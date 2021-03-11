Patting himself on the back after the Senate, in a party-line vote, approved President Biden’s coronavirus relief package, Schumer commented that Democrats “didn’t block things” when they were in the minority. He was referring specifically to coronavirus legislation, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had knocked the party-line process that led to the new bill’s passage.

AD

“In 2020 we passed five historic pandemic rescue packages totaling $4 trillion,” McConnell said. “Not one of them got fewer than 90 votes in the Senate or about 80 percent of the House.”

AD

When The Fact Checker delves into congressional debates over process — and who played well and who did not — it often reminds us of reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There are two competing narratives, each with its own set of facts. So let’s review what happened in 2020.

The Facts

To some extent, we are hampered in this inquiry because we need to compare two different political situations. In 2020, Republicans controlled the White House and the Senate and Democrats controlled the House of Representatives. So, in order for any legislation to pass, bipartisanship was required.

AD

But in 2021, Democrats control the White House, the Senate and the House. So not a single Republican vote is needed as long as Democrats manage to stick together. At the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, when Republicans also had total control, they muscled through a major rewrite of the tax code without any Democratic votes. Now, Democrats have pressed forward with the coronavirus package of their dreams.

AD

Bipartisanship is not easy. After the initial passage of coronavirus relief bills when the country first shut down a year ago, a vast impasse emerged between House Democrats and Senate Republicans.

The House in May quickly passed a $3 trillion bill that was scorned by Senate Republicans. In July, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1.1 trillion bill. House Democrats eventually indicated they could come down to $2.2 trillion. That still left a big gap.

AD

Complicating matters for Senate Republicans is that Trump kept interfering in their game plan. He rejected the House bill but kept suggesting Senate Republicans were being stingy. “Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans,” Trump even tweeted in September.

“We are encouraged that after months of the Senate Republicans insisting on shortchanging the massive needs of the American people, President Trump is now calling on Republicans to ‘go for the much higher numbers’ in the next coronavirus relief package,” Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement at the time.

AD

But talks between the White House and House Democrats over a $1.8 trillion package kept breaking down, even as Trump said he was willing to go even higher. McConnell moved ahead with his own “skinny” bill, pegged at $500 billion, which offered additional unemployment benefits and money for schools, testing, contact tracing and vaccines.

AD

This set the stage for Senate Democrats to prevent passage of McConnell’s proposal when, in September and October, they twice refused to support a procedural vote to end debate on the measure. Republicans were able to muster 52 votes in September and 51 votes in October, but 60 votes were needed to end debate.

“Senate Democrats block GOP relief bill,” said one headline in September. “Senate Democrats block vote on McConnell’s targeted COVID relief bill,” said another headline in October.

AD

(We should note that at various moments before the election, different Republican senators sought unanimous consent to pass various elements, such as extended unemployment benefits, but Democrats refused to accept such partial measures. This was mostly political posturing. Trump’s tweet urging Republicans to go higher came a few days after the September vote.)

AD

After the November election, negotiations on a bill became ensnarled in a dispute over liability protections, sought by Republicans, and aid to states, sought by Democrats. Ultimately, the two sides came together and in December approved a $900 billion relief bill that included $600 checks for individuals who qualified.

Trump once again threw a last-minute wrench into the process when he called for $2,000 checks. House and Senate Democrats quickly embraced the idea. But Senate Republicans voted that down, giving incoming President Biden an opening to say that if the Democrats took control of the Senate, he would seek to pass a second bill with $1,400 checks, for a total of $2,000 in individual aid.

AD

Once Democrats took control of the Senate, they did exactly that.

The Pinocchio Test

One can see how two narratives can be easily constructed out of the same set of facts. Democrats did cast votes that, at least temporarily, halted progress on a coronavirus relief bill. Senate Republicans got the headlines they wanted: Democrats blocked coronavirus relief.

AD

Those headlines make Schumer’s comments seem jarring: “When Trump was president, Democrats in the minority didn't block things. We worked to get something done.”

But at the same time, Trump was negotiating an even bigger bill with House Democrats — and scorning the Senate Republican effort. The bill that ultimately emerged in December was larger than the one Democrats derailed a few months earlier. (It still was not good enough for Trump, who to this day blames the GOP’s loss of the Senate on the failure to include $2,000 checks.)

AD

When we queried Schumer’s office about this, we were amused to receive a citation from a fact check we published in 2013, giving Two Pinocchios to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.). The fact check looked at a statement Reid had made about GOP filibusters of President Barack Obama’s judicial nominees. “People can disagree on the definition of ‘block,’ especially in a congressional context, but under our reasonable-person test, it suggests a final vote did not take place,” we wrote.

AD

In this case, while a final vote on McConnell’s skinny relief bill never came, the failure to end debate on that bill eventually led to passage of an even bigger bill that came closer to narrowing the differences between the House and Senate. So one cannot argue the delaying tactics permanently blocked relief. Ultimately, a bill was passed with bipartisan support.

However, this bipartisanship only happened because the House and Senate were controlled by different political parties. Without that imperative to negotiate with the other side, it does not happen very often, as the Democrats have just shown. So it’s a bit rich for Schumer to fault McConnell for not following the path shown by Democrats in 2020.

Still, given the dueling narratives of how Democrats did or did not block coronavirus relief bills, we will leave this unrated.

Send us facts to check by filling out this form

Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter