The Senate on Monday is poised to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D), a self-described “lifelong champion of working people,” as labor secretary, bringing Biden one step closer to filling out his Cabinet more than two months since arriving in office.

The nomination of Walsh, who has strong support from leaders of the AFL-CIO and earned his union card in 1988 when he joined Laborers Local 223, was advanced last month on an 18-to-4 vote by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

He is expected to easily win confirmation from the full Senate, drawing votes from both sides of the aisle.