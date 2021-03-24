Senate poised to confirm Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary
The Senate is poised on Wednesday to confirm Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health, making her the first openly transgender, Senate-confirmed federal official in U.S. history.
Biden’s nomination of Levine, a pediatrician and Pennsylvania’s top health official, was advanced last week on a 13-to-9 vote by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
As Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, Levine rose to national prominence for leading the state’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite repeated attacks on her gender identity.
Serving under Xavier Becerra, Biden’s recently confirmed secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Levine would oversee key health offices and programs across the department, 10 regional health offices nationwide, the Office of the Surgeon General and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
Biden to hold high-level immigration meeting, mark Equal Pay Day with soccer stars
Biden on Wednesday plans to convene a high-level meeting on immigration at the White House and later stage an event marking Equal Pay Day with Megan Rapinoe, Margaret Purce and other U.S. soccer stars.
The immigration meeting comes as the administration struggles with a surge of migrants, many of them unaccompanied minors, arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to the White House, those attending Wednesday’s meeting will include Vice President Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and immigration advisers. Part of the meeting has been advertised as open to the press.
Later, Biden and the first lady plan to welcome Rapinoe, Purce and members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to the White House to mark Equal Pay Day. The date symbolizes how far into the year the average woman must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year.
Biden administration eyes extended ban on renter evictions as stimulus delays, landlord lawsuits loom
The Biden administration is weighing whether to extend a soon-expiring federal policy that prohibits landlords from evicting their cash-strapped tenants, as the U.S. government seeks to buy more time for an estimated 10 million families who have fallen behind on their rent.
The extension under discussion could run at least through July, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a decision that isn’t final. Without it, the federal eviction ban is set to lapse in seven days, opening the door for some Americans to be removed from their homes.
The issue has taken on fresh urgency at a time when the federal government is racing to distribute roughly $47 billion in new coronavirus relief to families still struggling to pay off back-due rent and ever-mounting utility bills. Lawmakers authorized roughly half of the aid as part of the stimulus adopted in December, and the rest through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Biden signed into law this month — yet most of the money has not reached those who need it most as a result of implementation delays.
White House promises AAPI liaison after ultimatum from Sens. Duckworth, Hirono
The White House agreed late Tuesday to add a senior-level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison after two senators threatened to vote no on nominees because of what they said was a lack of sufficient AAPI representation in President Biden’s Cabinet.
“The President has made it clear that his Administration will reflect the diversity of the country. That has always been, and remains our goal,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "The White House will add a senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison, who will ensure the community’s voice is further represented and heard.”
The decision came after Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) vowed Tuesday afternoon to vote no on Biden’s “non-diversity” Cabinet nominees until the White House addressed the issue. Lawmakers have been pushing Biden for months for greater AAPI representation in the most senior levels of his administration.
Former Green Beret, Army reservist who wore Hitler mustache jailed pending trial on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges
A U.S. Army Reserve sergeant and a former Army Special Forces soldier were ordered jailed pending trial Tuesday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, while a veteran New York Police Department officer turned herself in to face trespassing charges.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an Army reservist and military contractor, was ordered detained on charges of civil disorder and related ones. Prosecutors said at his hearing that his supervisor at a U.S. naval base was suspended for defending Hale-Cusanelli against allegations that he held white-supremacist views.
Hale-Cusanelli ran an antisemitic podcast, wore a Hitler mustache to work and shared violent, racist fantasies with colleagues, prosecutors said. After the Capitol breach, which disrupted Congress’s confirmation of the 2020 presidential election results and the peaceful transfer of power, Hale-Cusanelli expressed hope for a “civil war, at a time when we’re having concerns about that in this country,” Assistant U.S. Attorney James Nelson said.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that the 1994 assault-weapons law ‘brought down’ mass shootings
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was the law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.”
— Biden, in remarks on the shootings in Boulder, Colo., March 23, 2021
Whether the Clinton-era ban on assault weapons, pushed through the Senate by Biden, was effective has long been a subject of interest for politicians and researchers — and The Fact Checker. Every few years, usually after a mass shooting, we find ourselves digging into the research to see whether there is fresh evidence to bolster the claims of Democrats that the ban was effective.
Trump hotels have been dropped by a major luxury travel agency network
Virtuoso, a global network of luxury travel agencies, no longer considers Trump Hotels a preferred partner.
The Texas-based company, which includes 20,000 luxury travel advisers, said the change was effective March 8; it applies to the six Trump hotels that were considered partners.
“Trump Hotels are no longer part of the Virtuoso network,” spokeswoman Misty Belles said in a statement. “We consider many variables when reviewing both existing and new network participation. Out of respect for all involved parties, and as a general policy, we do not share comments regarding our non-renewal and exit decisions.”
In Mexico, Biden team asks for more help stopping irregular migration
As a growing number of migrants head for the U.S. border, Mexico is taking high-profile actions to show it’s trying to stop them: restricting travel across its southern border, touting the deployment of nearly 9,000 troops, even organizing a parade of migration officers through a southern city.
And yet, as Biden administration officials visited the country Tuesday, it was unclear whether those actions were having much effect.