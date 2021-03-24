“The Biden Administration is committed to transparency and will continue to work with agencies on creating avenues for media access and visibility at both Homeland Security and Health and Human Services facilities,” the official told The Washington Post in a statement. “Agencies will continue working to fulfill requests from Members of Congress for access to these facilities as well.”
The White House declined to provide a list of names of administration officials and members of Congress who will be making the visit.
The trip comes ahead of a visit to the Carrizo Springs facility by House Democrats scheduled for Friday. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) announced Monday that he was organizing a congressional delegation to scope out conditions for unaccompanied children being detained at the facility. Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) are also leading a Senate delegation to the border this week.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the southern border with a bipartisan Senate delegation last week to assess the recent surge and toured a crowded Customs and Border Protection facility where unaccompanied migrant children had been held for longer than the legally mandated 72 hours.
There are now more than 15,000 unaccompanied migrant children in custody of the Department of Health and Human Services and CBP — nearly twice the previous record, according to the latest figures obtained by The Washington Post.