Later Wednesday, Biden is expected to hold an event marking Equal Pay Day with Megan Rapinoe, Margaret Purce and other U.S. soccer stars. Meanwhile, the Senate is poised to confirm Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health, making her the first openly transgender, Senate-confirmed federal official in U.S. history.
Biden taps Harris to lead efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border
Biden has tapped Vice President Harris to lead efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border through working with Mexico and Northern Triangle countries, the president announced Wednesday.
“This new surge we are dealing with now started in the past administration but it is our responsibility” to deal with it, Biden said.
The announcement comes as Biden is scrambling to deal with a significant increase in the number of migrants at the southern border. Biden dispatched officials to Mexico and Guatemala this week to focus on ways to slow the pace at which people are arriving on the southern border.
Harris will have two overarching goals in her new role: She will be working to stem the flow of migrants and establishing a strategic partnership with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The role is similar to a portfolio Biden assumed as former president Barack Obama’s vice president.
”I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” Biden said, mentioning Harris’s work as California attorney general.
Harris said there is “no question this is a challenging situation,” and spoke of the need to enforce laws and also address root causes.
Psaki defends dismissals of five White House staffers related to marijuana use
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday defended the White House’s dismissals of five staffers due to marijuana use, noting that the substance is still illegal federally and relaying that “other security issues” were also raised with those individuals.
During a White House press briefing, Psaki was asked about the rationale for the dismissals, which resulted from security reviews, given Vice President Harris has acknowledged past marijuana use and said during a 2019 radio interview that the drug “give a lot of people joy” and “we need more joy in the world.”
Psaki, who served in the Obama administration, said the rules “were actually far more stringent then.”
The issue, she said, “isn’t about anyone’s personal point of view.”
“It’s about working through the process, the history and modernizing and taking steps to address the fact that marijuana … is still illegal federally,” she said.
On Friday, responding to a news report in the Daily Beast that said dozens of young staff members had been pushed to resign or had been reassigned to remote work based on their past marijuana use, Psaki tweeted that “of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy.”
At Wednesday’s briefing, Psaki added that “other security issues” were raised in these cases.
Asked if Biden would unilaterally say those say that the five people could still work for him, Psaki said: “I think if marijuana was federally legal, that might be a different circumstance.”
Biden dogs return to White House after stay in Delaware
Major and Champ Biden, the first family’s dogs, have returned to the White House after a two-week stay in Delaware following an aggressive incident that resulted in a minor injury to a Secret Service agent and led to Major spending some time with a trainer.
Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, confirmed the dogs’ return on Wednesday morning.
Major, the first shelter dog to live in the White House and the younger of the two German shepherds, was spotted by photographers Tuesday being walked on a leash on the White House grounds before Biden left for a trip to Ohio.
After the run-in with the Secret Service agent, White House press secretary Jen Psaki described the dogs as “members of the family” and explained that Major had been “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”
A Secret Service official told The Washington Post that Major nipped at an agent’s hand at the White House, causing a minor injury and leaving a small mark. The skin was not punctured, and there was no bleeding, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive subject. The agent resumed normal duties after the incident, the official said.
Biden later told ABC News that Major was working with a trainer in Delaware.
Asked about the return of the dogs at Wednesday’s news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Champ and Major had joined the Bidens last weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland, and returned with them to the White House on Sunday.
“The dogs will come and go, and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do as well,” she said.
Sean Sullivan contributed to this report.
McConnell says Biden White House has made ‘no effort whatsoever’ to govern from center, falsely says he hasn’t spoken to the president
During a television appearance Wednesday on Fox News, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) castigated the new administration for making “no effort whatsoever” to work with Republicans and said that he had neither been invited to the White House nor spoken to the president on the phone since Biden took office.
“I don’t believe I’ve spoken with him since he was sworn in,” McConnell said of Biden. “We had a couple of conversations before then.”
In fact, McConnell spoke publicly on at least two occasions in early February about having talked with Biden on the phone.
Addressing reporters, McConnell said he “talked to the president yesterday morning” about the status of a coronavirus relief package. And during a floor speech, McConnell said he “spoke with both President Biden and Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken yesterday about the situation in Burma,” also known as Myanmar. He credited them for “approaching this situation in a way that’s bipartisan.”
