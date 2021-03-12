President Biden signs the American Rescue Plan Act, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)By Christopher FedericocloseChristopher FedericoEmailEmailBioBioMarch 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. UTCThe American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is passed in an effort to confront the consequences of the pandemic.Professors: Check out TMC’s expanding list of classroom topic guides. Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDon’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy