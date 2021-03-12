Calls for patience on Cuomo allegations compete with demands for resignation
As sexual harassment accusations grew last week against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), nearly two dozen women elected to the state legislature began drafting a joint statement of concern — not because of the allegations, but because they worried about growing calls for his immediate resignation without a full investigation.
“As an African American woman, tons of my people have been incarcerated without having due process. There should be due process,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D), who organized the statement independent of the governor’s own aggressive damage control efforts.
The worry, she said, was not just that Cuomo, 63, could be railroaded. It was also for his accusers. “They deserve more than just a newspaper article,” she said. “They deserve to be heard.”
That call for patience has spread far beyond Albany and into the nation’s political leadership, vying with demands for his resignation by other lawmakers and political leaders. Cuomo has been accused of workplace harassment, improper touching or both by five women, including four who worked for him. An allegation by a sixth employee was referred by the governor’s office to local police for investigation on Wednesday.
Analysis: Biden in TV speech tells Americans, only we together can defeat the virus
Biden’s task Thursday night was daunting as he marked the first anniversary of the week when the coronavirus forced America to shut down. He needed to acknowledge the loss of more than 529,000 lives to the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic suffering, while offering a sense of optimism that the future can and will be brighter.
The first 50 days of Biden’s presidency have offered examples of his leadership style — and how it differs so dramatically from that of former president Donald Trump. Thursday’s speech from the White House provided another revealing glimpse. Instead of a president saying, “I alone can fix it,” Biden said he can only succeed with the help of others.
Leaning against the lectern and looking directly into the camera, he said, “I will not relent until we beat this virus. But I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part.” That contrast in leadership styles underscored what the transition from the 45th president to the 46th has meant.
Analysis: Save the date — Biden sets July 4 as return to some normal life after pandemic year
After a year of somber milestones, holiday traditions upended, and life as we know it indefinitely altered, President Biden presented the American public with a date to look forward to.
Speaking from the East Room of the White House in his first prime-time address, Biden said that Americans may be able to safely gather together in small groups to celebrate the Fourth of July. He dangled the possibility of family and friends celebrating at backyard cookouts — if they get their coronavirus vaccinations, and follow steps now to keep cases trending down despite the new variants.
Japan’s prime minister slated to be first foreign leader to visit Biden in person
Japan’s prime minister will be the first foreign leader to visit Biden in person, White House officials said, a mark of Biden’s focus on rebuilding U.S. influence in Asia and rebuffing an assertive China.
No date was announced for the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and a senior administration official said the details will be determined by progress against the coronavirus pandemic.
The invitation to Suga, whenever it is made good, echoes that of President Barack Obama, whose first foreign visit was Japan’s then-Prime Minister Taro Aso, in February 2009. Obama and then-Vice President Biden were trying to launch what they called a diplomatic “pivot to Asia,” a shift of resources and attention away from the Middle East and Europe that Biden’s team is trying anew.
Biden, Suga and the leaders of Australia and India will announce a joint commitment to expand vaccine production and delivery to address shortages of coronavirus vaccine doses in Southeast Asia, officials said.
Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview a separate virtual meeting Friday among Biden, Suga and the leaders of Australia and India. The group of democracies, nicknamed “the Quad” has emerged as a diplomatic bulwark to China.
They did not directly address how that effort would unfold or how it would be a counterweight to China, which is already passing out free vaccine doses in the region.
Biden is trying to empower the grouping by holding the first-ever summit among its leaders, although lower-level meetings date back to 2004.
“It's really our contribution at the outset to a regional architecture for a region that we will be defining for the 21st century,” one of the officials said.
“This is an effort to address a need at a very basic level of people,” one of the officials said, adding that vaccine help is a test of the group’s usefulness for its neighbors.
“The thing that has brought all these countries together is the insistence on providing concrete, practical help to people in need. So if the Quad cannot do that, if it cannot address, constructively, these issues, we will quickly lose relevance and will be strategically insignificant,” the official said.
Biden to celebrate passage of $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill with Rose Garden event
Biden plans Friday to celebrate passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package with a Rose Garden event with congressional Democrats as he prepares to embark on a cross-country tour to sell the new law to Americans.
Biden had planned to sign the bill into law on Friday but instead did so during a brief event in the Oval Office on Thursday after it arrived at the White House sooner than anticipated. Friday’s event is expected to have the trappings of what originally had been planned.
