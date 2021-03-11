Biden faces pressure to distribute vaccines worldwide, while Americans still need them at home
Nations from Lebanon to Uzbekistan are receiving free or subsidized coronavirus vaccines from U.S. adversaries China and Russia, but the Biden administration, facing urgent demand for the shots at home, has not responded with a global vaccine effort that could earn significant goodwill for the United States.
Despite concern that the nation is losing a vaccine largesse arms race, Biden has resisted actions that would appear to draw resources away from Americans. That leaves U.S. adversaries — who worry far less about domestic opinion — a largely free field. It also has sparked a debate within the administration about how to balance national security, humanitarian needs and political concerns.
China’s “vaccine diplomacy” campaign is on the agenda for an unusual virtual summit Friday among Biden and leaders of Australia, India and Japan. One possibility is that the four democracies agree in principle to pass out vaccine surpluses after their home populations’ needs essentially have been met.
Democrats narrowly succeed in advancing Becerra’s nomination to head Health and Human Services
Senate Democrats narrowly succeeded Thursday in advancing Xavier Becerra’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was her party’s only senator to join with every Democrat in a first procedural step by the full Senate toward confirmation. The vote was 51-48.
The outcome of a final confirmation vote, likely to take place next week, was assured earlier Thursday when the one Democrat whose support had been uncertain, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), announced he favors the nominee. If Collins had voted no, Vice President Harris would have been available to break a 50-50 tie on the procedural vote, if needed, to keep the nomination alive.
Biden’s choice of Becerra faces strong Republican opposition, with GOP lawmakers criticizing his record on abortion and support in the past for Medicare-for-all. Since Becerra’s nomination in December, he has recanted on his advocacy of a single-payer health-care system, saying he supports Biden’s goal of expanding insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
The Senate Finance Committee deadlocked last week on advancing his nomination, requiring Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to try to force the nomination out of committee. That was the purpose of Thursday’s vote. The midday vote came after a biting, partisan debate on the Senate floor over Becerra’s qualifications to lead the department most pivotal to the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans assailed Becerra’s views, including his support for abortion rights, as well as the fact that he is not trained as a doctor — training that few previous HHS secretaries have had. Democrats countered that, as California attorney general and 24 years as a congressman from Los Angeles, Becerra had ample health-care experience, having helped to write major health laws and, more recently, leading a coalition of Democratic attorneys general fighting to preserve the Affordable Care Act from a legal challenge that now is before the Supreme Court.
House passes two bills to strengthen background checks on firearms
The House on Thursday passed a pair of bills largely along partisan lines to strengthen background checks on firearm purchases, sending them to the Senate where the legislation faces longer odds.
The first bill, approved 227 to 203, would expand federal background check requirements to private or unlicensed firearm sellers, closing what is often called the gun-show loophole.
The second bill, approved 219 to 210, would close the “Charleston loophole,” which allows a person to purchase a firearm after three business days if a background check hasn’t been completed. The gunman who killed nine churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 was able to buy a gun this way even though a background check should have prohibited him from doing so based on his criminal history.
The House passed similar bills two years ago, but the Republican-led Senate did not take action.
Ahead of the vote, Democrats from both chambers urged their Republican colleagues to find the political courage to embrace the bills, which face longer odds in the now-evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation.
“There’s nobody in Congress whose political survival is more important than the survival of our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a Thursday morning news conference. “We are not giving up until the job is done.”
Few Republicans have supported Democratic efforts to pass stricter gun-control laws, even though the issue of background checks has overwhelming public support. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7, the issue of background checks found some bipartisan support but not enough to pass laws to make it harder for criminals to buy guns.
Ahead of Thursday’s votes, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) urged his GOP colleagues to vote against both bills, arguing that there are already protections in federal law against transferring firearms “to prohibited individuals” and that provisions in the legislation would create “arbitrary delays on background checks that will infringe upon millions of Americans’ Second Amendment right to defend themselves and their families.”
Companion bills have been introduced in the Senate but have no Republican sponsors. While it’s possible some GOP senators would cross over to support enhancing background check bills — most likely Sens. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Susan Collins (Maine), both of whom voted with Democrats when similar legislation came up in 2013 after Sandy Hook — it will be an uphill effort to get the 60 votes needed to advance them.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a leader of the effort in the Senate, cited the Charleston massacre in his remarks at the news conference.
Nine people in Charleston would be alive today if the killer didn’t take advantage of “a glaring gap” in the law, he said, adding: “We have a real opportunity to make history here.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said now that his party controls the Senate, the background check bills will come to a vote, unlike in past years, where Republican leadership declined to consider them after House passage.
“The legislative graveyard is over,” Schumer said.
“We’ll see where people stand, and maybe we’ll get the votes,” he said.
Biden to sign pandemic relief bill Thursday afternoon, White House says
Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill into law at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the White House said.
