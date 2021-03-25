In his first news conference as president, Joe Biden dismissed the idea that there was an influx of immigrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border because migrants had heard Biden is “a nice guy.” Biden instead pointed out that there has always been an increase during the winter each year, even under President Donald Trump.

“Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That’s not the reason they’re coming,” Biden told reporters. “The reason they’re coming is that it’s the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert.”

Biden also said the reason an increasing number of immigrants are coming is because of circumstances in their home countries. He blamed Trump for stopping funding to programs that would address the root causes of migration and also for dismantling processes that were intended to accommodate unaccompanied minors at the border.

It would take time to rebuild such programs, Biden said.

“What we’re doing is we’re providing for the space, again, to be able to get these kids out of the Border Patrol facilities, which no child, no one should be in any longer than 72 hours,” Biden said.

Biden also said that the vast majority of people — “tens of thousands of people” — arriving at the border are being sent back to their home countries. The families that are staying, he said, are staying because “Mexico is refusing to take them back.”

He emphasized that his administration’s approach to migrant children would be more humane than Trump’s.