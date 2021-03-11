Garland’s first working day as attorney general focuses on Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol
Attorney General Merrick Garland will be briefed Thursday on the investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, then meet with staffers in the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office assigned to the case, fulfilling his vow to make responding to the attack his No. 1 priority.
Garland arrived at the Justice Department for his first working day a little after 9 a.m., and was greeted with applause from several dozen masked Justice Department officials. He waved and elbow bumped Monty Wilkinson, who had been serving as acting attorney general while awaiting Garland’s confirmation, then went to be sworn in by Lee Loftus, assistant attorney general for administration, in a closed-door ceremony.
At 10 a.m., Garland addressed Justice Department employees in a live-streamed address from the department’s Great Hall, praising their dedication and vowing to divorce the department’s law enforcement work from political considerations.
“I am honored to work with you once again,” Garland said. “Together, we will show the American people by word and deed that the Department of Justice pursues equal justice, and adheres to the rule of law.”
Garland is scheduled to be briefed on the riot later by FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and officials from the department’s national security division. He also is scheduled to visit the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office to meet with prosecutors, investigators and others involved in the case. At 5:15 p.m., he will have a ceremonial swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris.
As House prepares to pass background-check bills, Democrats appeal to Republicans for support
Democratic leaders urged their Republican colleagues to find the political courage to support two bills to expand background checks on firearm purchases that are poised for passage Thursday in the House but face longer odds in the evenly divided Senate.
“There’s nobody in Congress whose political survival is more important than the survival of our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a morning news conference. “We are not giving up until the job is done.”
Few Republicans have supported Democratic efforts to pass stricter gun-control laws, even though the issue of background checks has overwhelming public support. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7, the issue of background checks found some bipartisan support but not enough to pass laws to make it harder for criminals to buy guns.
One bill on the House floor Thursday would expand federal background-check requirements to private or unlicensed firearm sellers, often called the gun-show loophole.
The other would close the “Charleston loophole,” which allows a person to purchase a firearm after three business days if a background check hasn’t been completed. The gunman who killed nine churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 was able to buy a gun this way even though a background check should have prohibited him from doing so based on his criminal history.
Companion bills have been introduced in the Senate but have no Republican sponsors. While it’s possible some GOP senators would cross over to support bills enhancing background checks — most likely Sens. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Susan Collins (Maine), both of whom voted with Democrats when similar legislation came up in 2013 after Sandy Hook — it will be an uphill effort to get the 60 votes needed to advance them.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a leader of the effort in the Senate, referenced the Charleston massacre in his remarks at the news conference.
Nine people in Charleston would be alive today if the killer didn’t take advantage of “a glaring gap” in the law, he said, adding: “We have a real opportunity to make history here.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said now that his party controls the Senate, the background-check bills will come to a vote, unlike in past years, where Republican leadership declined to consider them after House passage.
“The legislative graveyard is over,” Schumer said.
“We’ll see where people stand, and maybe we’ll get the votes,” he said.
Fact Checker: Schumer’s claim that Democrats ‘didn’t block’ coronavirus bills when in the minority
“Sure, it would be nice if the Republicans would join us, but they didn’t. I thought it was a little bit hypocritical of Mitch McConnell to say, ‘Oh, we did it bipartisan.’ Yeah, when Trump was president, Democrats in the minority didn’t block things. We worked to get something done.”
— Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in remarks to reporters, March 6
Patting himself on the back after the Senate, in a party-line vote, approved Biden’s coronavirus relief package, Schumer commented that Democrats “didn’t block things” when they were in the minority. He was referring specifically to coronavirus legislation, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had knocked the party-line process that led to the new bill’s passage.
Analysis: Biden’s party-line approach in Congress has worked so far. But Sen. Joe Manchin wants bipartisanship.
When Biden signs the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill into law, it will mark a shift in the legislative agenda for the new administration.
Gone will be the party-line approach that has marked the first 50 days of Biden’s presidency, replaced by the more traditional method of requiring bipartisan buy-in to clear the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
At least that’s how Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the most outspoken Democrat defending the filibuster, has mandated that things should go throughout the spring and summer.
“I haven’t seen an effort by any of our leadership to go sit down and work with them,” Manchin told reporters Tuesday, sharply criticizing Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) for no outreach to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Analysis: Then and now in Washington, on the anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic
On this day a year ago, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.
Also on this day, Donald Trump delivered an address from behind the Resolute Desk that finally acknowledged the seriousness of the deadly contagion that was spreading rapidly in the United States and announced sharp travel restrictions from Europe for 30 days.
This same week, the president, who had been falsely comparing the virus to the flu, declared it a national emergency. Trump in the following days would announce guidelines to close schools, limit gatherings, avoid nonessential travel and eat in restaurants for at least 15 days as lawmakers scrambled on a short-term relief bill.
During that March 11 address, Trump also said, “The risk is very, very low.”
Senate Democrats seek to advance two of Biden’s more controversial Cabinet nominees
Senate Democrats on Thursday will seek to advance the nominations of two of Biden’s more controversial nominees, Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services and Deb Haaland as secretary of interior.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is seeking to discharge the nomination of Becerra, currently California’s attorney general, from the Finance Committee, which deadlocked along party lines last week on a motion to send the pick to the Senate floor.
