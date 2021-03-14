“The governor should look inside his heart — he loves New York — to see if he can govern effectively. And that could be one of the considerations that he has,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Pelosi reiterated her initial statement from two weeks ago that there should be an independent investigation into the “credible and serious” charges against Cuomo, and voiced confidence in New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading an investigation into the claims.

“She has called for, I think, an expeditious investigation. And again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said,” Pelosi said Sunday. “This is a subject very near and dear to my heart. There is no tolerance for sexual harassment.”

Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) joined calls for New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations. (Reuters)

Late Friday afternoon, New York Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called on Cuomo to resign, becoming the latest and most powerful of the state’s Democrats to join the growing chorus of politicians who have publicly said Cuomo should step down.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” the Senate majority leader and Gillibrand said in a joint statement Friday. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct.”

The statement continued: “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Schumer and Gillibrand had previously said they were concerned by the accusations against the governor but had stopped short of calling for his resignation.

Lawmakers and members of the media reacted to the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on March 7. (Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

Cuomo has been defiant and said he will not resign, suggesting that the accusations against him could be politically motivated and driven by “cancel culture.”

“People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth. Let the review proceed,” Cuomo told reporters Friday afternoon. “I am not going to resign.”

On Friday evening, a photographer captured Cuomo outside the governor’s mansion in Albany, talking on the phone while draped in a blanket.

Fallout over Cuomo’s multiple scandals has only continued to widen, however.

A majority of the New York congressional delegation has now called for Cuomo’s resignation, and the New York State Assembly authorized an investigation into the allegations against the governor last week, the first step toward possible impeachment.

Larry Schwartz, New York’s “vaccine czar” and a Cuomo ally, has been calling New York county officials to try to gauge their support for the governor — making one county official so uncomfortable that the executive filed an ethics complaint, The Washington Post’s Amy Brittain and Josh Dawsey reported.

Cuomo was a constant topic on Sunday’s political shows. Republican Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas both said they thought Cuomo faced serious allegations but did not call on him to resign, saying it was best left to the people of New York and Democrats to handle.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who has clashed frequently with Cuomo, predicted the governor would try to hold out as long as possible but eventually be impeached.

“I think he is used to getting things his way. And it’s been almost an imperial governorship,” de Blasio said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”