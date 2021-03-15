Rep. McCarthy leading GOP delegation to El Paso to highlight ‘Biden’s border crisis’
As the White House seeks to promote its coronavirus relief package, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seeking Monday to focus the nation’s attention elsewhere: on the surge of migrants showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly unaccompanied minors.
McCarthy is leading a delegation of a dozen GOP House members to the border in a bid to “expose the extent of President Biden’s border crisis.”
“This crisis at the border is spiraling out of control,” McCarthy told reporters last week. “And it’s entirely caused by the actions of this administration.”
McCarthy and his colleagues are scheduled to hold a news conference in El Paso as part of their efforts.
Over the weekend, the Biden administration announced it is deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help care for the thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children who are arriving and being packed into detention cells and tent shelters.
Biden to deliver remarks on implementing coronavirus relief package as he, other officials hit road to promote new law
Biden on Monday plans to deliver remarks at the White House on implementation of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, kicking off a week in which he and other key administration officials will crisscross the country promoting the new law.
Biden’s travels this week will take him to Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Georgia on Friday, according to the White House. Both states are presidential battlegrounds states that Biden narrowly won last year.
On Monday, Vice President Harris is scheduled to visit the vaccination clinic at the University of Nevada and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas. Nevada is another presidential battleground state and could see a competitive 2022 Senate contest as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) runs for reelection.
First lady Jill Biden is also hitting the road to promote the relief package. On Monday, she is scheduled to tour an elementary school in Burlington, N.J., and give remarks to “amplify the American Rescue Plan.”
Haaland poised for confirmation as interior secretary, will be first Native American to hold Cabinet post
The Senate is poised Monday to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.
Just weeks ago, Haaland’s confirmation was in doubt in the evenly divided Senate as Republicans seized upon her past opposition to new leases for drilling oil and gas on federal land.
But support remained solid among Democrats, and Haaland’s nomination advanced on an 11-to-9 vote by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voiced her support, citing the historic nature of Haaland’s nomination among other considerations.
On Thursday, the Senate voted 54 to 42 to limit debate on Haaland’s nomination, signaling that she will have the votes for confirmation. Four GOP senators joined Democrats in voting to allow the nomination to move forward.
Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee implementation of $1.9 trillion stimulus package
Biden has tapped Gene Sperling, a longtime Democratic economic policy expert, to oversee the implementation of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sperling’s position could be announced as soon as Monday, when Biden delivers remarks on implementing the relief, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the selection.
The White House declined to comment, and Sperling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sperling served as the director of the National Economic Council, a White House office, during the Clinton and Obama administrations, and he served as an economic adviser for Biden’s campaign.
New York’s vaccine czar called county officials to gauge their loyalty to Cuomo amid sexual harassment investigation
New York’s “vaccine czar” — a longtime adviser to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) — phoned county officials in the past two weeks in attempts to gauge their loyalty to the embattled governor amid an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, according to multiple officials.
One Democratic county executive was so unsettled by the outreach from Larry Schwartz, head of the state’s vaccine rollout, that the executive on Friday filed notice of an impending ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office, the official told The Washington Post. The executive feared the county’s vaccine supply could suffer if Schwartz was not pleased with the executive’s response to his questions about support of the governor.
The executive said the conversation with Schwartz came in proximity to a separate conversation with another Cuomo administration official about vaccine distribution.
Biden’s push for equity faces critical test amid shifting strategies to open schools
It was one of the first proposals by the new White House to tackle what Biden has said is a central goal of his administration: promoting racial equity through federal policy.
The idea: a competitive grant program for schools that would give the federal government a more central role in combating long-standing educational disparities that have been worsened by the pandemic.
But as Biden signed a coronavirus relief bill into law Thursday, his proposed “COVID-19 Educational Equity Gap Challenge Grant” was missing from the $130 billion allocated for schools — the result of pushback from advocates who warned it would have the opposite of its intended effect.
United States and Iran warily circle each other over reactivating nuclear deal
The United States is willing to sit down with Iran “tomorrow” and jointly agree to full compliance with the nuclear accord they and five other world powers signed in 2015, according to a senior Biden administration official.
“We’ve made clear that we’re not talking about renegotiating the deal,” the official said of the agreement that curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting U.S. and other sanctions.
Iran has made equally clear it shares the goal of going back to the terms of the original agreement, before President Donald Trump pulled out of it. Trump reinstituted the sanctions and added what Biden officials estimate were at least 1,500 new ones. In response, Iran reactivated key elements of the program the United States and others say could produce nuclear weapons. Iran denies any such ambition.
GOP Sen. Johnson says Capitol rioters didn’t scare him — but might have had they been Black Lives Matter protesters
Several Democrats have called on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to step down after he said he didn’t feel threatened in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — but would have been concerned if the mob had been made up of Black Lives Matter or antifa protesters.
In an interview Thursday on “The Joe Pags Show,” a conservative news radio show, Johnson said he “never felt threatened” by the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 hoping to overturn the results of the election.
The siege left five people dead, including a police officer; two other officers who were on duty that day later died by suicide. More than 100 officers were injured and at least 40 rioters have been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers, who were shown being harassed, beaten and sprayed with gas substances by members of the mob.
Fauci says Trump should push supporters to get coronavirus vaccine after ‘disturbing’ poll results show they won’t
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said in interviews Sunday that former president Donald Trump should be enlisted to encourage his supporters to get a coronavirus vaccine, after recent polling showed Republican men and Trump supporters have the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.
An NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll released last week showed that nearly half of Republican men and 47 percent of those who supported Trump in the 2020 election said they would not choose to be vaccinated, even if the coronavirus vaccines were made available to them. By contrast, only 10 percent of supporters of President Biden said they would not choose to be vaccinated if offered one, the poll found.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the poll results “so disturbing” when presented with them Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”