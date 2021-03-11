AD

During that March 11 address, Trump said, “The risk is very, very low.”

Tonight, we'll hear from President Biden, in his first primetime address since assuming office. This president, whose win can in some part be attributed to Trump's mismanagement of the virus, will be “offering a look back on the devastating year as well as [preview] what he will characterize as a coming return to some sense of normalcy, according to White House officials,” our colleagues Matt Viser and Ashley Parker report.

“It’s a speech about where we’ve been, where we are and where we can be,” Anita Dunn, a senior White House adviser, told Matt and Ashley. “And I think it will speak to the shared experience of this country over the last year.”

“Biden views the speech as a key marker to reflect on his first 50 days in office, one that comes almost exactly a year after the nation began to shut down as a result of the pandemic and at an inflection point in his own presidency, officials said.”

Here's where we were then, and where we are now:

On March 11, 2020, the U.S. had 1,267 coronavirus cases. 70 were repatriated from overseas, such as citizens evacuated from China or a cruise ship in Japan. The total U.S. death toll was 38.

On March 11, 2021, at least 29,172,749 cases have been reported and 528,143 Americans have died. January 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, and only recently have daily death numbers started to decline.

Congress has devoted trillions to relief: Lawmakers allocated around $4 trillion in coronavirus relief in 2020 since the end of March that year, per figures from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, an independent nonprofit. A sixth package — with its $1.9 trillion price tag making it one of the largest economic rescue packages in U.S. history — was just approved yesterday almost entirely along party lines.

Biden is expected to sign the widely popular American Rescue Plan on Friday.

On vaccines: In mid-March 2020, scientists were just beginning early trials for an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Now, three vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S.

Some 62.5 million people in the U.S. have received one or both doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, per our Post tracker.

32.4 million people have been fully vaccinated

127.9 million doses have been distributed.

Here's the status, by percentage of the U.S. population:

There are demographic disparities in distribution: “According to CDC data, a larger share of the White population has been vaccinated when compared to Hispanic, Asian or Black populations,” per The Post's tracker. “Alaskan Native and Native American populations have a higher rate of vaccination due to larger shipments going to Alaska and vaccines being distributed through the Indian Health Service.”

Trump, who only this month was revealed to have quietly gotten vaccinated in January before leaving the White House, issued this statement last night calling on Americans to remember his role in the vaccine push:

This is the White House chief of staff's view on the situation:

And vaccine skepticism is high — including among Republicans, as Dan Diamond reports.

“While the share that is most enthusiastic to get vaccinated increased across racial and ethnic groups, Black and Hispanic adults continue to be more likely than White adults to say they will ‘wait and see’ before getting vaccinated,” per the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Nearly four in ten Republicans and three in ten rural residents say they will either ‘definitely not’ get vaccinated or will do so ‘only if required,’ as do one-third (32%) of those who have been deemed essential workers in fields other than health care.”

The Biden administration may soon need to shift gears to counter the skepticism. The message: “A new series of public service announcements have been released featuring former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out,” Dan and Erin Cunningham report.

Vaccines could quickly go from too few to too many to handle. “State and local health officials who have spent months rationing shots are now racing to be ready for a surge in supply — enough for every adult by the end of May,” our colleague Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

“They’ve been advised to plan for between 22 million and 24 million doses a week by early April, an increase of as much as 50 percent from current allocations.”

Expect more. “Biden on Wednesday said his administration would purchase another 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine. The doses, expected to be delivered in the second half of the year, will position the country to inoculate children and provide booster shots if needed against new variants of the virus.”

“Preparing for the expanding supply, state and local health officials said they want to avoid the obstacles that hindered the early rollout, as doses sat on shelves, sign-up systems crashed and eligibility rules confounded the public. The challenge is that all three problems persist.”

On the Hill

CONGRESS CLEARS STIMULUS: This time, with zero Republican support, Democrats want all the credit. “Democratic leaders hold a deep conviction that they blew it in 2009, when former president Barack Obama took office amid another economic meltdown and enacted a sweeping stimulus plan,” our colleagues Annie Linskey, Tyler Pager and Jeff Stein report. “Instead of getting credit for rescuing the economy, they say, Democrats let Republicans blast them for big-government overreach.”

A cue from Trump. Former president Donald Trump “tread new ground in presidential self-promotion by putting his distinctive signature on tens of millions of stimulus payments sent via check, accompanied by a letter that he also signed … Some Democrats want Biden to do something similar.”

“The Biden administration weighed putting the president’s name on stimulus checks but rejected the idea. [Now] the White House is planning for Biden to hit the road.” His first stop? Delaware County, Pa.