Under the rule invoked by Schumer, the full Senate could consider Becerra’s nomination absent the positive recommendation of the committee. A vote on whether to move forward is expected Thursday.
Republicans have questioned Becerra’s qualifications given his lack of a health background.
The Senate is also expected to vote Thursday on whether to limit debate on Haaland’s nomination, a procedural step that would clear the way for a final confirmation vote, likely next week.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 11 to 9 last week to advance the nomination of Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico who would be the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.
Many Republicans have voiced objections to her past opposition to drilling on public lands, among other things. But Haaland appears to have the support of the entire Democratic caucus and two moderate Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine).
On Wednesday, the full Senate confirmed three of Biden’s Cabinet nominees: Merrick Garland as attorney general, Marcia L. Fudge as secretary of housing and urban development and Michael Regan as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Biden to strike solemn yet optimistic tone in prime-time address on coronavirus, aides say
Biden plans to address the nation in prime time Thursday night with a speech about the covid-19 pandemic that is expected to run under 20 minutes, a White House spokesman said in an email.
It is meant to be an appearance that is solemn, yet optimistic and efficient, according to aides. The anticipated length of the speech is in line with major addresses Biden gave during his campaign, most of which were not long.
When he speaks from the East Room of the White House just after 8 p.m. in the highest-profile remarks since his inauguration, Biden intends to observe the first anniversary of the country going into shutdown mode with a reflection on the crushing toll the coronavirus has taken, as well as a look to the steps he plans to take to try to get it under control in the months ahead.
“I'm going to launch the next phase of the covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people,” Biden said Wednesday.
Biden will talk about the pandemic as the greatest operational challenge the country has ever dealt with and tout his response efforts and vaccination strategy, the White House said. He is expected to emphasize the work left to be done, tick through his strategy for combating the virus and urge Americans not to let up.
The White House also said Biden plans to underscore the sacrifices and life changes Americans have had to make during the past 12 months and the more than 525,000 lives lost to the virus.
The address will come a day after Congress passed a sweeping $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. Biden plans to sign the measure Friday and embark on an effort to aggressively promote it across the country starting next week.
House, Senate Democrats unveil $94 billion bill to improve Internet access
Thirty House and Senate Democrats unveiled a new $94 billion proposal on Thursday to make broadband Internet access more accessible and affordable nationwide, aiming to remedy some of the digital inequalities that have kept millions of Americans offline during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new effort, chiefly authored by Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), marks one of the most expensive, ambitious broadband packages proposed in recent years. It aims to commit record-breaking sums to bring Internet service to areas where it doesn’t exist, improve speeds in places where connectivity is sluggish and help families who are struggling to pay their monthly bills.
Shift from pandemic aid to poverty relief raises GOP ire on liberal agenda
At first, Democrats described their $1.9 trillion stimulus as a response to a once-in-a-century economic and health emergency. But then the language began to shift to something much different: an anti-poverty measure with few precedents in U.S. history.
“I don’t know that I will ever cast a more important vote,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) said Wednesday, as the chamber prepared to send the legislation to President Biden’s desk. “We are not creating a narrative talking about changing lives — we are going to do it with this legislation.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) called the bill ″an ideological revolution on behalf of justice.”
Other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), described the legislation as potentially more consequential even than the Affordable Care Act in its impact on poverty in America.
How big is the Biden stimulus bill? And who gets the most help?
Congress has passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion spending package that aims to accelerate the U.S. economic recovery and provide funds to support the speedy distribution of vaccines.
This latest round of aid, which was rejected by all Republicans in Congress, marks the first major legislative victory for Biden.
In contrast with the emergency bills passed last year, the Democratic bill focuses the vast majority of aid on households, states and cities, and vaccine distribution. There is little money directed this time toward businesses.
Over half the money — 54 percent — in the bill goes toward households. In addition to the popular $1,400 checks, there is also funding for extra unemployment insurance through Labor Day, expanded tax credits, and programs to make rent, food and health insurance more affordable.
After sinking Neera Tanden over old tweets, GOP looks to same playbook for other Biden nominees
After successfully blocking one of Biden’s Cabinet nominees last month over her social media posts, Republicans are running a similar playbook against others, highlighting antagonistic tweets to argue they’re too partisan to serve.
In separate confirmation hearings over the past week, GOP senators have read aloud Twitter missives from civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta and national security expert Colin Kahl that were critical of Republican lawmakers, conservative judges and the Trump administration’s policies — at times in personal terms.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) even displayed on large poster boards Kahl’s tweets lambasting the GOP position on Syria and Yemen, along with one quoting from a New York Times op-ed that argued Republicans had displayed “death-cult fealty” to President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus.
Former U.S. presidents (minus one) urge Americans to get vaccinated in new ad series
A new series of public service announcements has been released featuring former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.
“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”
The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents began in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads featuring the former presidents were also filmed in January at President Biden’s inauguration, which Trump did not attend.