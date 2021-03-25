Later Thursday, Biden met virtually with European Union leaders about his desire to revitalize U.S.-E.U. relations that were strained during the tenure of former president Donald Trump.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club to reopen following coronavirus-induced closure
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club will reopen Saturday following a partial closure due to employee infections from the coronavirus, according to an email sent to club members Thursday.
“Thank you for your patience and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the club!” said the email, obtained by the Washington Post. The club will start serving lunch again Saturday and dinner Wednesday, according to the message.
Last Friday the club announced the closure in a separate email to members, saying that as “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room.”
The Trump Organization declined to say how many workers were affected at the Palm Beach club, where Trump has made his post-presidency home.
Biden overstates Republican voters’ support for $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
In his news conference Thursday, Biden defended himself when asked whether he had rejected bipartisanship by claiming that “Republican voters agree with what I’m doing,” referring to the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that received no support from Republicans in Congress.
Yet polls show majorities of Republicans across the country opposed the stimulus bill, although polls show most Republicans supported some key parts of the legislation. Across five national polls since late February, between 54 percent and 73 percent of Republicans opposed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The bill enjoyed majority support from the public overall -- from a low of 61 percent to a high of 75 percent in polls by CNN, Monmouth University, the Pew Research Center CBS/YouGov and YouGov/Economist.
The CNN poll measured support for four specific aspects of the bill, and found 73 percent of Republicans supported larger tax credits for families, 55 percent supported additional funding to help schools resume in-person classes and 55 percent supported sending checks worth of up to $1,400 to most families and individuals. But a 71 percent majority of Republicans opposed $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
Three lawmakers introduce ‘No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act’
A trio of lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would ban federal funds from being used to install permanent fencing around the U.S. Capitol and its office buildings, amid a debate over how best to secure the complex in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob.
The measure, the “No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act,” was introduced by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress, as well as Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Blunt recently announced that he will not run for reelection in 2022.
“We need to put that terrible day behind us,” Norton said, referring to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. “You can’t do it as long as this fencing is up to remind people that they can’t get into the Capitol.”
In recent weeks, local residents have protested the four-mile-long, razor-wire-topped black metal fencing that has surrounded the Capitol and nearby buildings, arguing that it is not only a nuisance but also a threat to freedom.
A layer of outer fencing had been removed as of Wednesday, but it remains uncertain when the inner fencing, which surrounds the Capitol building, will be taken down.
In a tweet, the Capitol Police said Wednesday that the inner perimeter will remain in place “while the Department works with our congressional stakeholders and law enforcement partners to strengthen our security posture.”
Blunt said Thursday that the bill’s proponents aren’t necessarily against having temporary fencing installed during periods of high alert but believe that permanent fencing would send the wrong message to Americans and the world.
“None of us are saying we don’t want a fence anywhere, anytime,” Blunt told reporters. “And when you anticipate you need it, you can put it up. But it will make a big difference in how this building looks to people that come from all over America and all over the world if it is incredibly hard to get in and it looks like you’ve turned the Capitol of the United States into a fort, not the citadel of democracy.”
Biden takes several digs at Trump in first news conference
President Biden, who often avoided calling out Trump by name on the campaign trail and during the transition, took several digs at his predecessor Thursday in his first news conference since being inaugurated.
Biden laughed when a reporter noted that by this point in his presidency, Trump had already set up a reelection campaign.
“My predecessor,” he said, chuckling, before he deadpanned: “Oh, God, I miss him.”
When asked if he thought he might be running against Trump again in 2024, Biden scoffed.
“Oh, come on,” he said. “I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you?”
On the issue of immigration, Biden forcefully defended his rolling back of certain policies that were in place under Trump — including that of separating migrant children from their parents — saying they did not help stem the pace of people migrating to the border.
“Rolling back the policies of separating children from their mothers? I make no apology for that. Rolling back the policies of ‘Remain in Mexico,’ sitting on the edge of the Rio Grande in a muddy circumstance with not enough to eat? I make no apologies for that,” Biden said.
“I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity,” Biden added.
And without naming Trump, Biden implied that the former president had given China a pass on human rights violations and not spoken out forcefully enough against the mistreatment of the Uyghur population in China or the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.
