New audio of another call to a top Georgia official, though, reinforces Trump’s true intent.

The existence of the late December call to Georgia’s top elections investigator and some of its details were previously reported by The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner, who also broke the news of a much-longer call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early January. The Post at the time withheld the name of the investigator.

But now we know more about the call. The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday posted full audio of the conversation between Trump and Frances Watson, the lead investigator in Raffensperger’s office.

The call, while significantly shorter than the Raffensperger call, at just six minutes, bears many of the same hallmarks. Like in the Raffensperger call, Trump repeatedly suggests a specific course of action — that Watson should focus on signature-matching dating back multiple years — and he tells her she would be some kind of hero if she were to uncover enough evidence to overturn the result in Georgia.

With Raffensperger, Trump encouraged him to find the specific number of supposedly fraudulent votes to overturn the state: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.” Trump also asked Raffensperger, who rebuffed his fraud claims, “Why wouldn’t you want to find the right answer?”

Trump used the same suggestive “right answer” language, it turns out, with Watson.

“I will say this: If and when — hopefully this will show, because if you go back two or four years, you’re going to see it’s a totally different signature,” Trump says on the call. “But hopefully — when the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.”

He also indicates, like in the Raffensperger call, that the call was facilitated by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and makes numerous false claims about his election wins — including the idea that his victories in states such as Florida, Ohio and Texas set “records” (Trump’s margin of victory in the last state was the smallest for a Republican since 1996).

And like in the Raffensperger call, Trump repeatedly encourages Watson to look specifically at Atlanta-based Fulton County.

“You know, I hope you’re going back two years, as opposed to just checking one against the other, because that would just be sort of a signature check that didn’t mean anything,” Trump said on the Dec. 23 call. “But if you go back two years — and if you can get to Fulton, you’re going to find things that are going to be unbelievable.”

Trump added: “But Fulton is the mother lode, you know, as the expression goes. Fulton County.”

What struck me most about the call, though, was how Watson seemed to grasp quickly that the conversation might be improper. She maintained to WSB-TV that she didn’t feel pressured by Trump’s call, but she rather obviously tried to guide the conversation away from what Trump was discussing. While Raffensperger actually told Trump his claims were wrong, she more gently tried to change the subject — and even seemed to be trying to get off the phone.

After Trump makes his specific suggestion about looking at signatures in Fulton County, Watson begins cutting in, saying “Right. right.”

“Right, well Mr. President, right, yeah, I appreciate your comments,” she says. “And I can assure you that our team and the [Georgia Bureau of Investigations] that we’re only interested in the truth and finding the information that’s based on the facts.”

She then assures him that her team is working long hours and says she appreciates the call, while adding: “I know that you’re a very busy, very important man, and I’m very honored that you called. And quite frankly I’m shocked that you would take time to do that.”

Trump then launches into a number of baseless theories, including the idea that ballots were dumped in Fulton County and that his victories in other states make it implausible that he lost Georgia.

“But whatever you can do, Frances, it’s a great thing,” Trump says. “It’s an important thing for the country. So important. You have no idea, so important. And I very much appreciate it.”

Watson then seems to try to wrap up the call, less than five minutes in, again expressing her appreciation for the call and wishing Trump’s family a Merry Christmas.

Trump, though, makes one last suggestive inquiry, asking whether Watson’s team will continue working after Christmas and noting the Jan. 6 deadline, when Congress was due to formally accept the results of the electoral college.

“Do you think they’ll be working after Christmas? Keep it going [unintelligible]?" Trump says. “Because you know we have that date of the 6th, which is a very important date.”

Again, the defense from the Trump team here is that he was actually in search of genuine fraud which he believed existed.

The problem with the argument is that Trump repeatedly indicated he was less interested in finding all supposed fraud than in finding the amount and the specific culprits that would overturn the result. He did this with both Raffensperger and Watson, telling the latter, “You have the most important job in the country right now. Because if we win Georgia …” before going off on a tangent. If there was somehow significant fraud, finding just enough in the right places and stopping there — without looking for it in places that might shift the race in a different direction — could lead to the wrong result.

And even if you set that aside, Trump was making these calls at a time when these officials were already looking into certain allegations in the Atlanta area. At the very least, Trump was interfering in the investigation and suggestively pointing at avenues for inquiry in a way that can’t be separated from his powerful perch. Watson insists she didn’t feel pressured, but what other reason would there be for Trump’s call? Was he really just calling to express his appreciation to an elections official?