After the Fox News interview, McConnell’s office acknowledged the conversations with Biden on those two topics, which appear to have been discussed during the same phone call about seven weeks ago.
During the Fox News interview, McConnell argued that the White House had misread the election results and was pursuing a “hard-left” agenda without working with Republicans.
“I haven’t been invited to the White House,” he said. “So far this administration is not interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center. They’d be more than happy to pick off a few of our members and do what they’d like to do. But there’s been no effort whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center. It’s been trying to jam through everything on the hard left.”
Asked about McConnell’s comments at Wednesday’s news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was quick to note that McConnell’s office had corrected the record on the phone call.
Biden, she said, “has a long friendship with Leader McConnell.”
“He has spoken with him,” Psaki said. “He speaks with him regularly. We’re obviously not going to read out all of those calls. I expect that will continue.”
Senate poised to confirm Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary
The Senate is poised Wednesday to confirm Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health, making her the first openly transgender, Senate-confirmed federal official in U.S. history.
Biden’s nomination of Levine, a pediatrician and Pennsylvania’s top health official, was advanced last week on a 13-to-9 vote by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
On Monday, the full Senate voted 52 to 48 to limit debate, a procedural move that clears the way for a final confirmation vote later in the day.
As Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, Levine rose to national prominence for leading the state’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite repeated attacks on her gender identity.
Serving under Xavier Becerra, Biden’s recently confirmed secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Levine would oversee key health offices and programs across the department, 10 regional health offices nationwide, the Office of the Surgeon General and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
Analysis: American whiskey exporters are watching Biden’s European summit
Biden has a chance to cure a Trump-era policy hangover when he meets this week with European heads of state: Tariffs on American whiskey, which have hurt U.S. exporters coast to coast and cost hundreds of millions of dollars as well as untold numbers of jobs.
The president will hold virtual talks Thursday with the European Council, his first such summit since the confirmation earlier this month of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
It’s an opportunity for Biden to follow through on campaign-trail promises to reset the economic relationship with close allies — but also a test of what he will do with the sweeping tariffs he inherited from his predecessor, including those that drew retaliatory tariffs from Europe on products like whiskey. Biden’s opportunity for dram diplomacy comes as the clock is ticking: The E.U. tariffs on American whiskey double to 50 percent come June 1.
‘Shame, shame, shame:’ Sens. Schumer, McConnell spar over GOP efforts to roll back voting access
The top two Senate leaders made a rare appearance at a hearing Wednesday morning at which they delivered at-times heated testimony on a sweeping election bill that Democrats have introduced amid a push by Republican-led legislatures across the country to restrict voting.
The legislation under consideration is S. 1, the For the People Act, a version of which passed the House this month with no Republican support. The measure would create uniform national voting standards, overhaul campaign finance laws and outlaw partisan redistricting, among other steps.
Similar legislation passed the House in 2019, but the current push comes as Democrats now control the Senate and White House — and as Republican-controlled state legislatures have moved to roll back voting access in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss and his subsequent campaign to undermine the election results.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Senate Rules Committee, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delivered impassioned testimony on the Democratic legislation and on the GOP efforts at the state level.
Schumer said the restrictive voting laws introduced by GOP-led legislatures “smack of Jim Crow rearing its ugly face once again.”
“Today, now, in the 21st century, there is a concerted, nationwide effort to limit the right of American citizens to vote and to truly have a voice in their own government. ... I would like to ask my Republican colleagues, Why are you so afraid of democracy?” Schumer said. “Why, instead of trying to win voters over that you lost in the last election, are you trying to prevent them from voting?”
Schumer pointed to one proposal in Arizona that would require absentee ballots to be notarized, asking how poor people would be able to afford to do so. “Is requiring a notary public any different than asking people to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar?” he asked. “I guarantee you the motivation is exactly the same.”
He also condemned legislation in Georgia that would restrict early voting to one Sunday — a move that critics say is aimed at stymieing the “Souls to the Polls” initiative by Black churches to get voters to cast early ballots on Sundays.
