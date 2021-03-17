“We had to combine it with these editorial comments about the January 6th sequence of events, and then we had to logroll it with this exhibit at the Smithsonian, and … that was a little much for me,” Gaetz said after the vote.

Massie also objected to the use of the word “temple,” saying it was “a little too sacrilegious for me.”

The resolution states: “On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers.”

It also says: “The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history.”

Gohmert has reportedly drafted a competing resolution to honor the two Capitol Police officers who died after the attack, but his language does not mention the attack itself.

“I cosponsored @replouiegohmert’s PRO police bill,” Greene tweeted after voting against the resolution.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) lashed out at the Republicans who voted against the resolution.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a number of House Republicans opposed this action as they attempt to erase the events of January 6 and deny the responsibility of a far-right, insurrectionist mob incited by former President Trump,” he said in a statement. “The alternative resolution they have proposed insults the memory of the officer who was killed defending the Capitol and the two others who died as a result of the attack in its immediate aftermath, using language implying that the three officers did not lose their lives in the line of duty. Such disrespect for the heroes who courageously tried to protect the American people’s Capitol is disgusting.”

The House’s resolution, which passed 413 to 12, recognizes all Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers. The Senate last month passed a resolution awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who faced an angry mob by himself and led those people in the opposite direction of the Senate chamber, where he knew lawmakers were gathered.

A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House and the Senate will have to reconcile their separate resolutions so the same language is passed in both chambers. Typically the chambers work in tandem to pass these types of awards.

The House resolution also hit a snag last week when a handful of conservative Republicans planned to demand a roll-call vote on more than a dozen bills that would typically pass quickly by voice vote.

As leaders work toward a compromise, a handful of Republicans continued to demand roll-call votes on bills this week, including the one awarding congressional medals.