The president had originally been scheduled to sign the measure on Friday. White House chief of staff Ron Klain explained that the timing was moved up because Congress sent over the measure more quickly than anticipated.
“The enrolled bill arrived last night — so @POTUS is signing it today — we want to move as fast as possible,” Klain said in a tweet. “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders!”
Vice President Harris is also expected to be in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony, which will take place in the Oval Office.
The event comes hours ahead of a prime-time address by Biden marking the first anniversary of the coronavirus shutdown and previewing what he is expected to characterize as a coming return to some sense of normalcy.
Becerra’s nomination divides Senate; Sen. Collins says she supports Biden’s choice
The full Senate’s first step toward confirming Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services Secretary reflected the partisanship that could make him the first of Biden’s Cabinet selections to be approved with very limited Republican support.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced her support Thursday, saying, “Although there are issues where I strongly disagree with Mr. Becerra, I believe he merits confirmation as HHS Secretary.” Other Republicans strongly opposed the nominee.
“He is such a thoroughly partisan actor with so little subject-matter expertise,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor during the lead-up to a midday procedural vote on the nomination.
McConnell added that Becerra, previously a congressman for two dozen years and now the California attorney general, has “a demonstrated history of hostility toward basic values like the freedom of conscience,” referring to the nominee’s views on abortion rights. “I strongly urge all senators to vote against” the nomination, McConnell said. Some Republican senators branded Becerra a radical.
Democrats contested the GOP denunciation. “Attorney General Becerra proved in his nomination hearing that he knows health-care policy inside and out, and he is ready to lead” the Health and Human Service Department, said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Wyden said GOP criticism that Becerra lacks proper experience because he does not have a medical degree struck him as “bizarre.” He and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) pointed out that no recent HHS secretary has been a trained doctor. Wyden said Becerra had spent “years and years” as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, on which he worked on health-care legislation, including the Affordable Care Act.
Analysis: New audio reinforces Trump’s blatant pressure campaign to overturn the election
Former president Donald Trump’s allies have defended a January call he placed to Georgia’s secretary of state by arguing that Trump wasn’t actually applying pressure on him to manufacture evidence that Trump won the state. Trump’s actions are now the subject of a criminal investigation in the state, but his team says that he truly believed his election fraud claims and that he just wanted to find the truth.
New audio of another call to a top Georgia official, though, underscores Trump’s true intent.
McCarthy confirms planned trip of GOP lawmakers to southern border
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday confirmed plans to lead a delegation of a dozen Republican colleagues to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying he was frustrated with what he characterized as Biden’s lack of attention to a surge of unaccompanied migrant children.
Speaking at a news conference, McCarthy said he had not heard back from a letter he sent to Biden last week seeking a meeting to discuss the issue.
“The American people also haven’t gotten an update since it’s been 50 days since the president has held a press conference,” McCarthy said. “So on Monday, I’m going to the border. I’m taking 12 members with me from the committees of jurisdiction, looking for ourselves, working on, trying to find a solution.”
McCarthy also continued to criticize the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill the House voted Wednesday to send to Biden for his signature.
“This isn’t a relief bill. It’s pretty much a payoff for Pelosi’s political allies,” McCarthy alleged, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). “And it will be the American people paying the bill.”
‘Vote no and take the dough:’ Pelosi slams Republicans who opposed coronavirus relief bill only to later praise its benefits
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans on Thursday who opposed the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package but praised its benefits after the measure’s passage.
Every Republican in the House and Senate voted against the legislation, which Biden plans to sign Friday.
In remarks at her weekly news conference, Pelosi called the bill “remarkable legislation” and said it “will make an immediate difference in people’s lives, injecting vaccine into their arms, money into their pockets, children going back into school safely and people going to work safely.”
“Unfortunately, Republicans, as I say, you know, vote no and take the dough,” Pelosi said. “You see already some of them claiming, ‘Oh, this is a good thing,’ or ‘That’s a good thing,’ but they couldn’t give it a vote.”
One of the Republicans who voted against the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package — only to later sing the praises of at least part of it — was Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
“Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief,” Wicker said in a tweet Wednesday. “This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.”
Phillip Waller, Wicker’s communications director, noted Wednesday that Wicker “has supported targeted relief for restaurants from the very beginning” — but that ultimately, the senator did not agree with the shape of the relief package as a whole.
“He was not able to support $2 trillion in poorly targeted spending as was proposed by congressional Democrats,” Waller said.
Sen. Manchin says he supports Biden nominee Becerra to head Department of Health and Human Services
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a moderate Democrat who was the party’s sole question mark about his vote on Xavier Becerra for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday he supports the nominee, all but assuring confirmation.
Manchin announced his support moments before the Senate began debating the first procedural step toward Becerra’s final confirmation vote, expected sometime next week.