“It is shameful that our Republican colleagues are proposing these ideas in 2020 — the same kinds of ‘states’ rights’ that have been used from time immemorial to prevent certain people from voting,” Schumer said. “Shame, shame, shame.”
McConnell countered that Democrats are the ones who should be ashamed. He took aim at several of the legislation’s provisions, including one that would restructure the Federal Election Commission to an odd number of members to break partisan deadlocks.
“Talk about shame,” McConnell said. “If anybody ought to be feeling any shame around here, it’s turning the FEC into a partisan prosecutor, the majority controlled by the president’s party, to harass and intimidate the other side. That’s what you ought to be ashamed about.”
McConnell echoed other Republicans who have argued that most decisions on elections should be left to the states. The legislation is “just not ready for prime time” and would “force every state to rush through big changes,” he argued.
“It’s an invitation to chaos — chaos,” McConnell said. “State-level election officials, including Democrats, are sounding alarms left and right. This messaging bill would create a nightmare [if it] actually became law.”
Aaron Blake contributed to this report.
Trump vaccine leader Moncef Slaoui accused of sexual misconduct, removed from medical company board
Moncef Slaoui, the pharmaceutical industry veteran and vaccine specialist who led president Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, was fired from the board of a medical company Wednesday over allegations of sexual misconduct.
GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics and Slaoui’s former longtime employer where he led vaccine development, announced it terminated Slaoui as Galvani chairman following an investigation triggered by a letter sent last month detailing alleged “sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.’’
The alleged misconduct occurred ``several years ago’’ and was aimed at another employee of GlaxoSmithKline while Slaoui also worked for the pharmaceutical giant, the company said in a statement.
Trump selected Slaoui to lead Operation Warp Speed in May 2020, putting him at the helm of an unprecedented effort to develop multiple vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The administration trumpeted Slaoui’s expertise as a former chief of vaccine development for GlaxoSmithKline when it picked him to co-lead the initiative.
Analysis: The link between anti-China sentiment in Washington and anti-Asian violence
The past year has given rise to a veritable epidemic of anti-Asian violence in the United States.
Stop AAPI Hate, an Asian American advocacy organization, documented at least 3,795 incidents of anti-Asian bias between March 2020 and the end of last month — a reflection of a surge in anti-Asian attacks that saw anti-Asian hate crimes across 16 cities in the country rise by nearly 150 percent. This uptick had a grim coda last week when a white gunman was charged in the killing of eight people, including six Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas.
Activists pin the spike to a broader political climate that has emerged, starting with the onset of the pandemic. Researchers have directly linked tweets by former president Donald Trump grandstanding against the “Chinese virus” and “kung flu” to an increase in anti-Asian hate online. And the Trump administration’s more general antagonism toward Beijing could often shade into dangerous territory.
For Louis DeJoy, USPS plan is a reflection of hard choices and new realities
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is banking on wide-reaching service cuts and targeted new investment to save the nation’s embattled mail service $160 million over the next decade. He’s also intent on resetting expectations.
DeJoy’s “Delivering for America” plan, released Tuesday, includes longer delivery windows, reduced post office hours and higher postal rates. It also features significant commitments to new infrastructure, such as package sorting machines and a new delivery fleet. The postal chief also is looking to Congress to pass legislation that would free the U.S. Postal Service of its pre-funding mandate for retiree health care, which costs nearly $5 billion a year.
DeJoy and Ron Bloom, who chairs the agency’s governing board, discussed the plan and what it will mean for consumers and large stakeholders, such as its unionized workforce and industrial mailers, in an interview Tuesday with The Washington Post. Here’s what they had to say.
Analysis: Challenging election results? In Iowa’s House election, Republicans and Democrats switch sides
A few weeks before the November 2020 election, JoDonna Loetz started to worry about her ballot. The retired hospice nurse, 67, had dabbed her absentee ballot envelope seal in water, to avoid making contact with glue — a precaution she took, she said, because of her celiac disease.