From stimulus package to poverty relief. “At first, Democrats described their $1.9 trillion stimulus as a response to a once-in-a-century economic and health emergency. But then the language began to shift to something much different: an anti-poverty measure with few precedents in U.S. history,” our colleague Erica Werner reports.

“Yet the new Democratic legislation is largely composed of one-time or short-term provisions that do not amount to long-term safety net changes. The Biden relief bill would substantially lower [the nation’s poverty rate from 12.3 percent to 8.3 percent] — but only for one year because most of its major provisions are set to expire in 2021.”

A case for permanent aid. “Biden and senior Democrats have said they would push to make an expanded child benefit permanent — a measure expected to come close to halving child poverty — but doing so could prove difficult with a narrowly divided U.S. Senate. Without further action, child poverty would double in 2022.”

NEXT HURDLE — OVERCOMING THE FILIBUSTER: Although Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) “is willing to listen to Democrats who have ideas at reshaping filibuster rules, [he] reiterated Tuesday that he believes the 60-vote requirement is what makes the Senate a unique legislative body across the globe,” our colleague Paul Kane reports.

Manchin: “There’s no way that I would vote to prevent the minority from having input into the process in the Senate. That means protecting the filibuster.”

“With those comments from Manchin, smart Democrats and anti-filibuster activists know that any chance at successfully repealing the filibuster will take many more months.”

But Democrats need “GOP support for their infrastructure plan, immigration legislation, a major voting rights act and gun laws. If Republicans simply block each of those bills, Democrats hope that Manchin will come around to some modifications of filibuster rules — [especially] the gun issue [which] is particularly close to him, as he is the lead author of the bill.”

In the media

DES MOINES REGISTER REPORTER ANDREA SAHOURI ACQUITTED: “After a three-day trial, [a] six-member jury returned a verdict Wednesday of not guilty,” the Des Moines Register's William Morris reports. “Sahouri's arrest and the fact that the charges went to trial were widely criticized as an attack on press freedom.”

“Sahouri was arrested while covering the George Floyd protests in May 2020, and charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors.”

"Journalists must be able to report on scenes of protest without fear of retribution," Amnesty researcher Denise Bell said in a statement. "The right of the media to do their work is essential to the right of freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly."

GERALDO RIVERA ‘PONDERING’ OHIO SENATE RUN: “Geraldo Rivera, the former daytime talk show host turned conservative news commentator, tweeted that he’s ‘pondering’ a run for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio currently held by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman,” our colleague Colby Itkowitz reports.

Rivera "plans on traveling the state on a listening tour in the coming weeks to solicit feedback about his potential candidacy," the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Seth A. Richardson reports

Closing that GOP divide. “Rivera said he disapproved of Trump’s post-election actions but thought he could run a campaign focused on unifying the Republican Party.”

Outside the Beltway

THE UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN BORDER CRISIS: “The magnitude of the crisis facing Biden at the U.S.-Mexico border came into clearer focus Wednesday as the new administration was holding record numbers of unaccompanied migrant teens and children in detention cells for far longer than legally allowed and federal health officials fell further behind in their race to find space for them in shelters,” our colleague Nick Miroff reports.

“Held in grim steel-and-concrete cells built for adults, these young people are spending an average of 107 hours awaiting transfer to a [Department of Health and Human Services]-run shelter, well over the 72-hour legal limit.”

“HHS officials are scrambling to identify new government sites that could shelter migrant teens and children. Officials are scheduled today to visit California’s Moffett Field, a former Navy station in Santa Clara. They are also considering Fort Lee, an Army training installation in central Virginia.”

“The Biden administration is on pace to receive a record number of unaccompanied minors this month if trends continue … [but] officials have urged migrants not to travel to the border, telling asylum seekers they need more time to rebuild the system. The message does not appear to be working.”

Roberta Jacobson, a White House national security adviser, on March 10 warned migrants the U.S. southern "border is not open." (The Washington Post)

President Biden’s national security adviser Roberta Jacobson warned the U.S. southern border is closed.

AIDE ALLEGES CUOMO ‘AGGRESSIVELY GROPED’ HER: “A female aide to [New York] Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo alleges he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the Executive Mansion late last year,” the Times Union of Albany’s Brendan J. Lyons reports. She is the sixth woman to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

“The additional details describe the most egregious behavior attributed to the governor to date — conduct that could potentially be pursued as a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.”

Cuomo denied the accusation. “As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching,” he said in a statement addressed to the Times Union of Albany.

