In a fresh statement Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that the surge in migrants at the southwest border, particularly in unaccompanied minors, is “difficult” but contended the Biden administration is “making progress” in managing the situation.

“We are working around the clock to manage it and we will continue to do so,” Mayorkas said. “That is our job. We are making progress and we are executing on our plan. It will take time and we will not waver in our commitment to succeed.”

The statement comes as the Biden administration is drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.

Mayorkas said the United States is encountering more individuals on the border than it has in the past 20 years but stressed that there have been previous surges, including in 2014 and 2019, and said the current situation has been building since April 2020, before Biden’s arrival.

In the statement, Mayorkas argued that several Trump administration actions and policies have significantly added to the challenge, as has the pandemic.

He detailed several steps the Biden administration has taken, including tapping the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the Department of Health and Human Services in “developing the capacity to meet the surge of unaccompanied children.”