Closing the envelope, Loetz accidentally ripped it. When she delivered it to her polling place, despite closing it back up, she learned that the ballot might not be accepted. On Election Day itself, she got a call from a Democratic ballot-chaser, who noticed that her vote hadn’t been counted. She checked with a precinct worker, thought that the problem was fixed, and moved on.
She tried to, anyway. Four months later, Loetz is one of 22 voters who have said that they cast ballots in the 2nd Congressional District, only to learn that they weren’t counted. Democrat Rita Hart, who lost the race by six votes, has gotten a challenge in front of the House Administration Committee — and a campaign by Republicans, many of whom questioned last year’s presidential vote count, to browbeat Democrats into accepting Hart’s loss.
Senior White House officials to visit border facility, allow one news network camera inside
A delegation of senior White House officials and lawmakers is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday as the Biden administration scrambles to process, shelter and care for an unprecedented number of migrant children and teenagers who are arriving at the border without their parents.
Responding to calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for denying media access to the border facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services will allow one network camera to accompany the group on their visit to the migrant facility in Carrizo Springs, Tex., according to a White House spokesperson.
“The Biden Administration is committed to transparency and will continue to work with agencies on creating avenues for media access and visibility at both Homeland Security and Health and Human Service facilities,” the official told The Washington Post in a statement. “Agencies will continue working to fulfill requests from Members of Congress for access to these facilities as well.”
Harris acknowledges surge in migrants is a ‘huge problem,' says more needs to be done on Asian American representation in government
Vice President Harris acknowledged Wednesday that the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is a “huge problem” and that more work needs to be done to ensure representation of Asian Americans in senior government positions.
During a wide-ranging interview on “CBS This Morning,” Harris also said that at some point soon, she and Biden would “absolutely” be visiting the border, where U.S. officials are struggling to process the record inflow of unaccompanied minors.
“It’s a huge problem. I’m not going to pretend it’s not. It’s a huge problem,” Harris said. “Are we looking at overcrowding at the border, particularly these kids? Yes.”
Harris said more needs to be done to process asylum cases more quickly and to ensure migrant children are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services rather than the Border Patrol.
“However, this is not going to be solved overnight,” she said, citing steps taken by the Trump administration that the Biden administration is seeking to reverse.
“We also need to deal with the root causes” of migration, she added.
Others in the Biden administration have avoided using the term “crisis” to describe what’s happening at the border.
Harris also responded to concerns expressed by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) about Asian American Pacific Islander representation in senior administration positions. The White House agreed late Tuesday to appoint an AAPI liaison after the senators vowed to vote no on Biden’s “non-diversity” Cabinet nominees until the White House addressed the issue.
“Representation matters,” Harris said.
She said the White House is proud that there are a majority of people of color in Biden’s Cabinet and that there are an equal number of women and men.
“There’s still more work to be done. There’s no question about that,” Harris said.
Harris also noted that less than 4 percent of those serving in Congress come from the AAPI community, as do less than 3 percent of major corporate chief executive officers.
“We need to talk about this. Representation matters. We’ve got to address it,” she said.
During the interview, Harris also said that Biden can address some aspects of gun violence but that legislation from Congress is needed.
“That is what we have lacked. That is what is missing,” Harris said.
“It is time for Congress to act," she said. "And stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It’s simply about saying we need reasonable gun-safety laws.”
Analysis: Soccer stars head to Washington as Congress reviews equal pay legislation
Today is Equal Pay Day. And Congress and the White House will be hearing from some of the country’s top female athletes, who have stepped up the fight for equal pay as the pandemic exacerbates the wage gap for American women during the coronavirus pandemic.
As lawmakers move ahead with equal pay legislation, professional soccer player and activist Megan Rapinoe is set to testify at an Oversight and Reform hearing this morning to examine the long-term economic impacts of gender inequity. Then, Rapinoe, Margaret Purce and other members of the U.S. women’s national team will visit Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House in the afternoon for an event marking the day.
“Today is ‘Equal Pay Day,’ but it is not a celebration,” House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) will say in her opening statement. “This day marks the extra days and weeks it takes American women to earn the same pay that their male counterparts made the previous year. Three extra months of work, just to earn the same amount. This is a disgrace, and has long-term consequences for women and families.”