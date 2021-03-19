Analysis: Only one Republican voted to confirm Becerra as HHS secretary
By the slimmest margin possible, the Senate has confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next health and human services secretary.
The 50-to-49 vote — in which Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to cross the aisle — was easily the narrowest approval margin for any of Biden’s nominees. In part, it reflects GOP fears the former California attorney general doesn’t merely favor abortion rights but actively opposes those who don’t.
The example conservatives cite over and over: a 2017 case in which Becerra defended a law requiring pregnancy resource centers to notify clients of abortion services. The Supreme Court struck down the law, saying it violated First Amendment free-speech protections.
“He is an aggressive culture warrior for the radical left,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said in a speech on the Senate floor, referring to that case.
Labor officials, liberal lawmakers applying fresh pressure on Biden, congressional leaders to raise minimum wage
Top labor union officials and liberal leaders in the House are applying fresh pressure Friday on Biden and Democratic congressional leaders to pass legislation increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, demanding that it happen this year.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry will join Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), civil rights leader the Rev. William J. Barber II and others on the left for a call with reporters to lay out their strategy, according to Khanna’s office.
They plan to press Biden and party leaders to include the wage hike in a must-pass bill, such as the annual defense authorization measure, or in a budget-related bill that can be passed without Republican support.
The wage increase has long been a top priority on the left. Biden campaigned on a $15 minimum wage and has championed the idea as president. He is coming under growing pressure to deliver it as president.
“There needs to be a clear plan, a clear strategy,” Khanna said in an interview. “It’s not enough to just say, well, we’re committed to this, we want to get it done.”
Biden tried to include the wage increase in the sweeping pandemic relief bill he signed into law last week, but the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that it was not eligible under arcane budget rules that apply to reconciliation, the maneuver Democrats used to pass the measure with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes that are usually needed. Biden publicly predicted such a scenario and backed down after the ruling, angering some liberals who wanted to see him fight harder.
Liberal leaders are renewing their arguments for challenging the parliamentarian in future reconciliation bills — a move party leaders see as extreme and ineffective. Activists say it would send a strong message that they are championing the working class and will not back down.
Khanna called the wage fight an “emergency, given the pandemic, given the economic hardship.”
Exactly how the White House decides to pursue the wage increase on Capitol Hill moving forward could test its relationship with the left and unions, which has generally been positive so far. The White House has not articulated a specific plan publicly, beyond saying the wage increase is a priority.
In an interview with ABC News this week, Biden expressed a desire to overhaul the filibuster, opening another potential avenue to bypassing Republican resistance to passing a minimum-wage increase. But it’s not clear how impactful that will be in the Senate. Democrats must also overcome some resistance to the wage increase inside their party.
Biden and Harris heading to Atlanta to visit CDC, meet with Asian American leaders
Biden and Harris are heading to Atlanta on Friday to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and meet with Asia American leaders in the wake of the spa shootings in Georgia that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
The trip was originally scheduled as part of the White House’s “Help Is Here” tour to tout provisions of the newly signed American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which passed in part because of the arrival in Washington of Georgia’s two new Democratic senators.
In the wake of the deadly violence earlier this week in Atlanta, the focus of the trip has been transformed.
Biden and Harris will still visit the CDC, where the White House says they will receive an “update from the team of health and medical experts who are helping lead the fight against the pandemic.”
But the lengthier part of the trip will now take place at Emory University, where Biden and Harris are scheduled to visit with Asian American leaders to discuss threats to the community, which have escalated in Georgia and nationally since the onset of the pandemic.
Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks while at Emory.
After returning to Washington on Friday night, Biden plans to head to Camp David in western Maryland, where the White House says he will spend the weekend.
Fact Checker: Ron Johnson’s misleading citation of data to back his ‘concern’ about BLM protesters
“Out of 7,750 protests last summer associated with BLM and Antifa, 570 turned into violent riots that killed 25 people and caused $1- $2 billion of property damage. That’s why I would have been more concerned.”
— Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), in a statement, March 13
Johnson has come under fire for telling a conservative news radio show that he “never felt threatened” by the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he would have been concerned if the mob had been made up of Black Lives Matter or antifa protesters. Referring to Trump supporters, he said: “I knew those are people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.”
We will leave the political commentary to others. We are interested in the facts that Johnson used to document his concern after the uproar started.
Biden reaches out to Asian Americans after killings — but many remain frustrated by lack of representation
Biden has refocused his trip to Georgia on Friday so he can meet with Asian American leaders about violence against their community. He has ordered flags flown at half-staff after the shooting that killed six Atlanta-area women of Asian descent. His administration is backing a bill that allows the Justice Department to review coronavirus-related hate crimes.
And White House officials have spent two days working the phones, reaching out to leaders and advocates in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and reaffirming their commitment to fighting anti-Asian hatred.
“What I’m conveying to them is, we want you to be a part of the solution,” Cedric L. Richmond, a White House senior adviser, said in an interview. “You all have been in the community running these programs. We want your expertise, we want your input into how we get past this. But it’s also been an intensive two days of making sure that we’re listening.”
But the flurry of activity comes as the massacre at three spas that left eight people dead is raising new questions about whether Biden has enough people of Asian descent on his staff to fully understand the needs and struggles of the more than 21 million Americans with Asian ancestry.
House shoots down GOP leader’s effort to eject Eric Swalwell from intelligence panel
The House shot down a bid from the Republican leader Thursday to kick Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence over allegations that a Chinese spy raised funds for his congressional campaign years ago.
Democrats rejected the resolution from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on a party-line vote of 218 to 200, in which three Republicans voted “present” — refusing to take a stand for or against McCarthy’s measure. Those Republicans were Reps. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), Michael Guest (Miss.) and David Joyce (Ohio).
McCarthy’s resolution sought to oust Swalwell from the intelligence panel over the fact that he has not denied “public reporting that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative helped raise money” for his campaign and helped interns seek potential positions in his congressional office.
In wake of Atlanta slayings, lawmakers clash during emotional hearing about attacks on Asian Americans
Two days after an Atlanta-area shooting left eight dead, including six Asian women, members of a House judiciary subcommittee met to discuss the rise in racist rhetoric and attacks aimed at Asian Americans during the pandemic.
But GOP Rep. Chip Roy (Tex.) decided to focus on a different topic: the right of Republicans to criticize China.
“We shouldn’t be worried about having committee members of Congress policing our rhetoric because some evildoers do engage in some evil activity as has occurred in Atlanta, Georgia,” Roy said. “Because when we start policing free speech, we’re doing the very thing that we’re condemning when you condemn what the Chinese Communist Party does to their country. Who decides what is hate? Who decides what kind of speech deserves policing?”
The San Antonio-area congressman also seemed to celebrate lynchings, which have a dark and racist history, in urging justice for wrongdoers: “There’s old sayings in Texas about ‘find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree.’ ”
U.S. moves to unseal new indictment of Proud Boys leaders from four states in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
U.S. prosecutors have indicted Proud Boys leaders from four states in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, arresting two newly named defendants, Zach Rehl of Pennsylvania and Charles Donohoe of North Carolina, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday.
In a court filing, prosecutors moved to unseal a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington charging Rehl, 35, a former Marine and president of the group’s chapter in Philadelphia, and Donohoe, 33, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
The indictment also listed previously charged Ethan Nordean, 30, of the Seattle area and Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Fla. Prosecutors asked for the unsealing after Rehl and Donohoe were taken into custody, but the new charges were not immediately made public by a federal court.