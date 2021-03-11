Democratic leaders urged their Republican colleagues to find the political courage to support two bills to expand background checks on firearm purchases that are poised for passage Thursday in the House but face longer odds in the evenly divided Senate.

“There’s nobody in Congress whose political survival is more important than the survival of our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a morning news conference. “We are not giving up until the job is done.”

Few Republicans have supported Democratic efforts to pass stricter gun-control laws, even though the issue of background checks has overwhelming public support. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7, the issue of background checks found some bipartisan support but not enough to pass laws to make it harder for criminals to buy guns.

One bill on the House floor Thursday would expand federal background-check requirements to private or unlicensed firearm sellers, often called the gun-show loophole.

The other would close the “Charleston loophole,” which allows a person to purchase a firearm after three business days if a background check hasn’t been completed. The gunman who killed nine churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 was able to buy a gun this way even though a background check should have prohibited him from doing so based on his criminal history.

Companion bills have been introduced in the Senate but have no Republican sponsors. While it’s possible some GOP senators would cross over to support bills enhancing background checks — most likely Sens. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Susan Collins (Maine), both of whom voted with Democrats when similar legislation came up in 2013 after Sandy Hook — it will be an uphill effort to get the 60 votes needed to advance them.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a leader of the effort in the Senate, referenced the Charleston massacre in his remarks at the news conference.

Nine people in Charleston would be alive today if the killer didn’t take advantage of “a glaring gap” in the law, he said, adding: “We have a real opportunity to make history here.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said now that his party controls the Senate, the background-check bills will come to a vote, unlike in past years, where Republican leadership declined to consider them after House passage.

“The legislative graveyard is over,” Schumer said.