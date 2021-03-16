Meanwhile, a surge of migrants trying to enter the United States, including unaccompanied minors, continues to pose a daunting challenge to the fledging administration whose handling of the situation is drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.
Progressive groups voice opposition to potential nomination of Rahm Emanuel to an ambassador post
More than two dozen progressive groups Tuesday announced strong opposition to a potential Biden nomination of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) to an ambassadorship following reports that he has been under consideration for posts in China or Japan.
“Such top diplomatic posts should only go to individuals with ethics, integrity and diplomatic skills,” the groups said in a statement. “Emanuel possesses none of those qualifications. … At a time when the Democratic Party leadership has joined with most Americans in asserting that Black lives matter, it would be a travesty to elevate to an ambassadorship someone who has epitomized the attitude that Black lives do not matter.”
Among the things the groups take issue with is Emanuel’s closing of schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods during his tenure as mayor, which stretched from 2011 to 2019, and his handling of the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, an African American teenager who was shot by a Chicago police officer.
The groups signing onto the statement include Black Youth Project 100, Demand Progress Education Fund, Justice Democrats, People’s Action, Progressive Democrats of America, RootsAction.org, Veterans For Peace and Working Families Party.
Before becoming mayor, Emmanuel served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama and as a member of Congress.
Army initially pushed to deny D.C.'s request for National Guard before Jan. 6
The Army initially pushed to reject the D.C. government’s request for a modest National Guard presence ahead of the Jan. 6 rally that led to the Capitol riot, underscoring the deep reluctance of some higher-ups at the Pentagon to involve the military in security arrangements that day.
In an internal draft memo obtained by The Washington Post, the Army said the U.S. military shouldn’t be needed to help police with traffic and crowd management, as city officials had requested, unless more than 100,000 demonstrators were expected.
The draft memo also said the request should be denied because a federal agency hadn’t been identified to run the preparations and on-the-day operations; the resources of other federal agencies hadn’t been exhausted; and law enforcement was “far better suited” for the task.
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose forcing prisoners to use stimulus to pay restitution for crimes
If two Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have their way, people incarcerated in the state who receive stimulus payments would not have direct access to the money. Instead, they would be required to spend the money on restitution for the crimes that landed them in prison.
“President Biden’s irresponsible stimulus package sends stimulus checks to imprisoned murderers, rapists, and child molesters,” one of the co-sponsors, state Sen. Julian Bradley (R), said in a statement to The Washington Post. “[We] are taking action to ensure the victims of these heinous crimes are paid restitution before criminals sitting in prison can profit.”
It is unclear if the bill has a serious chance at passing. While Republicans hold a comfortable majority in both chambers of Wisconsin’s legislature, Gov. Tony Evers (D) has not indicated any support publicly for such a proposal.
Mayorkas acknowledges situation at border is ‘difficult’ but contends Biden administration is ‘making progress’
In a fresh statement Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that the surge in migrants at the southwest border, particularly in unaccompanied minors, is “difficult” but contended the Biden administration is “making progress” in managing the situation.
“We are working around the clock to manage it and we will continue to do so,” Mayorkas said. “That is our job. We are making progress and we are executing on our plan. It will take time and we will not waver in our commitment to succeed.”
The statement comes as the Biden administration is drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.
Mayorkas said the United States is encountering more individuals on the border than it has in the past 20 years but stressed that there have been previous surges, including in 2014 and 2019, and said the current situation has been building since April 2020, before Biden’s arrival.
In the statement, Mayorkas argued that several Trump administration actions and policies have significantly added to the challenge, as has the pandemic.
He detailed several steps the Biden administration has taken, including tapping the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the Department of Health and Human Services in “developing the capacity to meet the surge of unaccompanied children.”
“We have no illusions about how hard it is, and we know it will take time,” Mayorkas said. “We will get it done. We will do so adhering to the law and our fundamental values.”
Analysis: GOP and health officials urge Biden to steer clear of politicizing coronavirus vaccine
Republicans and some health officials argue the Biden administration is making it harder for Americans already wary of getting the coronavirus vaccine by in some cases politicizing its messaging.
Republicans — and Trump voters in particular — are among those whose vaccine hesitancy could imperil the high levels of immunity required to stop the spread of the virus. The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond had a fascinating piece Monday detailing the hesitancy of Trump voters to get their shots.
These vaccine-hesitant voters wanted more information from scientists and far less from politicians — including, interestingly, former president Donald Trump himself.
Senate poised to confirm Guzman as SBA administrator
The Senate is poised Tuesday to confirm Isabel Guzman as head of the Small Business Administration as it continues to sign off on nominees to Biden’s emerging Cabinet.
The nomination of Guzman, who is currently the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, was advanced last month by the Senate Small Business Committee on a 15-to-5 vote.
Guzman has described herself as “a lifelong advocate for small business.” During the Obama administration, she worked at the SBA as both a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff.
Biden to travel to Pa. to highlight impact of relief package on small businesses
Biden is heading to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to visit a small business that the White House says will be helped by the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Biden signed into law last week. The trip is part of an extended “Help Is Here” tour being orchestrated to sell Americans on the new law.