In a statement, the senator noted that he and Becerra, a former long-time House member who is the California attorney general, “have very different records” on issues such as abortion and gun rights. Nonetheless, Manchin said Becerra has promised him to work with Democrats and Republicans alike to address the coronavirus pandemic and other health-care needs, including improving rural care and fighting drug addiction.
Becerra’s support was critical to Becerra’s chances of becoming HHS secretary, because his nomination appears likely to become the first among Biden’s Cabinet choices so far to be confirmed without any GOP votes.
The Senate Finance Committee deadlocked last week on advancing Becerra’s nomination, requiring Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to force the nomination out of committee with a Senate vote that was expected later Thursday.
Garland’s first working day as attorney general focuses on Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol
Attorney General Merrick Garland will be briefed Thursday on the investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, then meet with staffers in the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office assigned to the case, fulfilling his vow to make responding to the attack his No. 1 priority.
Garland arrived at the Justice Department for his first working day a little after 9 a.m. and was greeted with applause from several dozen masked Justice Department officials. He waved and elbow-bumped Monty Wilkinson, who had been serving as acting attorney general while awaiting Garland’s confirmation, then went to be sworn in by Lee Loftus, assistant attorney general for administration, in a closed-door ceremony.
At 10 a.m., Garland addressed Justice Department employees in a live-streamed address from the department’s Great Hall, praising their dedication and vowing to divorce the department’s law enforcement work from political considerations.
“I am honored to work with you once again,” Garland said. “Together, we will show the American people by word and deed that the Department of Justice pursues equal justice and adheres to the rule of law.”
Garland is scheduled to be briefed on the riot later by FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and officials from the department’s national security division. He also is scheduled to visit the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office to meet with prosecutors, investigators and others involved in the case. At 5:15 p.m., he will have a ceremonial swearing-in by Vice President Harris.
Fact Checker: Schumer’s claim that Democrats ‘didn’t block’ coronavirus bills when in the minority
“Sure, it would be nice if the Republicans would join us, but they didn’t. I thought it was a little bit hypocritical of Mitch McConnell to say, ‘Oh, we did it bipartisan.’ Yeah, when Trump was president, Democrats in the minority didn’t block things. We worked to get something done.”
— Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in remarks to reporters, March 6
Patting himself on the back after the Senate, in a party-line vote, approved Biden’s coronavirus relief package, Schumer commented that Democrats “didn’t block things” when they were in the minority. He was referring specifically to coronavirus legislation, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had knocked the party-line process that led to the new bill’s passage.
Analysis: Biden’s party-line approach in Congress has worked so far. But Sen. Joe Manchin wants bipartisanship.
When Biden signs the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill into law, it will mark a shift in the legislative agenda for the new administration.
Gone will be the party-line approach that has marked the first 50 days of Biden’s presidency, replaced by the more traditional method of requiring bipartisan buy-in to clear the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
At least that’s how Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the most outspoken Democrat defending the filibuster, has mandated that things should go throughout the spring and summer.
“I haven’t seen an effort by any of our leadership to go sit down and work with them,” Manchin told reporters Tuesday, sharply criticizing Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) for no outreach to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Analysis: Then and now in Washington, on the anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic
On this day a year ago, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.
Also on this day, Donald Trump delivered an address from behind the Resolute Desk that finally acknowledged the seriousness of the deadly contagion that was spreading rapidly in the United States and announced sharp travel restrictions from Europe for 30 days.
This same week, the president, who had been falsely comparing the virus to the flu, declared it a national emergency. Trump in the following days would announce guidelines to close schools, limit gatherings, avoid nonessential travel and eat in restaurants for at least 15 days as lawmakers scrambled on a short-term relief bill.
During that March 11 address, Trump also said, “The risk is very, very low.”
Senate Democrats seek to advance two of Biden’s more controversial Cabinet nominees
Senate Democrats on Thursday will seek to advance the nominations of two of Biden’s more controversial nominees, Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services and Deb Haaland as secretary of interior.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is seeking to discharge the nomination of Becerra, currently California’s attorney general, from the Finance Committee, which deadlocked along party lines last week on a motion to send the pick to the Senate floor.
Under the rule invoked by Schumer, the full Senate could consider Becerra’s nomination absent the positive recommendation of the committee. A vote on whether to move forward is expected Thursday.
Republicans have questioned Becerra’s qualifications given his lack of a health background.
The Senate is also expected to vote Thursday on whether to limit debate on Haaland’s nomination, a procedural step that would clear the way for a final confirmation vote, likely next week.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 11 to 9 last week to advance the nomination of Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico who would be the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.
Many Republicans have voiced objections to her past opposition to drilling on public lands, among other things. But Haaland appears to have the support of the entire Democratic caucus and two moderate Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine).
On Wednesday, the full Senate confirmed three of Biden’s Cabinet nominees: Merrick Garland as attorney general, Marcia L. Fudge as secretary of housing and urban development and Michael Regan as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.