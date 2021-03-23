The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled Tuesday to hold a hearing on reducing gun violence in the wake of the latest mass shooting in the United States.

Scheduled before the grocery shootings Monday in Boulder, Colo., that claimed 10 lives, the hearing is certain to take on added resonance.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the nation in 2020, gun violence did too,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said last week in a statement announcing the hearing. “Americans from across the ideological spectrum can agree that the number of gun deaths in America is too high and that we should take steps to reduce it.”

Durbin said Tuesday’s hearing will be the first in a series, and subsequent hearings will examine more specific proposals.

While the Democratic-led House has passed several gun-control measures in recent years, the closely divided Senate has been less inclined to act.

Witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing include Robin Brule, who has advocated for closing gaps in the gun background check system since her mother, Ruth Schwed, was murdered in an Arizona retirement community in 2016 by a home invader who had bought a gun through the Internet without a background check.