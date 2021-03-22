A top adviser to former president Donald Trump confirmed that he is building his own social network after major tech companies suspended his accounts in the fallout of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”