The Senate is poised Thursday to narrowly confirm California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, as the new president’s Cabinet nears completion nearly two months after he took office.

Becerra (D) has drawn fire from Republicans for his lack of a medical background and for his longtime advocacy of a single-payer health-care system, a position they say puts him out of the mainstream.

But Democrats in the evenly divided chamber have held together in their support of Becerra, whose position will be key in the administration fight against the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 50 to 49 to limit debate on Becerra’s nomination, a procedural moved that signaled he should have enough votes to narrowly win confirmation.

The Senate is also expected to vote Thursday to limit debate on the nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) as labor secretary, setting up a final confirmation vote early next week.

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Katherine Tai, a longtime congressional staff lawyer, as the first woman of color to serve as the U.S. trade representative.