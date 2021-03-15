Analysis: Biden is due for a news conference. But they can be risky.
Biden will hold his first formal news conference before April Fools’ Day, the White House says. Even if he held one today, it would be the latest any new commander in chief has faced a formal question-and-answer session with the press corps in a century.
His aides know that the delay doesn’t resonate much outside the Beltway. On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted a former Hillary Clinton adviser’s mocking point that not doing a news conference won’t cost Biden.
For 20 years, presidential aides have been telling me that the news conference is high risk, low reward — a setting in which reporters largely set the agenda, questions can come out of left field, and one revealing comment or misstep from the president can define the exchange.
Half of New York voters think Cuomo should not resign immediately; 35 percent think he should
Half of registered voters in New York think Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) should not immediately resign, compared to 35 percent who think he should step down, according to a poll released Monday by Siena College Research Institute. The remainder did not express an opinion.
The survey was conducted between Monday and Friday of last week, largely before the majority of New York’s congressional delegation joined calls from most New York state legislators for Cuomo to resign amid a growing sexual harassment scandal.
Cuomo has been adamant that he will not step down, even as those calling for him to do so now include Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).
“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo told reporters Friday. “I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people.”
The Siena College poll finds that 48 percent of New York voters think Cuomo can effectively do his job as governor while 34 percent think he cannot. The remaining 41 percent say they do not know or do not have an opinion.
Thirty-five percent believe he has committed sexual harassment, while 24 percent believe he has not. The remaining 41 percent say they do not know or do not have an opinion.
Meanwhile, a majority of voters, 57 percent, say they are satisfied with the way Cuomo has addressed allegations, while 32 percent say they are not.
Capitol Police working to scale back fencing around U.S. Capitol
The U.S. Capitol Police said there is not currently a “known, credible threat against” Congress or the U.S. Capitol complex, according to a message sent to members of Congress and their staff. The note also described adjustments being made to scale back the fencing around the Capitol as a result.
The message from acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett said the Capitol Police has said, after working with federal, state and local intelligence partners, that “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing.”
Capitol Police are working with the Architect of the Capitol to modify the fencing that was installed after the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. Fencing on some streets was adjusted over the weekend to allow traffic access. Starting this week, an “inner perimeter fencing” around Capitol Square will be moved closer to the Capitol building, and razor wire on that inner fence will be removed. Later, an outer perimeter fencing will start to be removed to open more streets to traffic.
The memo added that Capitol Police and National Guard continue to be present. It added: “Based on the current threat posture, it is anticipated that the National Guard will begin to reduce its posture at the Capitol in the coming weeks.”
Two arrested in assault on police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., but have not determined whether the exposure caused his death.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday and are expected to appear in federal court Monday.
“Give me that bear s---,” Khater allegedly said to Tanios on video recorded at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol at 2:14 p.m., where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, arrest papers say.
About nine minutes later, after Khater said he had been hit with bear spray, he is seen on video discharging a canister into the face of Sicknick and two other officers, arrest papers allege.
Rep. Ilhan Omar leads effort asking Biden administration to end ICE detentions in local jails
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is urging the Biden administration to stop the practice of Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracting with state and local jails to detain immigrants.
In a letter sent on behalf of herself and members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus to White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Omar said localities are profiting from holding immigrants in their jails just as for-profit prisons do.
“In order to truly sever the financial incentives causing the expansion of an unnecessary and abuse-ridden system of mass incarceration, we urge you to end contracts between the federal government and localities for the purposes of immigration detention,” Omar wrote.
Omar also said the conditions in the public local jails are often no better than the privately run facilities that have come under scrutiny for how poorly they’ve treated immigrants being held there.
“Conditions in municipal, county, and state jails and prisons contracting with ICE to detain immigrants mirror the systemic abuses in privately operated immigration detention facilities, including medical neglect, long term use of solitary confinement, sexual assault, and lack of access to legal counsel,” she wrote.
Trump voters don’t want to see pro-vaccine ads with politicians, focus group suggests
Be honest that scientists don’t have all the answers. Tout the number of people who got the vaccines in trials. And don’t show pro-vaccine ads with politicians — not even ones with Donald Trump.
That’s what a focus group of vaccine-hesitant Trump voters insisted to politicians and pollsters this weekend, as public health leaders rush to win over the tens of millions of Republicans who say they don’t plan to get a coronavirus shot. If those voters follow through, it would imperil efforts to achieve the high levels of immunity needed to stop the virus’s spread in the United States, experts fear.
“These people represent 30 million Americans. And without these people, you’re not getting herd immunity,” said Frank Luntz, a longtime GOP pollster who convened Saturday’s focus group over Zoom. The group followed what Luntz characterized as a remarkable arc: By the end of the two-hour-plus session, all 19 participants (one dropped out early) said they were more likely to get vaccinated, and Luntz said he had begun nationwide polling to see which messages resonated with a broader population.
Analysis: White House weighs new cybersecurity proposals after two major hacking campaigns
The White House is ramping up coordination with the private sector to address the ongoing fallout from a major breach of Microsoft software leaving thousands of American organizations vulnerable to hackers.
For the first time, private companies will be included in the meetings of an interagency task force dedicated to the incident, a senior administration official told reporters Friday.
