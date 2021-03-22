Their travel comes as the administration continues to face criticism over the record number of migrants seeking entry into the United States from Mexico and Central America. Meanwhile, a House committee will hold a hearing Monday on making the District of Columbia the 51st state.
Analysis: Trump plans to launch his own social network in two to three months
A top adviser to former president Donald Trump confirmed that he is building his own social network after major tech companies suspended his accounts in the fallout of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”
Miller predicted the new platform will be “big” once it launches, suggesting that he would bring tens of millions of people to the new service. He also said that Trump has been having “high-powered meetings” at Mar-a-Lago regarding the venture, and that “numerous companies” have approached the former president.
Fact Checker: Sen. Ed Markey’s ahistorical attack on the filibuster
“The filibuster was created so that slave owners could hold power over our government.”
— Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), in a tweet, March 16, 2021
Democrats who want the filibuster gone often talk about its well-known history as a tool of enslavers and segregationists.
Markey, a liberal senator who co-sponsored the Green New Deal, takes it much further by saying the filibuster was “created” so enslavers could run the government. The thing is rotten to the core, he seems to suggest.
But the filibuster’s origins are not so tainted.
Field narrows for possible Biden budget directors
Ann O’Leary, a prominent Democratic policy expert, has withdrawn from contention to be Biden’s budget director, according to people familiar with the matter, refocusing attention on whether the White House will pick Shalanda Young, who has widespread support on Capitol Hill.
O’Leary, a longtime Hillary Clinton adviser who recently finished a stint as California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff, is expected to announce Monday that she is staying in California to join a law firm and teach at Stanford Law School. O’Leary withdrew of her own volition, said a person familiar with her decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a decision that was not yet public.
With O’Leary out of the running, Young remains the front-runner for the post of heading the White House Office of Management and Budget, which became available after Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination.
Trump says future of the GOP includes DeSantis, Hawley, Cruz
Former president Donald Trump, in a podcast that debuted Monday, said he will make a decision “sometime later” about whether to seek the presidency and touted several other Republicans who he believes represent the future of the Republican Party.
Among them: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is now a gubernatorial candidate in Arkansas.
“The Republican Party is stacked,” Trump said on “The Truth With Lisa Boothe," hosted by a Fox News contributor.
During the interview, Trump touted the “really good job” DeSantis is doing in Florida. Hawley, who was among those who led the challenge to the electoral college results on Jan. 6, drew Trump’s praise for his “courage in going after big tech.” And Trump offered kind words for Cruz, despite the “nasty” relationship they had as adversaries during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries and his heavily criticized trip to Cancún.
“Sarah Huckabee [Sanders] is going to do great in Arkansas,” Trump added. “I think that Kristi Noem has done a terrific job. A lot of, a lot of very good people, really very good people.”
Biden, Harris to resume travels to promote coronavirus relief package
Biden and Harris are set to resume their “Help Is Here” tour this week as they seek to maintain a focus on the recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and urge Americans to get vaccinated.
Harris on Monday plans to travel to Jacksonville, Fla., where she is scheduled to visit a vaccination center and meet with Florida leaders at a food pantry.
Meanwhile, her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, plans to travel to Des Moines to visit a food relief organization with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
On Tuesday, Biden plans to travel to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to highlight provisions in the American Rescue Plan related to health-care costs.
While in Washington on Monday, Biden is scheduled to meet virtually with the Senate Democratic Caucus, which is holding a retreat. Topics are certain to include the next steps in Biden’s legislative agenda, including an expected infrastructure package.
Pro-impeachment House Republicans object to Democratic probe of narrow Iowa race
House Republicans who supported impeaching former president Donald Trump have banded together for the first time since that episode to express their “extreme dismay” over Democrats challenging a race in Iowa, arguing it will undermine confidence in the electoral process.
