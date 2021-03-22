But the filibuster’s origins are not so tainted.

Depending on which historical account you read, the earliest use of the Senate filibuster can be traced to 1790, 1837 or 1841. None of these involved enslavers’ issues.

Historians note that John C. Calhoun, a prominent Southerner and defender of slavery, was an early adopter of the filibuster as a tool to delay legislative action. Fair enough. But he didn’t create it.

The Facts

Supporters say the filibuster is a necessary check on legislative excess, moderating any bill that passes through the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warns that its elimination would grind American democracy to a halt.

In a 50-50 Senate, Markey and many other Democrats say, the filibuster gives Republicans the power to veto anything they dislike, instantly dooming ambitious projects such as an immigration overhaul, an expansion of voting rights and climate change legislation.

Burning up debate time as a delay tactic was done in ancient Rome and in the British parliamentary system. In the United States, critics say, the filibuster historically has been used to thwart majority rule and oppress African Americans.

White segregationists’ use of the filibuster delayed the Civil Rights Act for 74 days and the Voting Rights Act for a month in the 1960s. “The record for the longest individual speech goes to South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957,” according to the Senate Historical Office.

“Beginning during Reconstruction and continuing for nearly a century, anti-civil rights filibusters played a major role in blocking measures to prohibit lynching, poll taxes, and race discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and voting,” Catherine Fisk and Erwin Chemerinsky wrote in a history of the filibuster published in the Stanford Law Review in 1997. “Although the filibuster was not solely responsible for the delay of civil rights legislation — some responsibility must attach to Franklin Roosevelt’s reluctance to alienate the powerful Southerners whose support was crucial for the New Deal to survive — the filibuster was indispensable in the Southerners’ fight.”

In recent decades, the filibuster has stopped various presidents and congressional majorities in their tracks. Conservatives have used it to block climate change, labor and gun-control bills, and liberals have used it to block abortion legislation.

Here’s how it works: Each senator may take the floor to speak on any issue for as long as needed. To “filibuster” is to use that debate time indefinitely in order to prevent the Senate from taking other actions — say, a vote on pending legislation. These days, senators do not actually have to take the floor and fill the speaking time. They simply send a message signaling an intent to filibuster, and the bill automatically faces a 60-vote threshold.

The practice of using up debate time to delay legislative action is as old as Congress itself, although lawmakers did not use this maneuver frequently until the late 19th century and early 20th century.

“The first recorded episode of dilatory debate occurred in 1790, when senators from Virginia and South Carolina filibustered to prevent the location of the first Congress in Philadelphia,” Fisk and Chemerinsky wrote. “The issue had come to a vote once before; the House voted to locate the Capitol in Philadelphia, the Senate voted against it. The issue was so close in the Senate that an ailing senator had to be carried into the Senate on his bed to cast the swing vote. One rainy day, knowing that the ill senator could not be carried in, the Senate backers of the House proposal renewed their efforts. To combat this move, Southern senators who preferred a Capitol closer to home made long speeches and dilatory motions that prevented the vote that day.”

Congress’s first use of the word “filibuster” to indicate legislative obstruction did not occur until 1853. It derives from the Dutch word “vrijbuiter,” meaning “free booter,” a term associated with pirates and mercenaries. From the Dutch, it passed into Spanish as “filibustero,” which referred to pirates in small ships. Then, in mid-19th century American English, filibuster referred to mercenary sailors who made war against the governments of Central and South America. To filibuster, then, in the popular imagination at the time, loosely meant to go rogue and disrupt the government.

Sarah A. Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, looked into the origins and wrote that “it seems that the filibuster was created by mistake.” At Vice President Aaron Burr’s recommendation, the Senate eliminated a rule known as the “previous-question motion” in 1806, setting off an unpredictable chain of events, she wrote.

“He said something like this. You are a great deliberative body. But a truly great Senate would have a cleaner rule book. Yours is a mess. You have lots of rules that do the same thing. And he singles out the previous question motion,” Binder wrote.

The rule was scrapped, but that was before all its possible uses became apparent.

These days, the House uses the previous-question motion to cut off debate with a simple majority, Binder wrote. Had the Senate disregarded Burr’s advice and kept the same rule, it could cut off debate with a simple majority, and thus, would not have a filibuster. (The Senate adopted the cloture rule in 1917, allowing a two-thirds majority of senators to end any debate. That was later lowered to 60 votes.)

Filibustering became theoretically possible in 1806, but the first known instance did not come until decades later. The Senate had censured President Andrew Jackson in 1834 over his decision to withdraw federal deposits from the Bank of the United States. In 1837, when Jackson supporters in the Senate wanted to expunge the censure, a group of Whig senators used the filibuster to delay the expungement, according to one account. (Jackson’s supporters later got their way and expunged the censure anyway.)

Other historical accounts place the first recorded filibusters in 1841. The first was a dispute over appointments to the Congressional Globe. “The Whig majority wanted to fire the publishers of the Globe and the Democrats determined to oppose it,” Fisk and Chemerinsky wrote. “The debate lasted for ten days, but the effort to block the action was ultimately unsuccessful. The second reported ‘filibuster’ followed in the same year; it was an unsuccessful fourteen day talk-a-thon intended to block a bill that would establish a national bank.”

When we asked where Markey was getting his history, a spokesperson for the senator referred us to the book “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy.” The author, Adam Jentleson, worked for years as a top aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), who is now retired.

Jentleson argues that John C. Calhoun of South Carolina, a senator, vice president and defender of slavery, was the one who pioneered the filibuster in its modern form: as a delay tactic with little to do with actual debate.

“So the progenitor of the filibuster, its main innovator, was John C. Calhoun, the great nullifier, the leader, father of the Confederacy,” Jentleson said in an interview on NPR’s “Fresh Air” that Markey’s staff sent us. “And Calhoun innovated the filibuster for the specific purpose of empowering the planter class. He was a senator from South Carolina. His main patrons were the powerful planters. And he was seeking to create a regional constituency to empower himself against the march of progress and against — what was becoming clear was a superior economic model in the North. So Calhoun started to innovate forms of obstruction that came to be known as the filibuster.”

That’s a mainstream historical view. Neither Jentleson nor other historians claim Calhoun devised the filibuster from scratch. “Calhoun … clearly used extended debate for dilatory rather than expository purposes,” according to the Stanford Law Review history. “Calhoun’s use of extended debate to protect the interests of Southerners was consistent with his theory of minority rights; he, of course, was a leading proponent of an antimajoritarian theory of government that accommodated the views of the slaveholding white South.”

The Pinocchio Test

Markey tweeted, “The filibuster was created so that slave owners could hold power over our government.” He is referring to John C. Calhoun, who helped make the filibuster notorious as a delay tactic used for white-supremacist ends. But that’s not the same as inventing it.

A comprehensive look at history shows that the first recorded filibusters in the Senate concerned issues such as where to locate Congress, what to do about Andrew Jackson’s censure over withdrawn federal deposits, who would be appointed to a publication called the Congressional Globe and whether to create a national bank.

Markey’s office did not try to argue that these issues somehow related to enslavers’ power over the government, and we couldn’t find any historical links, either. Lawmakers dedicated to preserving slavery or segregation may have exploited the filibuster for their own purposes, but they did not create it. Markey earns Three Pinocchios.

Three Pinocchios