Vice President Harris also plans to focus Tuesday on the law’s impact on small businesses.
She is scheduled to participate in a “listening session” with small-business owners in Denver after visiting a coronavirus vaccination clinic in Fort Lupton, Colo.
The tour continues both in person and on television later this week. On Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to appear in an interview on ABC’S “Good Morning America” with anchor George Stephanopoulos.
North Korea complains about ‘stink’ of U.S.-South Korea military exercises
TOKYO — North Korea complained about ongoing U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Tuesday and warned the Biden administration that if it wanted peace for the next four years, it should refrain from “causing a stink.”
The complaint, issued by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, comes as the United States’ top diplomat and its defense chief are in the region for talks with the Japanese and South Korean governments.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken deflected when asked about the comments at a news conference in Tokyo with other senior U.S. and Japanese officials.
“I’m familiar with the comments you referenced, but the comments I’m actually most interested in today are those of our partners and allies,” he said. “That’s why we come to this region. That’s why we come to Japan, precisely: To listen to our allies and discuss how collectively we might seek to address the threat from North Korea.”
Biden faces growing political threat from border upheaval
Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Texas Democrat whose district hugs the border with Mexico, isn’t happy with how Biden’s team has responded to the surge of migrants trying to enter the United States. “His people need to do a better job of listening to those of us who have done this before,” he said Monday.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, who took a trip to the border Monday to slam Biden’s approach, was even more critical.
“There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis,” McCarthy (Calif.) said during a visit to a migrant processing center in El Paso.
And Neha Desai, an immigration attorney who recently visited a detention site, said that while the conditions there have greatly improved from the Trump era, “it is unacceptable for children to be spending days on end in dramatically overcrowded facilities.”
Democrats question Kevin McCarthy’s claim that terrorists are crossing the border: ‘He is either wrong or lying’
Speaking outside El Paso on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said border agents he had met earlier that day issued dire warnings that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico.
“You saw it in their eyes,” McCarthy said, referring to the agents. “They talked about, ‘They’re on the list.’ … The terrorist watch list.”
McCarthy’s claims, which were echoed by another Republican congressman, were among the most alarming raised by a GOP delegation that aimed to highlight a growing crisis for the Biden administration amid a surge of migrants.
But some Democrats from border states pushed back late Monday and demanded evidence to back up McCarthy’s assertions.
Fact Checker: Biden’s repeated invocation of ‘7 million jobs’ created by his economic plan
“According to Moody’s, for example, by the end of this year, this law alone will create 7 million new jobs. Seven million.”
— Biden, remarks on the American Rescue Plan, March 12
“According to Moody’s, by the end of this year, this law will spur our economy to create 7 million new jobs.”
— Biden, remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue plan, March 15
“An analysis by Moody’s estimates that it will help the economy create 7 million more jobs this year alone.”
— Biden, remarks at the National Governors Association winter meeting, Feb. 25
“In fact, an analysis by Wall Street’s firm, Moody’s, estimates that if we pass my American Rescue Plan, the economy will create 7 million jobs this year.”
— Biden, remarks on small-business relief, Feb. 22
“In fact, an analysis by the Wall Street firm Moody’s estimates that if we pass my American Rescue Plan, the economy will create 7 million jobs this year.”
— Biden, remarks at a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Mich., Feb. 19
“Wall Street investment firm Moody’s says if we pass the American Rescue Plan, it will lead to 4 million more jobs than otherwise would be created.”
— Biden, remarks on the state of the economy, Feb. 5
You could start a drinking game based on the number of times that Biden cites a report issued by Moody’s on the economic impact of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The report, titled “The Biden Fiscal Rescue Package: Light on the Horizon,” certainly was bullish on the plan’s effect on the U.S. economy.
As Israelis head back to elections, there’s a new twist: Democrats in Washington
JERUSALEM — Israeli voters, trapped for two years in a vote-rinse-repeat cycle of toss-up elections, are about to go to the polls for a fourth time with at least one new factor to consider: Their next prime minister — even if it is their old prime minister — will have to deal with Democrats.
Since the last campaign, the Republicans in Washington that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held in a bear hug for more than a decade are out. The Democrats he largely alienated are ascendant.
“There is no question that it’s absolutely urgent for Israel to restore bipartisan balance, and I think Israelis recognize that,” said Mark Mellman, the U.S. Democratic pollster who advises candidates in both countries and leads the Democratic Majority for Israel, a pro-Israel lobbying group. “It was always the case that we were going to get back into power. And now we are.”
New EPA administrator: ‘Science is back’
Michael Regan has bold aspirations, and a long to-do list, as Biden’s newly confirmed Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
He wants to hasten the nation’s shift to cleaner forms of energy, make transformational investments in communities battered by decades of pollution, and improve air and water quality around the country. But to accomplish any of that, the 44-year-old administrator said Monday, he must first help the EPA get its groove back.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, starting with rebuilding the staff morale and getting all of our staff back to feeling as if they matter, their voices matter,” Regan said in his first interview after being sworn in last week. “We really have to restore the scientific integrity and the utilization of data, of facts, as we move forward and make some very important decisions.”