In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over the weekend, nine of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump asked her to call off an investigation into the results of the House race in Iowa’s 2nd District. After a recount, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the winner over Democrat Rita Hart, with a difference of just six votes out of 400,000 cast.
Hart alleges that 22 legally cast ballots were not considered during the initial November canvass and subsequent recount, resulting in the tightest congressional electoral outcome in modern history. The House Administration Committee has launched a probe of the case.
Senate poised to confirm Marty Walsh as labor secretary
The Senate on Monday is poised to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D), a self-described “lifelong champion of working people,” as labor secretary, bringing Biden one step closer to filling out his Cabinet more than two months since arriving in office.
The nomination of Walsh, who has strong support from leaders of the AFL-CIO and earned his union card in 1988 when he joined Laborers Local 223, was advanced last month on an 18-to-4 vote by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
He is expected to easily win confirmation from the full Senate, drawing votes from both sides of the aisle.
Before becoming mayor, Walsh was the head of Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council.
Rep. Tom Reed apologizes for sexual misconduct detailed in Post report, won’t challenge Cuomo in 2022
Two days after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct in a Washington Post report, Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Sunday publicly apologized, vowed not to seek reelection and abandoned a possible run against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Reed said in a statement that he was “struggling” in early 2017, when the incident occurred, and entered treatment for alcohol abuse that year.
Reed recently has been weighing a bid to unseat Cuomo (D) and had called for the governor to be impeached amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women, mostly state employees. Since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Reed has cast himself as a champion of women’s rights.
How Biden quietly created a huge social program
Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) tapped out the longest text messages he’d ever written one night last January, urging Susan Rice, a top Biden aide and a friend, to include a full-scale anti-child poverty measure in the coronavirus rescue plan to be unveiled within days.
Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) was making the same case to a different senior Biden official, using language that the official later described as “somewhat juicy.”
And Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) tried flattery, urging Biden staffers to adopt what he told them would be a “legacy” program earning them a place in history.
An unlikely coalition of Democrats across the ideological spectrum mounted an 11th-hour push in the final weekend before the American Rescue Plan for Biden to go big on tackling child poverty. They prevailed over what one person involved in the process called the “cost police” in Biden’s inner circle, those anxiously warning about the ballooning cost of the stimulus package.
Congress revives earmarks in hopes of bipartisan deals on infrastructure, budgets
After years of outcry about corruption and wasteful spending, Congress took a major step a decade ago by banning earmarks — special budget items that allow members to funnel money to projects in their districts.
But now, amid a narrowly divided Congress and President Biden’s desire to pursue a sweeping legislative agenda, earmarks are back.
Leaders in both parties took steps this month to allow limited earmarks on spending legislation, opening the door to the sort of horse-trading that Democrats hope could lead to GOP support for Biden initiatives on issues ranging from infrastructure to the annual federal agency funding bill.
Analysis: Where the U.S. and China go from here
The low expectations for the face-to-face meeting of top U.S. and Chinese officials last week in Alaska proved justified.
Proceedings kicked off Thursday with an unusual series of public back-and-forth harangues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken dubbed Beijing a threat to “global stability” and denounced its record on human rights, trade, Hong Kong, Taiwan and a range of other issues in front of throngs of reporters and video cameras.
Blinken’s Chinese interlocutors returned fire. With an unexpectedly long response — clocking in around 17 minutes — Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi lambasted the United States for its history of invasions and “imperialism,” pointing to the perceived hypocrisy of Washington lecturing others on global order.
Julia Letlow wins special election in Louisiana to replace her late husband
Republican candidate Julia Letlow won a special election to replace her late husband in Congress on Saturday, eliminating the vacancy left after Luke Letlow’s covid-19-related death last year.
Letlow will represent the 5th Congressional District as soon as the House returns from its work period next month. In the state’s 2nd Congressional District, meantime, Democratic state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson were headed to an April 24 runoff, with liberal activist Gary Chambers falling just short.
“What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor,” Letlow said in a statement declaring victory Saturday night.