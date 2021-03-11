Biden plans to address the nation in prime time Thursday night with a speech about the covid-19 pandemic that is expected to run under 20 minutes, according to the White House.

It is meant to be an appearance that is solemn, yet optimistic and efficient, according to aides. The anticipated length of the speech is in line with major addresses Biden gave during his campaign, most of which were not long.

When he speaks from the East Room of the White House just after 8 p.m. in the highest-profile remarks since his inauguration, Biden intends to observe the first anniversary of the country going into shutdown mode with a reflection on the crushing toll the coronavirus has taken, as well as a look to the steps he plans to take to try to get it under control in the months ahead.

“I'm going to launch the next phase of the covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people,” Biden said Wednesday.

Biden will talk about the pandemic as the greatest operational challenge the country has ever dealt with and tout his response efforts and vaccination strategy, the White House said. He is expected to emphasize the work left to be done, tick through his strategy for combating the virus and urge Americans not to let up.

The White House also said Biden plans to underscore the sacrifices and life changes Americans have had to make during the past 12 months and the more than 525,000 lives lost to the virus.