“I made it clear that no American president — at least one did — but no American president ever backed down from speaking out of what’s happening with the Uyghurs, what’s happening in Hong Kong,” Biden said. “That’s who we are. The moment a president walks away from that, as the last one did, is the moment we began to lose our legitimacy around the world.”
Biden previews arguments for infrastructure package
Biden offered a preview of the case he’ll make for his administration’s next major legislative initiative, a massive infrastructure package that he plans to detail at an event next week in Pittsburgh.
“The next major initiative … is to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure of this country, so that we can compete and create significant numbers of really good paying jobs, really good paying jobs,” he said at his news conference.
Biden said that Republicans used to put a priority on building roads, bridges and other forms of infrastructure and lamented that the United States now lags many countries, including China, in the investment it makes.
“I still think the majority of the American people don’t like the fact that we now rank … 85th in the world in infrastructure,” he said. “I mean, look, the future rests on whether or not we have the best airports that can accommodate air travel, ports that you can get out of quickly. … So there’s so much we can do.”
Biden: America ‘will insist that China play by the international rules’
Biden on Thursday said that his administration would “insist that China play by the international rules” and that there would be no tolerance for human rights violations.
Biden described Chinese President Xi Jinping as “a smart, smart guy” who “doesn’t have a democratic with a small D bone in his body.”
“He’s one of the guys like Putin who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future,” Biden said.
In their first phone conversation as heads of state, Biden said he and Xi spoke for two hours and that he emphasized that the United States was not looking for confrontation, “although we know there will be steep, steep competition.”
Biden also said the United States would need investments in American workers and science to compete with China effectively.
“But (the U.S.) will insist that China play by the international rules, fair competition, fair practices, fair trade,” he said.
The president noted he had recently met with the heads of the other so-called Quad countries — Australia, India and Japan — to discuss how to hold China accountable in the region.
“We have to have democracies working together,” he said. “We’re going to make it clear that in order to deal with these things, we are going to hold China accountable, to follow the rules, whether it relates to the South China Sea, the North China Sea or the agreement made on Taiwan or a whole range of other things.”
Finally, Biden said that he made clear to Xi that Americans value human rights and would continue to call out China’s human rights violations, specifically citing the persecution of the Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region and in the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.
“The moment the president walks away from that (commitment to human rights), as the last one did, is the moment we began to lose our legitimacy around the world,” Biden said. “It’s who we are.”
Biden says he has ‘no idea’ whether Republican Party will exist in 2024
Asked whether he thinks he will be running against former president Donald Trump for reelection in 2024, Biden suggested the Republican Party may not even exist by that point.
“Oh, come on,” Biden said. “I don’t even think about it. I have no idea. I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you? I know you don’t have to answer my question, but I mean, you know, do you?”
Trump remains wildly popular among Republicans, and last month he ruled out forming a third party, saying he will instead focus his efforts on defeating Democrats and others whom he views as having opposed his agenda.
Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024
Biden said he plans to run for reelection in 2024. “That’s my expectation,” he told reporters at his first formal news conference.
Biden, 78, was the oldest to assume the presidency when he was sworn in on Jan. 20, prompting questions of whether he would elect to not run for a second term. During the campaign and the transition, Biden surrogates have suggested that he would run again.
Thursday’s answer came in response to a reporter who noted that former president Donald Trump had signaled that he might seek the presidency in 2024. “Oh, God, I miss him,” Biden joked.
Biden said he expects Vice President Harris to be on his ticket — “She’s a great partner” — but that he has no idea who will be on the Republican ticket in 2024. “I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party, do you?”
Biden says he agrees with Obama that the filibuster is a ‘relic’ of the Jim Crow era
Biden said that he agrees with former president Barack Obama that the Senate filibuster is a “relic” of the Jim Crow era but said he is not seeking to abolish it altogether because “politics is the art of the possible.”
Biden was asked if he agreed with comments Obama made in July, at the funeral of civil rights icon and former congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.), that the tactic was a “relic” used to suppress voting.
“Yes,” Biden said.
Biden has advocated making changes to the rule to require senators to remain on the floor while pressing a filibuster, which requires 60 votes to break, but he has stopped short of calling for its abolition.
