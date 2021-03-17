Biden said in an interview broadcast Wednesday that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer” and said he would “pay a price” for seeking to influence the U.S. 2020 presidential election.

“So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?” ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

“Mmm hmm, I do,” Biden responded.

His comments came after the U.S. intelligence community said in a report Tuesday that Putin and other senior officials in Moscow sought to influence the 2020 election by spreading misleading information about Biden through prominent individuals, some of whom were close to Trump.

Biden said that he had warned Putin about a potential response during a call in late January.

“He will pay a price,” Biden said. “We had a long talk, he and I, when we — I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.’ ”

Biden, who did not elaborate on what price Russia will pay, also recalled having previously told Putin that he doesn’t think he has a soul.

“He looked back at me and said, ‘We understand each other,’ ” Biden said.

Despite his assessment, Biden said he thinks it’s possible to “walk and chew gum” at the same time, meaning he can work with Russia on issues that benefit the United States, such as arms agreements.

During the interview, Biden also criticized a deal negotiated between Trump and the Taliban under which the U.S. would pull out all of its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 if the Taliban met certain requirements.