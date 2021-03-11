After four years of President Donald Trump dominating the country’s attention — often through sheer force of will — Biden was promising something much more chill. Just a president presidenting away in Washington, not one focused on how well his latest tweet was doing or what Fox News panelists were saying.

So far, that’s what Biden has delivered. His presence in public is traditional to the point of anesthetic. His tweets have the sanitized gleam of a McDonald’s ad. He reintroduced the presidential weekly address but you’d be forgiven for not noticing.

That approach stands out in contrast to the first 50 days of Trump’s presidency, certainly. By that point, Trump had already set about implementing many of the more controversial policies of his administration: shutting down travel from predominantly Muslim countries (spurring massive protests), overhauling the federal bureaucracy, lashing out at federal law enforcement and targeting the Affordable Care Act. He was a constant presence, tweeting incessantly and dominating cable-news coverage in a way that Biden hasn’t. (The CNN spike for Biden is a function of the town hall with Biden the network aired in mid-February.)

Trump’s insistence on occupying the spotlight hasn’t waned since he left office. Blocked from social media after the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January, his post-presidential office has shifted to releasing formal statements which capture the tone and substance that were central to his tweets. Biden, meanwhile, is happy to stay out of the limelight as often as possible.

One result is that Biden, unlike his predecessors over the past century, hasn’t yet held a formal news conference. This has been looped into long-standing allegations about Biden’s mental acuity by his political opponents and conservative media, a suggestion that Biden isn’t capable of handling reporters’ questions. Biden has repeatedly shown such allegations to be unfounded over the past year, but it is certainly the case that he’s prone to verbal stumbles and overstatements which threaten to make him the focus of public attention. This is a risk that comes with the job, and the public deserves to have their leaders interrogated by reporters, but it’s obvious why his team sees the prospect as lose-lose.

Consider public approval polling, as collected by FiveThirtyEight. The recent trend has been for incoming presidents to have more modest approval ratings than were seen in the past — and substantially higher disapproval.

In part, that shift is because past presidents were less well-known than they are now, meaning that many Americans didn’t have strong opinions on them. Now, most people do, a function of the increased attention paid to the presidency and of increased polarization that yields firm views of presidents from the outset.

This is also why there’s often been an increase in disapproval as presidential terms begin. People are learning about the president, and some decide that the man who was running the prior year isn’t quite what they’d assumed. Even Trump, who came into office with historically high disapproval ratings, managed to push that number higher thanks to his energetic efforts to do precisely the things he’d promised to his base.

Biden, however, hasn’t seen a similar increase. Since his first week in office, his disapproval rating is up about four points. For the four presidents who immediately preceded him, the increase over the same period was eight points.

It’s hard not to assume that this more-modest shift is a function, in part, of Biden not being the center of attention. He gets good marks on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which helps — but a focus on the government’s response to the pandemic is, again, a focus away from Biden himself. On Wednesday evening, Trump’s office sent out a tweet-release in which the former president begged America to remember that vaccines being deployed were developed by private companies while he was president. Biden has made no similar effort to claim credit.

Again, Biden will at some point have to speak with reporters and should do so regularly. (It’s worth noting that his press secretary, Jen Psaki, has held regular news briefings to answer questions for the administration, a practice that was only sporadic by the end of Trump’s term.) It’s not clear that pressure from the right, which is increasing, will influence when that happens. (Republicans, who are most likely to be compelled by that argument, already view Biden with historically low approval.) But there is one obvious reason Biden hasn’t rushed to do so.