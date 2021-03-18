Senate poised to narrowly confirm Becerra as health secretary
The Senate is poised Thursday to narrowly confirm California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, as the new president’s Cabinet nears completion nearly two months after he took office.
Becerra (D) has drawn fire from Republicans for his lack of a medical background and for his longtime advocacy of a single-payer health-care system, a position they say puts him out of the mainstream.
But Democrats in the evenly divided chamber have held together in their support of Becerra, whose position will be key in the administration fight against the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 50 to 49 to limit debate on Becerra’s nomination, a procedural moved that signaled he should have enough votes to narrowly win confirmation.
The Senate is also expected to vote Thursday to limit debate on the nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) as labor secretary, setting up a final confirmation vote early next week.
On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Katherine Tai, a longtime congressional staff lawyer, as the first woman of color to serve as the U.S. trade representative.
The chamber approved her nomination 98-0, marking a rare bipartisan agreement in a deeply divided Washington.
Trump faces an onslaught of legal problems, as investigations and dozens of lawsuits trail him from Washington to Florida
The district attorney is sifting through millions of pages of his tax records. The state attorney general has subpoenaed his lawyers, his bankers, his chief financial officer — even one of his sons.
And that’s just in New York. Former president Donald Trump is also facing criminal investigations in Georgia and the District of Columbia related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. And Trump must defend himself against a growing raft of lawsuits: 29 are pending at last count, including some seeking damages from Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, when he encouraged a march to the Capitol that ended in a mob storming the building.
No charges have been filed against Trump in any of these investigations. The outcome of these lawsuits is uncertain. Trump has raised more than $31 million for his post-presidential political action committee, which he could tap to pay legal fees.
Manchin ally emerges as a front-runner to be Biden’s ‘drug czar’
A former West Virginia health official has emerged as a leading candidate to be the nation’s top drug policy official, a post that Biden will not restore to Cabinet rank despite insisting as a senator that the “drug czar” deserves that status.
Rahul Gupta, the top health official at maternal-and-child advocacy group March of Dimes, is favored to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said four people with knowledge of the selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations. A final decision is expected as soon as this week.
The three-decade-old office — which was created with the support of Biden, who coined the term “drug czar” in 1982 — coordinates national policy around fighting substance-use disorders, including the response to an opioid crisis that has worsened during the pandemic.
Democrats seize on Biden’s embrace of changing the filibuster
Democrats favoring a filibuster overhaul moved swiftly Wednesday to seize on Biden’s new embrace of changing Senate rules to ease the way for his agenda, hoping to inject momentum to alter the long-standing rules even as a handful of Democratic senators continue to resist far-reaching changes.
“We just can’t wait two years to get things done,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a moderate who recently joined the push to make it easier to pass Senate bills. “Rules are blocking us from progress.”
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), another centrist, applauded Biden’s notion of forcing senators to speak at length on the Senate floor if they want to block a vote on a popular bill, rather than simply registering their opposition. Such a change is “entirely appropriate,” Tester said.
The impact of Biden’s new position will emerge more definitely in coming weeks when it becomes clearer how hard he will actually push for it.
Postal Service finds no evidence of mail ballot fraud in Pa. case cited by top Republicans
U.S. Postal Service investigators found no evidence to support a Pennsylvania postal worker’s claim that his supervisors had tampered with mail-in ballots, according to an inspector general’s report — allegations cited by top Republicans to press baseless claims of fraud in the presidential election.
Richard Hopkins, a mail carrier in Erie, alleged in November that he overheard the local postmaster discussing plans to backdate ballots received after the Nov. 3 vote and pass them off to election officials as legitimate. Working with Project Veritas, a nonprofit entity that seeks to expose what it says is bias in the mainstream news media, Hopkins publicly released a sworn affidavit recounting those allegations.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) cited Hopkins’s claim in a letter to the Justice Department in November calling for a federal investigation into election results in Pennsylvania, where Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 81,000 votes and Democratic candidates outperformed GOP challengers in votes submitted by mail.
Irish humor, Irish temper: How Biden’s identity shapes his political image
He admits he can have an Irish temper. If he gets heated, he may explain that his Irish is up. When he displays affection, it’s Irish warmth. A wry joke? It’s Irish humor. If he’s feeling down, it’s a “black Irish” mood.
Oh, and he’s not just Catholic. He’s Irish Catholic.
Biden is many things. But there aren’t many things he is more of than Irish.
12 Republicans opposed Congressional Gold Medals for police who protected them on Jan. 6
A dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution to award three Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police, the D.C. police and the Smithsonian Institution in recognition of those who protected the U.S. Capitol when it was attacked by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.
The GOP lawmakers, who said they objected to the use of the term “insurrectionists” in the resolution, are Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Andy Harris (Md.), Lance Gooden (Tex.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Louie Gohmert (Tex.), Michael Cloud (Tex.), Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.), Greg Steube (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.) and John Rose (Tenn.).
“We had to combine it with these editorial comments about the January 6 sequence of events, and then we had to logroll it with this exhibit at the Smithsonian, and … that was a little much for me,” Gaetz said after the vote.
Democrats link Atlanta massacre to anti-Asian rhetoric during pandemic
As word spread Tuesday night that a White man had gunned down six women of Asian descent at three spas in the Atlanta area, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) tweeted out the names of every Republican House member who had voted “nay” on her resolution to curb anti-Asian hate crimes. “There is blood on their hands,” she wrote on Twitter.
“I put forth that resolution last year not for any partisan purpose of attacking anyone,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “I wanted to show the Asian community that Congress, your leaders on both sides of the aisle, condemn this sort of bigotry. I never expected it to be partisan at all.”
The rhetoric the legislation tried to squelch, she said, “certainly contributes to these sort of violent actions.”
The massacre that left eight people dead immediately sparked a political fight Wednesday, with Meng and some other Democrats viewing the tragedy as an outgrowth of virulent anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes tied to the coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China.
IRS pushes filing deadline to May 17 as agency grapples with backlog of returns
The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it is postponing the country’s tax-filing deadline until May 17, as the agency grapples with a mounting backlog of 24 million returns awaiting processing since the 2019 tax year.
The workload has put the agency underwater — and under political siege — as lawmakers fret that long-unresolved troubles at the IRS could undercut the Biden administration’s economic recovery efforts. Millions of Americans have not received some stimulus checks under prior coronavirus aid packages, even as the tax agency continued distributing payments Wednesday under the $1.9 trillion stimulus signed into law this month.
The IRS shared the full scope of its backlog with the House Ways and Means Committee and the agency’s own watchdogs in recent days. The numbers, obtained by The Washington Post, dwarf the data the IRS has shared with the public. Explaining the postponement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement that the government is doing “everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities.”