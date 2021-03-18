A lot can change in a decade.

Today, the GOP put up very little fight against a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, allowing their media allies to instead focus on the supposed cancellation of Dr. Seuss for days on end as the bill was debated. The result: Perhaps the most popular major piece of legislation in decades, and one that — despite Republicans voting in lockstep against — they will need to work hard to convince people was actually a bad idea.

Now, high-profile Republicans, including some top 2024 presidential hopefuls, have commenced a feud with the big business and the Chamber (which is technically nonpartisan but has often strongly favored Republicans). Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) sided with a unionization effort by Alabama workers for Amazon (whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post), while Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) this week decried the Chamber as “a front service for woke corporations who are trying to peddle anti-American theories.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also has pitched the Republican Party as the new party of the working class, rather than big business. And the Chamber indicated it might not work with Republicans — possibly including the likes of Hawley — who advanced the idea that the 2020 election was illegitimate.

The coup de grace when it comes to the GOP’s evolution, though, arguably came Wednesday. In a closed-door vote, House Republicans decided to bring back earmarks — the same practice they made a focal point of the 2010 election and had argued was the epitome of government overspending and corruption. Democrats had already signaled they would reinstate the earmarking process (giving Republicans a decision to make about whether they would participate), but they still voted in favor of something they had outlawed just a decade ago. And many in their caucus remain opposed to taking part.

It’s easy to oversimplify these things, but it’s also abundantly clear that they, in combination, represent a shift in the GOP’s electoral focus and professed principles.

The lack of a true stimulus pushback could be understood as a botched political effort or as one’s allies being distracted by shiny, cancel-culture objects. But it comes after an explosion of spending during the Trump administration that left Republicans without much of a leg to stand on. Republicans quickly found religion on spending upon the election of Barack Obama in 2008, but unlike George W. Bush, Donald Trump never really even gave lip service to fiscal responsibility during his time in office — even before the coronavirus pandemic. He pledged to eliminate the national debt within eight years but, after four, expanded it by one of the highest rates in history.

A great example of Trump’s lack of devotion to even the notion of fiscal responsibility was, in fact, on earmarks. While Trump allies like the Club for Growth have decried the GOP’s move to bring back earmarks — the Club on Wednesday even claimed the decision “completely abandoned President Trump’s legacy of draining the Swamp and ridding Washington of corruption” — Trump himself in 2018 actually supported a comeback for earmarks.

The GOP’s evolution on these fiscal issues can rightly be understood as a reaction to Trumpism. Fiscal conservatism was what the GOP used to combat Obama’s rise, but Trump has redefined his party much more as being about grievance and culture wars. Hence the increasing tension between Republicans like Cotton and business interests like the Chamber, which are more concerned about what’s good for their members and deregulation than in cultural battles that could alienate large swaths of the population and put them in difficult political spots.

Without those boogeymen to prop up — and with little sign the country is truly concerned about excessive spending right now — why not focus on less-complicated issues that are more easily used to motivate supporters?