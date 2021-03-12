Japan’s prime minister will be the first foreign leader to visit Biden in person, White House officials said, a mark of Biden’s focus on rebuilding U.S. influence in Asia and rebuffing an assertive China.

No date was announced for the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and a senior administration official said the details will be determined by progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

The invitation to Suga, whenever it is made good, echoes that of President Barack Obama, whose first foreign visit was Japan’s then-Prime Minister Taro Aso, in February 2009. Obama and then-Vice President Biden were trying to launch what they called a diplomatic “pivot to Asia,” a shift of resources and attention away from the Middle East and Europe that Biden’s team is trying anew.

Biden, Suga and the leaders of Australia and India will announce a joint commitment to expand vaccine production and delivery to address shortages of coronavirus vaccine doses in Southeast Asia, officials said.

Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview a separate virtual meeting Friday among Biden, Suga and the leaders of Australia and India. The group of democracies, nicknamed “the Quad” has emerged as a diplomatic bulwark to China.

They did not directly address how that effort would unfold or how it would be a counterweight to China, which is already passing out free vaccine doses in the region.

Biden is trying to empower the grouping by holding the first-ever summit among its leaders, although lower-level meetings date back to 2004.

“It's really our contribution at the outset to a regional architecture for a region that we will be defining for the 21st century,” one of the officials said.

“This is an effort to address a need at a very basic level of people,” one of the officials said, adding that vaccine help is a test of the group’s usefulness for its neighbors.