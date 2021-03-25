Analysis: Bipartisan Senate lunch crew hopes to do more than just break bread together
Some days, it really is just lunch.
That’s how members of the Senate’s recently formed bipartisan crew describe their ongoing efforts to find common ground in an evenly divided chamber that, despite those equal margins, has tilted heavily toward the Democratic edge so far this year.
Most Wednesdays, 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans gather in a large committee hearing room, having lunch and discussing everything from the legislative issues of the day to their personal lives. These senators played a key role late last year in breaking an impasse on a pandemic relief package, putting out a proposal for $908 billion in relief funds that served as framework for the final compromise that passed just before Christmas.
Top administration officials to brief senators on border challenges
Top administration officials will brief all senators later Thursday on the southern border as the public scrutiny on migration challenges continues to grow.
Among those who will brief senators are Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose department oversees the agency that is charged with caring for the unaccompanied migrant children who are arriving in increased numbers to the border, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
The briefing for all 100 senators will be conducted virtually at 3:30 p.m.
The details were confirmed by a Senate official who spoke anonymously to disclose details of a private briefing.
Other briefers include Amy Pope, the senior adviser for migration at the Domestic Policy Council; acting assistant secretary of state Dan Smith, and Bob Fenton, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Analysis: Kamala Harris gets high-profile, politically fraught immigration assignment
Vice President Harris has been tapped to oversee efforts to slow the rush of migrants to the southern border — a high-profile and politically fraught assignment amid fresh concerns from lawmakers and activists about the growing crisis.
The decision puts Harris in charge of one of the toughest problems facing the Biden administration, involving an issue that has vexed the last few presidencies. Until now, Harris lacked a specific portfolio, though Biden had said he wanted to put her in charge of pressing issues as they arose, a role he played for former president Barack Obama.
Senate committee to weigh Biden’s nominee to lead FEMA at a time of expanding responsibilities
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee plans a confirmation hearing Thursday on the nomination of Deanne Criswell, New York City’s emergency management commissioner, to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Criswell would be the first woman to lead FEMA. Her hearing, more than two months into Biden’s tenure, underscores how many senior-level administration officials have yet to be confirmed and on the job.
FEMA, which helps states respond to disasters, has taken on new tasks in recent months, including establishing mass coronavirus vaccination sites and helping care for thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children who are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Biden commits $10 billion to close racial and other gaps in vaccine coverage
The Biden administration is committing nearly $10 billion to address a problem that has bedeviled health officials overseeing the coronavirus immunization effort: inequities in vaccine coverage based on race, income and geography.
Deploying funding largely from the pandemic aid plan that cleared Congress this month, the administration will invest more than $6 billion in community health centers and make front-line essential workers and all people 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions eligible for vaccination at such sites. More than 65 percent of doses allocated by the federal government to community health centers have gone to people of color, the administration said in a fact sheet announcing the plans.
Additional resources, the government promised, “will expand access to vaccines for vulnerable populations and increase vaccine confidence across the country.”
Republicans set to quiz tech CEOs on election misinformation tweeted #StopTheSteal themselves
House Democrats seeking to drill down on the spread of election fraud falsehoods on social media in advance of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot need to look no further than some of their Republican colleagues.
A Washington Post analysis found that seven Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee who are scheduled to grill the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter about election misinformation on Thursday sent tweets that advanced baseless narratives of election fraud, or otherwise supported President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the presidential election.
They were among 15 of the 26 Republican members of the committee who voted to overturn Biden’s election victory.
Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack says only 0.1 percent of Trump administration’s covid farm relief went to Black farmers
A tiny fraction of the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief for American farmers — just 0.1 percent of the overall package — went to Black farmers, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who was confirmed in February with strong bipartisan support for a second stint in the role.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Vilsack for the first time noted the extent to which the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated existing disparities across the American economy. The distribution of coronavirus relief increased those gaps, he said.
Black farmers received only $20.8 million of nearly $26 billion in two rounds of payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced by the Trump administration last April, he said.
White House hires Andrew Bates as deputy press secretary
The White House is beefing up its press staff by adding campaign veteran Andrew Bates as a deputy press secretary. He’s scheduled to start Monday.
Bates spent the past few months handling media relations for Biden’s Cabinet nominees as they went through the Senate confirmation process and, before that, worked for two years on the Biden campaign, joining before it officially launched.
Bates will join a media team that includes Karine Jean-Pierre, who is principal deputy press secretary, and Chris Meagher, also a deputy press secretary.
Biden faces a flurry of new challenges ahead of first White House news conference
When Biden’s team announced last Tuesday that he would hold his first solo White House news conference on Thursday, they were optimistic that Biden would be able to offer an ebullient update about his early successes, including passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and dramatic strides in vaccinations.
But nine days are often more like dog years in the life of a president, and somewhere between planning and execution, reality intruded. When Biden steps behind the lectern Thursday, he does so facing myriad crises and challenges — a reminder of the whack-a-mole nature of governing that may imperil his ambitious agenda.
The nation is reeling from two back-to-back mass shootings, which left a total of 18 people dead — 10 at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., on Monday and eight last Wednesday during a rampage at three spas in the Atlanta area. In response, Biden on Tuesday waded into a heated cultural debate over the role of guns in society, calling for tighter gun law restrictions that include an assault weapons ban and the expansion of background checks.
New labor secretary talks inequality, racism and union power in first interview
New labor secretary Marty Walsh has his work cut out for him.
Some 18 million people are unemployed. The Labor Department has been criticized for doing few workplace safety inspections during the pandemic. And income inequality and race-based disparities — in wages, unemployment levels and other measurements — continue to worsen.
Walsh takes the reins of the agency at a moment when workplace issues are more central to the national political discussion than any other time in recent history.
Andrew Cuomo’s family members were given special access to coronavirus tests, according to people familiar with arrangement
As the coronavirus pandemic swept through New York early last year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration arranged for his family members and other well-connected figures to have special access to state-administered coronavirus tests, dispatching a top state doctor and other state health officials to their homes, according to three people with direct knowledge of the effort.
As part of the program, a state lab immediately processed the results of those who were tested, the people said, even as average New Yorkers were struggling to get tested in the early days of the pandemic because of a scarcity of resources. Initially, the lab was capable of running only several hundred tests a day for a state with 19 million residents.
The use of state resources to benefit people close to the governor raises serious ethical questions, experts said. New York law prohibits state officials from using their positions to secure privileges for themselves or others.
Executive resigns from hospital that offered early vaccines to employees at Trump’s Chicago hotel
The chief operating officer of a small Chicago hospital resigned on Wednesday after reports that he used coronavirus vaccines meant for low-income residents to vaccinate employees at his luxury wristwatch dealer, his regular steakhouse and his condo building — which is former president Donald Trump’s Chicago tower.
The resignation of Anosh Ahmed was announced late Wednesday by Loretto Hospital, a hospital serving a majority-Black neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.
Ahmed’s actions — reported over the past week by the news site Block Club Chicago — had raised concerns that Loretto executives were putting their friends ahead of their patients. The city of Chicago had already cut off Loretto’s supply of new vaccines while it investigated.