It all came to naught, with the Patent and Trademark Office rejecting the application as overly broad and with Trump’s campaign focusing on large outdoor rallies at airports after a few wan “telerallies” of its own. But it was an important endeavor nonetheless, given that it marked a Trump-related effort seemingly focused on converting his political power into a business opportunity.

AD

AD

Another looms. On Sunday, top Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News that Trump would soon announce his own social media network. Miller presented the idea with the subtlety and restraint one associates with the Trump brand: It would be “the hottest ticket in social media” and would draw tens of millions of users.

It certainly is not without precedent for Trump’s team to announce something major which never comes to fruition. But the prospect of a Trump-branded social network collapses a lot of interesting patterns in media and politics and could actually be useful for the former president over the short term — if not particularly interesting for users.

There have been several attempts to create conservative or right-wing social networks which are unbound to the major players in the industry such as Facebook or Twitter. Parler, for example, boasted 10 million users shortly after the 2020 election. Founded with the support of Rebekah Mercer, who also helped propel Breitbart News to the center of the conservative media ecosystem, Parler collapsed after its business partners severed ties following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an event which was well-documented by Parler users. Another network called Gab has boasted of its rejection of the sort of niceties that govern other networks, such as not disparaging Jewish people.

AD

AD

Even before Trump was booted off Facebook and Twitter following the Jan. 6 riot, he reportedly explored joining another network. Gab was apparently nixed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. At some point last year, the Trump Organization was reportedly in discussions with Parler about Trump’s joining the network for an ownership stake. It didn’t happen.

That such an idea was floating around last year is a reflection of the skepticism of tech companies which has been prevalent on the right in recent years. When Twitter and Facebook began flagging Trump’s posts as inaccurate, the political objections to the companies amplified. Pew Research Center polling conducted in November found that 52 percent of Americans at least somewhat approved of the companies flagging misinformation, but only a fifth of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents agreed.

That, of course, is a central reason a Trump social network might get traction.

AD

AD

Leverage skepticism of existing companies. It’s easy to overstate the extent to which the political right is targeting tech companies. The Pew polling finds, for example, that while most Republicans don’t trust social media companies for information, most Republicans (and Democrats) don’t report using the companies for that information.

Complaints about the companies were amplified after the election, when Trump’s false assertions about the election having been stolen were flagged or muted on Twitter and Facebook — prompting him and his allies to claim bias. Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) announcement that he would object to the counting of electoral votes from Pennsylvania on Jan. 6 centered in part on the purported influence of tech on the election itself.

The existence of the platform itself would allow Trump to put pressure on the technology companies in the same way his advocacy of One America News helped put pressure on Fox News.

AD

AD

Communicate with no filter. What Trump enjoys most is being able to say whatever he wants to his supporters. This was always central to his rhetoric about why he used Twitter: It allowed him to work around the media gatekeepers who insisted on doing things such as pointing out when his claims were false. After losing his platforms on Twitter and Facebook, his only conduits for speaking to his base are news-release-formatted tweets passed along by his team or interviews with friendly media outlets, both of which lack the reach or immediacy of a social network.

Having a social network with even Parler’s reported 10 million users would greatly increase his reach. It’s more than three times as many followers as he had before he announced his bid for the presidency in 2015.

Capture an audience more effectively than email. There’s another advantage to a Trump-centric platform: engagement.

AD

AD

Right now, he has a big email list and a big text messaging list, but neither easily allows for messages to be shared and discussed. The network effects of a Trump social-media platform could more effectively maintain his relationship with his base, creating an intimacy that email messages lack.

Maintain leverage over the Republican Party. That loyalty from his base is key for another part of Trump’s post-presidency: maintaining control over his party. It’s easy to imagine that a platform of tens of millions of Trump supporters hanging on Trump’s pronouncements — and endorsements — would be a place where Republican officials would feel compelled to have a presence. Instead of heading to Mar-a-Lago to get Trump’s blessing, Republicans might compete for attention from Trump in a Trump-controlled social media environment.

Maybe make some money. If there’s one thing that’s true about social media endeavors, it’s that the path to profitability is not particularly clear. But a Trump Twitter has two advantages. First, the Trump Organization is a private company, so no stockholders seeking constantly increasing profits. Second, Trump would be cobbling together a very specific demographic audience for political campaigns and, say, pillow salesmen to be able to target.

AD

AD

There are a lot of ways in which Trump could wring money out of the network, such as premier access to his or other people’s thoughts (“for only $5 a month, get Ivanka’s latest life advice!”), getting candidates to buy ads or providing access to user information to marketers in the way that one might sell an email list. That’s all in addition to the extended value of Trump being able to reach out to his base immediately: schedule a few non-telerallies at coliseums around the country, charge $20 for tickets and promote like crazy. Minting money.

At least for a while. The problem with a Trump social network is one Trump himself faces: How long can this last? How long will he be the featured player in conservative politics? How long will people maintain interest in a social network that’s mostly people like themselves agreeing with one another?