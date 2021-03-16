“According to Moody’s, for example, by the end of this year, this law alone will create 7 million new jobs. Seven million.”

— Biden, remarks on the American Rescue Plan, March 12

“According to Moody’s, by the end of this year, this law will spur our economy to create 7 million new jobs.”

— Biden, remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue plan, March 15

“An analysis by Moody’s estimates that it will help the economy create 7 million more jobs this year alone.”

— Biden, remarks at the National Governors Association winter meeting, Feb. 25

“In fact, an analysis by Wall Street’s firm, Moody’s, estimates that if we pass my American Rescue Plan, the economy will create 7 million jobs this year.”

“In fact, an analysis by the Wall Street firm Moody’s estimates that if we pass my American Rescue Plan, the economy will create 7 million jobs this year.”

“Wall Street investment firm Moody’s says if we pass the American Rescue Plan, it will lead to 4 million more jobs than otherwise would be created.”

— Biden, remarks on the state of the economy, Feb. 5