Half of registered voters in New York think Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) should not immediately resign, compared to 35 percent who think he should step down, according to a poll released Monday by Siena College Research Institute. The remainder did not express an opinion.

The survey was conducted between Monday and Friday of last week, largely before the majority of New York’s congressional delegation joined calls from most New York state legislators for Cuomo to resign amid a growing sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo has been adamant that he will not step down, even as those calling for him to do so now include Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo told reporters Friday. “I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people.”

The Siena College poll finds that 48 percent of New York voters think Cuomo can effectively do his job as governor while 34 percent think he cannot. The remaining 41 percent say they do not know or do not have an opinion.

Thirty-five percent believe he has committed sexual harassment, while 24 percent believe he has not. The remaining 41 percent say they do not know or do not have an opinion.