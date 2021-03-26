Harris to highlight provisions of American Rescue Plan with trip to Connecticut
Harris is seeking Friday to maintain a focus on the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. She is scheduled to travel to Connecticut with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to highlight provisions of the $1.9 trillion relief package related to child poverty and education.
According to her office, Harris will hold a “listening session” at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Connecticut Democrats, are also slated to attend.
Later, Harris is scheduled to visit the West Haven Child Development Center and deliver remarks, her office said. She will be joined there by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.).
The trip is part of a continuing effort by the White House to promote elements of the American Rescue Plan, Biden’s first major legislative success. The effort has been partially overshadowed by other events, including two high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks and an ongoing migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Before leaving Washington on Friday, Harris plans to hold ceremonialswearing-ins for two more senior administration officials: Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services; and Shalanda Young, as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Biden to hold his first fundraiser as president, with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the beneficiary
Friday brings another first for Biden’s young presidency: He is hosting a fundraiser.
Biden is scheduled to host a virtual event from the White House to benefit the reelection campaign of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), an early and staunch supporter of his presidential bid.
Bottoms endorsed Biden in July 2019, explaining that she thought he was the candidate best suited to defeat President Donald Trump, and campaigned on his behalf through the primaries and general election.
Bottoms, who is seeking a second term in November, faces a challenge from Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore.
Following Friday’s fundraiser, Biden is scheduled to return home to Wilmington, Del., where he plans to spend the weekend.
Congressional scrutiny of migrant surge at border continues with more trips
Congressional scrutiny of the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border is scheduled to continue on Friday, with delegations of lawmakers from both parties planning trips to get a firsthand look.
Texas’s two senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, are planning to lead a delegation of their colleagues from across the country on a tour of the Rio Grande Valley “in response to the immigration crisis surging at the southern border,” according to a media advisory.
Meanwhile, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) plans to lead a delegation of lawmakers on a tour of a migrant shelter in Carrizo Springs, Tex., for the growing number of unaccompanied children in federal custody.
In a tweet this week, Castro said the purpose of his trip is to provide “oversight to ensure humane treatment and orderly process to unite kids with families.”
He asked any member of Congress interested in accompanying him to contact his office.
The trips come in the wake of Biden’s announcement this week that he has tapped Vice President Harris to oversee efforts to slow the rush of migrants to the border.
More than 60 former officials condemn anti-Asian attacks
Dozens of Asian Americans who have served in top roles across four presidential administrations are issuing a statement Friday condemning the spike in anti-Asian harassment in the past year while urging the White House and Congress to enact policies benefiting and protecting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
The forceful statement — signed by more than 60 Republicans and Democrats who have served as Cabinet secretaries, senior White House officials and congressional chiefs of staff — comes at a time of heightened national attention on attacks against Asian Americans, particularly after the shooting deaths of six Asian women in the Atlanta area earlier this month.
The signers served in the administrations of presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. They include Elaine Chao, labor secretary under Bush and transportation secretary under Trump; Obama Commerce Secretary Gary Locke; as well as Norman Mineta, who was transportation secretary under Bush and commerce secretary under Clinton.
Georgia state Democratic lawmaker arrested while trying to watch Gov. Kemp sign voting bill
Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was arrested Thursday after trying to watch Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sign a controversial new voting bill into law, authorities said, in a heated interaction that was caught on video.
Facebook Live video shows Cannon knocking on the door to Kemp’s office as he was holding a news conference inside about SB 202, a sweeping set of restrictions on how ballots are cast and counted in Georgia.
“She wasn’t banging on the door,” Tamara Stevens, an activist who filmed the video while protesting the bill, told The Washington Post late Thursday night.
Fact Checker: Fact-checking President Biden’s first news conference
In his first news conference since taking office, Biden made a number of incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention.
“That’s right, 200 million shots in 100 days. I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we were doing.”
Biden is correct that the United States has vaccinated more people than any other country — about 130 million people, compared with 83 million for China, 53 million for India and 31 million for the United Kingdom.
But that’s a raw number that lacks context.
Democrats push Biden on returning war-powers authority to Congress
As Congress this week renews what has become a perennial debate over war powers, lawmakers are focused on the White House, with many Democrats hoping the new president will break with recent history and back their cause.
Over three-plus decades in the Senate, Biden repeatedly criticized his presidential predecessors for deploying troops and attacking the United States’ adversaries without first seeking congressional consent.
But while his Biden’s administration has committed to “ending the forever wars” and replacing use-of-force authorizations “with a narrow and specific framework,” there are few specifics on what the new commander in chief is willing to endorse — prompting fears of an intraparty fight. Some congressional Democrats say they should not wait for the president’s permission to move forward with legislative measures that already have bipartisan support, while others signal that without Biden’s backing, it is likely that nothing will get done.
‘The art of the possible’: Biden lays out pragmatic vision for his presidency
Biden, answering the 29th question in his first presidential news conference on the 65th day in office, offered one of the clearest distillations of his theory of his presidency and how its success will be measured.
“It’s a matter of timing,” he said, in an answer in which he was referring to gun-control measures but could have been referencing almost any part of his agenda. “As you’ve all observed, successful presidents better than me have been successful in large part because they know how to time what they’re doing. Order it, decide and prioritize what needs to be done.”
The arc of history, in Biden’s view, comes down to pragmatism. It explains how he has approached his opening months in office, and how he is looking at the coming years. It illustrates how he can describe some Republican policies as “sick” and “un-American” while not doing everything in his power to immediately stop them. He called the filibuster a racist relic of Jim Crow, while also insisting that he wasn’t ready to remove it entirely in the hopes there would be some compromise.
Conservative platform Parler says it warned FBI of ‘specific threats of violence’ ahead of Capitol riot
The conservative social network Parler informed the FBI of “specific threats of violence being planned at the Capitol” in advance of the Jan. 6 riot there, the company asserted in a letter to lawmakers Thursday, deepening questions about why the bureau did not muster a more aggressive response.
In a lengthy letter to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawyers for Parler wrote that the company referred violent content from its platform to the FBI more than 50 times, and those referrals included specific threats to the U.S. Capitol.
On Dec. 24, for example, Parler turned over to the bureau a post from a user who “called for the congregation of an armed force of 150,000 on the Virginia side of the Potomac River to ‘react to the congressional events of January 6th,’ ” lawyers for the company wrote, an apparent reference to lawmakers’ formal count of the election results. And on Jan. 2, the lawyers wrote, Parler gave the bureau posts by a user who claimed he would be wearing body armor at a planned event on Jan. 6 and asserted it was “not a rally and it’s no longer a protest.”