“We still believe that public-private partnership is foundational in cybersecurity, and we want to ensure we’re taking every opportunity to include key private-sector participants early and directly in our remediation efforts,” a senior administration official said.
It’s a major step toward transparency for the Biden administration, which is stressing strengthening relations between the private and public sector in the fallout from the Russian SolarWinds hacking campaign that infiltrated at least nine government agencies and about 100 companies.
Analysis: Obamacare advocates are pushing for more health care in the next budget bill
Obamacare is significantly expanding for the first time since it became law 11 years ago. President Biden boosted subsidies for marketplace enrollees and promised states more money for expanding Medicaid as part of the coronavirus relief measure he signed late last week.
Now, Affordable Care Act advocates are eyeing the next chance — probably over the summer — for congressional Democrats to push through even more ambitious health policies.
Protect Our Care, a well-funded Democratic-allied group, is pushing for three big goals in the next budget reconciliation bill.
Budget reconciliation — the process Democrats used to pass their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — will probably be used by lawmakers again this summer. It’s a filibuster-proof way for Democrats to achieve their legislative goals without getting any votes from Republicans.
Fact Checker: Ron Johnson’s unscientific take on the coronavirus vaccine
Reporter: “Did you get the vaccine or are you planning to get vaccinated?”
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.): “No, I had covid, so I don’t believe, you know, I think that probably provides me the best immunity possible, actually having had the disease.”
— Interview on CBS 58 Milwaukee, March 10
Doctors, public health experts, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are clear: Get the coronavirus vaccine even if you had covid-19.
Yes, people who had the disease produce antibodies that provide immunity from the coronavirus. But that immunity fades over time, and the body’s natural response may not be enough to prevent a repeat infection 90 days after the first one, the CDC says.
Yellen seeks agreement on global minimum tax on multinational corporations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is working with her counterparts around the world to forge an agreement over a global minimum tax on multinational corporations, as the White House looks for revenue to help pay for Biden’s domestic agenda.
The effort, which would involve a fraught and challenging global negotiation of tax laws, could prove one of Yellen’s biggest policy legacies if it succeeds. It could also prove central to Biden’s presidency.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus signed into law last week was financed completely by additional federal borrowing. But the administration is expected to raise taxes at least partially to pay for its other big-ticket spending priorities, such as the massive infrastructure and jobs package being discussed by White House officials and congressional Democrats.
A key source of new revenue probably will be corporate taxes, which President Donald Trump sharply cut in 2017. Although he has not proposed entirely reversing Trump’s cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, Biden has said he would aim to raise potentially hundreds of billions more in revenue from big businesses.
Rep. McCarthy leading GOP delegation to El Paso to highlight ‘Biden’s border crisis’
As the White House seeks to promote its coronavirus relief package, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seeking Monday to focus the nation’s attention elsewhere: on the surge of migrants showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly unaccompanied minors.
McCarthy is leading a delegation of a dozen GOP House members to the border in a bid to “expose the extent of President Biden’s border crisis.”
“This crisis at the border is spiraling out of control,” McCarthy told reporters last week. “And it’s entirely caused by the actions of this administration.”
McCarthy and his colleagues are scheduled to hold a news conference in El Paso as part of their efforts.
Over the weekend, the Biden administration announced it is deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help care for the thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children who are arriving and being packed into detention cells and tent shelters.
Biden to deliver remarks on implementing coronavirus relief package as he, other officials hit road to promote new law
Biden on Monday plans to deliver remarks at the White House on implementation of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, kicking off a week in which he and other key administration officials will crisscross the country promoting the new law.
Biden’s travels this week will take him to Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Georgia on Friday, according to the White House. Both states are presidential battlegrounds states that Biden narrowly won last year.
On Monday, Vice President Harris is scheduled to visit the vaccination clinic at the University of Nevada and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas. Nevada is another presidential battleground state and could see a competitive 2022 Senate contest as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) runs for reelection.
First lady Jill Biden is also hitting the road to promote the relief package. On Monday, she is scheduled to tour an elementary school in Burlington, N.J., and give remarks to “amplify the American Rescue Plan.”
Haaland poised for confirmation as interior secretary, will be first Native American to hold Cabinet post
The Senate is poised Monday to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.
Just weeks ago, Haaland’s confirmation was in doubt in the evenly divided Senate as Republicans seized upon her past opposition to new leases for drilling oil and gas on federal land.
But support remained solid among Democrats, and Haaland’s nomination advanced on an 11-to-9 vote by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voiced her support, citing the historic nature of Haaland’s nomination among other considerations.
On Thursday, the Senate voted 54 to 42 to limit debate on Haaland’s nomination, signaling that she will have the votes for confirmation. Four GOP senators joined Democrats in voting to allow the nomination to move forward.
Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee implementation of $1.9 trillion stimulus package
Biden has tapped Gene Sperling, a longtime Democratic economic policy expert, to oversee the implementation of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sperling’s position could be announced as soon as Monday, when Biden delivers remarks on implementing the relief, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the selection.
The White House declined to comment, and Sperling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sperling served as the director of the National Economic Council, a White House office, during the Clinton and Obama administrations, and he served as an economic adviser for Biden’s campaign.