When Biden’s team announced last Tuesday that he would hold his first solo White House news conference on Thursday, they were optimistic that Biden would be able to offer an ebullient update about his early successes, including passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and dramatic strides in vaccinations.

But nine days are often more like dog years in the life of a president, and somewhere between planning and execution, reality intruded. When Biden steps behind the lectern Thursday, he does so facing myriad crises and challenges — a reminder of the whack-a-mole nature of governing that may imperil his ambitious agenda.