccinated in new ad series
A new series of public service announcements has been released featuring former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.
“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”
The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents began in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads featuring the former presidents were also filmed in January at President Biden’s inauguration, which Trump did not attend.