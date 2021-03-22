Their travel comes as the administration continues to face criticism over the record number of migrants seeking entry into the United States from Mexico and Central America. Meanwhile, a House committee will hold a hearing Monday on making the District of Columbia the 51st state.
Biden, Harris to resume travels to promote coronavirus relief package
Biden and Harris are set to resume their “Help Is Here” tour this week as they seek to maintain a focus on the recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and urge Americans to get vaccinated.
Harris on Monday plans to travel to Jacksonville, Fla., where she is scheduled to visit a vaccination center and meet with Florida leaders at a food pantry.
On Tuesday, Biden plans to travel to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to highlight provisions in the American Rescue Plan related to health-care costs.
While in Washington on Monday, Biden is scheduled to meet virtually with the Senate Democratic Caucus, which is holding a retreat. Topics are certain to include the next steps in Biden’s legislative agenda, including an expected infrastructure package.
Senate poised to confirm Marty Walsh as labor secretary
The Senate on Monday is poised to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D), a self-described “lifelong champion of working people,” as labor secretary, bringing Biden one step closer to filling out his Cabinet more than two months since arriving in office.
The nomination of Walsh, who has strong support from leaders of the AFL-CIO and earned his union card in 1988 when he joined Laborers Local 223, was advanced last month on an 18-to-4 vote by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
He is expected to easily win confirmation from the full Senate, drawing votes from both sides of the aisle.
Before becoming mayor, Walsh was the head of Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council.
Rep. Tom Reed apologizes for sexual misconduct detailed in Post report, won’t challenge Cuomo in 2022
Two days after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct in a Washington Post report, Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Sunday publicly apologized, vowed not to seek reelection and abandoned a possible run against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Reed said in a statement that he was “struggling” in early 2017, when the incident occurred, and entered treatment for alcohol abuse that year.
Reed recently has been weighing a bid to unseat Cuomo (D) and had called for the governor to be impeached amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women, mostly state employees. Since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Reed has cast himself as a champion of women’s rights.
Congress revives earmarks in hopes of bipartisan deals on infrastructure, budgets
After years of outcry about corruption and wasteful spending, Congress took a major step a decade ago by banning earmarks — special budget items that allow members to funnel money to projects in their districts.
But now, amid a narrowly divided Congress and President Biden’s desire to pursue a sweeping legislative agenda, earmarks are back.
Leaders in both parties took steps this month to allow limited earmarks on spending legislation, opening the door to the sort of horse-trading that Democrats hope could lead to GOP support for Biden initiatives on issues ranging from infrastructure to the annual federal agency funding bill.
Analysis: Where the U.S. and China go from here
The low expectations for the face-to-face meeting of top U.S. and Chinese officials last week in Alaska proved justified.
Proceedings kicked off Thursday with an unusual series of public back-and-forth harangues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken dubbed Beijing a threat to “global stability” and denounced its record on human rights, trade, Hong Kong, Taiwan and a range of other issues in front of throngs of reporters and video cameras.
Blinken’s Chinese interlocutors returned fire. With an unexpectedly long response — clocking in around 17 minutes — Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi lambasted the United States for its history of invasions and “imperialism,” pointing to the perceived hypocrisy of Washington lecturing others on global order.
Julia Letlow wins special election in Louisiana to replace her late husband
Republican candidate Julia Letlow won a special election to replace her late husband in Congress on Saturday, eliminating the vacancy left after Luke Letlow’s covid-19-related death last year.
Letlow will represent the 5th Congressional District as soon as the House returns from its work period next month. In the state’s 2nd Congressional District, meantime, Democratic state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson were headed to an April 24 runoff, with liberal activist Gary Chambers falling just short.
“What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor,” Letlow said in a statement declaring victory Saturday night.