The White House released a list of 17 lawmakers who have been invited. All are Democrats, since the bill received no Republican support.
The bill, known as the American Rescue Package, authorizes a third round of one-time stimulus payments up to $1,400 for most Americans; extends additional unemployment support to millions still out of work; and makes major changes to the tax code to benefit families with children. It also sets aside new federal money to help schools reopen, aid cities and states facing budget shortfalls, and assist in the distribution of coronavirus vaccine doses.
Biden’s plans to sell the new law include a trip to Pennsylvania scheduled for Tuesday. Vice President Harris and her husband are set to deliver the same message out west, although details of the trip are not yet clear.
Biden’s itinerary Friday also includes a virtual meeting with his counterparts in an alliance known as the Quad: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Later, Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Wilmington, Del., where they plan to spend the weekend.
Analysis: The Biden administration’s first showdown with China
Next week in Alaska, top officials in the Biden administration are slated to have face-to-face meetings with Chinese counterparts.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will sit down with China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi next Thursday in Anchorage. It’s the first engagement in a rivalry that may define Biden’s foreign policy legacy.
“This is an important opportunity for us to lay out in very frank terms the many concerns we have,” Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. “We’ll also explore whether there are avenues for cooperation, and we’ll talk about the competition we have with China to make sure that the United States has a level playing field and that our companies and workers benefit from that.”
Next Biden agenda items on immigration and infrastructure already running into trouble
Fresh off a major legislative victory on the coronavirus relief package, Biden is facing a new round of battles on the next pieces of his agenda — exposing divisions within the Democratic Party not only on policy merits but also on how they get it accomplished.
On infrastructure — so high in its potential for bipartisanship that it has become a Washington cliche — Senate Democrats are already confronting an internal dispute over whether to use a party-line procedural tool that would allow them to pass a bill with no GOP support. Biden’s comprehensive immigration overhaul — a “Day One” priority for the president — is also struggling to gain traction even in the House, as Democratic leaders begin an uphill battle to count votes in favor of a sweeping bill.
And that’s before Democrats begin grappling with the hurdle that is the Senate filibuster.
Analysis: 3 takeaways from Biden’s first prime-time address to the nation
Biden delivered his first prime-time address to the nation Thursday, on the anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak being labeled a pandemic and on the day he signed a $1.9 trillion relief package — the first major piece of his agenda to pass through Congress.
Here are some takeaways from Biden’s speech.
Fact Checker: Fact-checking Biden’s address to the nation
Biden’s address to the nation Thursday night was heavy on emotion and hope, but light on facts. Here are two moments where the president stretched the truth.
“That’s more deaths than in World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined.”
Biden’s math on this is wrong. The president said 527,726 Americans have been recorded as dying from the coronavirus. But, as we have noted before, about 580,000 people died in the three wars he mentioned.
‘Finishing the deal’: Biden vaccine victories build on Trump team’s work
Biden beckoned leaders of two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to the White House on Wednesday and credited his administration for the “nearly unprecedented collaboration” between the longtime rivals, Merck and Johnson & Johnson, now jointly producing a coronavirus vaccine.
But the breakthrough touted by Biden was first conceived by Trump officials last year, culminating in a Jan. 4 conference call arranged between Merck and Johnson & Johnson’s senior leaders, said four Trump administration officials with knowledge of the efforts.
“Biden can take credit for finishing the deal, that’s for sure,” said Paul Mango, a former Health and Human Services deputy chief of staff and one of those Trump officials. “But it wasn’t an original idea he had.”
DOJ seeks to build large conspiracy case against Oath Keepers for Jan. 6 riot
The Justice Department and FBI are gathering evidence to try to build a large conspiracy indictment against members of the Oath Keepers for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to people familiar with the matter, but the group’s sometimes fractious and fantasy-laden internal workings may complicate efforts to bring such a case.
In the wake of the short-lived insurrection, the Oath Keepers is the most high-profile self-styled militia group in the country. While members use the jargon and trappings of a paramilitary organization, in daily practice the group is often more akin to a collection of local chapters with a similar, disinformation-fueled ideology about what they view as the inevitable collapse of the U.S. government as it becomes more tyrannical.
“This was not a well-trained army or a disciplined military unit; this was a loose structure,” said Karl Schmae, who dealt with the Oath Keepers when he was an FBI negotiator responding to the 2016 occupation of a wildlife refuge building in eastern Oregon.