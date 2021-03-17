Five days later, a man in Georgia allegedly entered three spas with primarily Asian employees and opened fire. Eight people were killed, six of them Asian women.

There was a natural inclination to wonder if those killings were linked to the sentiment Biden expressed. But for a variety of reasons, drawing a clear line between the shooting — or many criminal acts — and racist ideologies is difficult.

There’s no question that there exist overt criminal expressions of racist intent. Each year, thousands of incidents are reported to police that are categorized as hate crimes. (That data collection is itself fairly new, having been introduced in the early 1990s.) In 2019, there were 215 reported incidents targeting people of Asian race or ancestry, 4.4 percent of all hate crimes targeting people for perceived race or ethnicity.

Not every law enforcement agency in the United States reports this data. As a function of the number of reporting agencies, the crimes reported in 2019 were 50 percent higher than in 2016.

You can already see a number of problems with this data. The first is that it is dated, with the most recent information coming from before the emergence of the pandemic. The second is that it relies on incidents reported to law enforcement, obviously a small subset of incidents in which Asian Americans face abuse.

We can say that with confidence thanks in part to data being collected by the Stop AAPI Hate coalition, a group formed early last year as it became apparent that the coronavirus pandemic was spurring an increase in hostility toward Asians. It was one year ago Wednesday, for example, that CBS News’s Weijia Jiang reported that someone in the White House was calling the virus “Kung-Flu,” an apparent reference to the virus having emerged in China.

It was a term that President Donald Trump would later use as an applause line in his rallies. On Tuesday night, even as reports of the shootings in Georgia were emerging, Trump used the term “China virus” in an interview on Fox News.

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate released earlier Tuesday (coincidentally, before the shooting), there were nearly 3,800 incidents last year in which people of Asian heritage reported being targeted for harassment or abuse. Of those, about 2,600 incidents involved verbal harassment or name-calling, the sort of thing that is probably unlikely to end up as part of a formal police report.

Even this report probably suffers from selection bias. There’s broad economic stratification in the Asian community in the United States and it seems quite possible that those on the lower end of that scale, including many recent immigrants, might be less likely to come across the group’s reporting tool.

Regardless of how comprehensive the tool is (recognizing that it’s probably the case that no tool would capture every relevant incident), it’s not comparable to the FBI data. We can’t say that the number of incidents targeting Asians jumped from 215 to 3,800 between 2019 and 2020 because those figures measure different things.

In an effort to measure that increase, California State University at San Bernardino’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism looked at reported incidents in the country’s largest cities, finding a 150 percent increase between 2019 and 2020. The numbers here are small; the increase was from 49 incidents in 2019 to 122 in 2020. But it’s an apples-to-apples comparison and one that only considers 16 cities.

What we’ve established, then, is that even in the abstract sense, Biden’s assertion and concern about a rise in anti-Asian sentiment is hard to quantify. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist or that there hasn’t been an increase. It means that it’s hard to say what such an increase looks like.

This sort of uncertainty is hugely useful for those interested in downplaying the idea that minority groups in the United States face substantial abuse. That so many incidents remain undocumented makes it easy to suggest that such abuse is uncommon or unimportant.

It’s understood that white supremacists specifically pose a significant threat of violence. The Department of Homeland Security last year published a report stating that, among domestic violent extremists, “racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists … — will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.” The Anti-Defamation League found that the number of white-supremacist incidents increased from about 2,700 to more than 5,100 between 2019 and 2020. Most of those involved the dispersal of racist propaganda, but they also included incidents of harassment and homicide.

But just as it can be hard to document every incident of abuse, it can be hard to disentangle subtle racial effects that contribute to that abuse. Some white-supremacist violence is obvious. Some violence is subtly influenced by racism in ways that the perpetrators may not even recognize. To those whose understanding of racism overlaps almost entirely with Ku Klux Klan hoods and cross burnings, such subtleties may seem like efforts to identify racism where none exists. There’s no significant question, though, that racism manifests in different ways, often ones that have been internalized by those taking an action to the point that they aren’t overt.

At a news conference on Wednesday, a representative of the sheriff’s office in the county where the Georgia shootings took place indicated that the suspect in the case had a “really bad day” on Tuesday, “and this is what he did.” At another point, the comments of the suspect himself were used to raise the possibility that no racial motive existed. Instead, law enforcement officials said, the shooter may have been reacting to his own association between the targeted businesses and his own sexual tendencies.

Beyond the effort to treat a mass shooting as a side effect of having a lousy day, it seems at best hasty to cast an attack on spas with mostly Asian employees as somehow distinct from patterns in American culture in which Asian women are sexualized.

We’re left with an unsatisfying understanding of what happened. Anecdotal evidence of increased targeting of Asian Americans since the pandemic began overlapping with a violent attack targeting Asians that is presented as distinct from views of race.

On Wednesday morning, Vice President Harris tried to navigate the complicated situation.

“It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our community,” Harris said. She noted that the investigation had only begun, adding that she wanted to “speak out in solidarity” with the Asian American population, “knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters.”