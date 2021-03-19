Top labor union officials and liberal leaders in the House are applying fresh pressure Friday on Biden and Democratic congressional leaders to pass legislation increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, demanding that it happen this year.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry will join Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), civil rights leader the Rev. William J. Barber II and others on the left for a call with reporters to lay out their strategy, according to Khanna’s office.

They plan to press Biden and party leaders to include the wage hike in a must-pass bill, such as the annual defense authorization measure, or in a budget-related bill that can be passed without Republican support.

The wage increase has long been a top priority on the left. Biden campaigned on a $15 minimum wage and has championed the idea as president. He is coming under growing pressure to deliver it as president.

“There needs to be a clear plan, a clear strategy,” Khanna said in an interview. “It’s not enough to just say, well, we’re committed to this, we want to get it done.”

Biden tried to include the wage increase in the sweeping pandemic relief bill he signed into law last week, but the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that it was not eligible under arcane budget rules that apply to reconciliation, the maneuver Democrats used to pass the measure with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes that are usually needed. Biden publicly predicted such a scenario and backed down after the ruling, angering some liberals who wanted to see him fight harder.

Liberal leaders are renewing their arguments for challenging the parliamentarian in future reconciliation bills — a move party leaders see as extreme and ineffective. Activists say it would send a strong message that they are championing the working class and will not back down.

Khanna called the wage fight an “emergency, given the pandemic, given the economic hardship.”

Exactly how the White House decides to pursue the wage increase on Capitol Hill moving forward could test its relationship with the left and unions, which has generally been positive so far. The White House has not articulated a specific plan publicly, beyond saying the wage increase is a priority.