Asked why, he said, “Successful electoral politics is the art of the possible. Let’s figure out how we can get this done and move in the direction of significantly changing the abuse of … the filibuster rule.”
A handful of Democratic senators have said they would not support abolishing the filibuster outright, making such a move unlikely in the short term.
Biden blasts ‘un-American’ efforts to restrict voting in states: ‘It’s sick.'
Biden on Thursday blasted efforts by Republican-led state legislatures across the country to restrict voting rights, saying he was worried about “how un-American this whole initiative is.”
“It’s sick. It’s sick,” Biden said vehemently, citing examples of some states proposing restrictions on bringing water to people standing in line waiting to vote, or to prohibit absentee ballots even under the most rigid of circumstances.
“I’m convinced that we’ll be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing. This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle,” Biden said, emphasizing he would do “everything in my power” to pass legislation to protect voting rights.
Biden also said he would not lay out his strategy to combat voting restrictions outside of passing legislation
Biden says he’s ‘prepared for some diplomacy’ with North Korea
Biden said the United States will “respond” to North Korea’s launch of two ballistic missiles if they escalate their threats.
But the president also said he’s “prepared” to have talks with North Korea.
“I’m also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization,” he said. “So that’s what we’re doing right now.”
Biden said he agreed with President Barack Obama’s assessment four years ago that North Korea was the No. 1 foreign policy issue for the United States.
Biden defends messaging on border crisis, says he won’t take harder line on unaccompanied minors
President Biden was asked at Thursday’s news conference about his administration’s policy toward unaccompanied minors entering the United States by crossing the border with Mexico. He dismissed the notion that his administration’s messaging is encouraging families to send their children alone on the dangerous journey to the United States, but also suggested that he will not shift to a harder line on the issue.
“Well, look,” Biden said. “The idea that I’m going to say — which I would never do — when unaccompanied child ends up [at] the border, we’re just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side? No previous administration did that either — except Trump. I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to do it.”
Biden pointed to his decision to tap Vice President Harris to handle the issue, focusing on addressing the fundamental reasons for migration from Central and South America.
Biden says May 1 deadline to pull troops from Afghanistan will be difficult, but he ‘can’t picture’ them there in a year
Biden said it would be hard for the United States to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan but stressed that it “is not my intention to stay there for a long time” and that he “can’t picture” troops still being there in a year.
“The answer is that it’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline in terms of tactical reasons, hard to get those troops out,” he said in response to a question about whether the May 1 goal set by the Trump administration would be met.
“If we leave, we’re going to do so in a safe and orderly way,” Biden said. “We’re in consultation … with our allies and partners and how to proceed.”
The administration had already signaled that it would probably miss the deadline, raising questions about the size and makeup of a lingering U.S. military presence.
One likely outcome, a small force devoted to countering terrorism, would violate an agreement reached more than a year ago between the Trump administration and the Taliban.
Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday that the administration planned to seek a new understanding with the insurgent group that would allow the counterterror force to stay.
Biden says winter increase in border immigration happens every year — not because he’s ‘a nice guy’
In his first news conference as president, Joe Biden dismissed the idea that there was an influx of immigrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border because migrants had heard Biden is “a nice guy.” Biden instead pointed out that there has always been an increase during the winter each year, even under President Donald Trump.
“Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That’s not the reason they’re coming,” Biden told reporters. “The reason they’re coming is that it’s the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert.”
Biden also said the reason an increasing number of immigrants are coming is because of circumstances in their home countries. He blamed Trump for stopping funding to programs that would address the root causes of migration and also for dismantling processes that were intended to accommodate unaccompanied minors at the border.
It would take time to rebuild such programs, Biden said.
“What we’re doing is we’re providing for the space, again, to be able to get these kids out of the Border Patrol facilities, which no child, no one should be in any longer than 72 hours,” Biden said.
Biden also said that the vast majority of people — “tens of thousands of people” — arriving at the border are being sent back to their home countries. The families that are staying, he said, are staying because “Mexico is refusing to take them back.”
He emphasized that his administration’s approach to migrant children would be more humane than Trump’s.
“The only people we’re not going to let sitting there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves, with no help, are children,” Biden said.