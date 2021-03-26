Biden calls Georgia voting law ‘Jim Crow in the 21st Century’
Biden put out a statement on the new Georgia voting laws, calling them the “Jim Crow of the 21st Century” and vowing to work against efforts to suppress voting.
Republicans’ response to the dual Democratic wins in the state in November and January was to rush “through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote,” Biden said.
“Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over,” Biden said. “It adds rigid restrictions on casting absentee ballots that will effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters. And it makes it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line — lines Republican officials themselves have created by reducing the number of polling sites across the state, disproportionately in Black neighborhoods.”
Calling it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” Biden said, “It must end.”
He said he will advocate directly to the American people that Democratic policies “make it easier for all eligible Americans to access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote.”
“If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide,” he said. “Let the people vote.”
Michigan GOP chairman refers to three top female Democratic elected officials as ‘witches’
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser called the three top state officials, all Democratic women, “witches” at an event where attendees were focused on unseating GOP Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump.
He told the North Oakland Republican Club members the state party’s priority was beating “the three witches” in 2022, meaning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — the three statewide Democratic leaders who are up for reelection next year, according to video obtained and published by the Detroit News.
But the attendees, some raising their voices, were focused on getting rid of Upton and Meijer, referring to them as the “witches in our own party.”
“We happen to live in a democracy,” Weiser said. “The only way to change it is to get out and vote.”
But when one woman wouldn’t relent, Weiser told her, “Ma’am, other than assassination, I have no other way … other than voting out. Okay?”
“You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That’s how you beat people.”
The state party spokesman, Ted Goodman, downplayed the chairman’s reference to “assassination,” but didn’t mention the “witches” comment.
“Chairman Weiser and our executive director, Jason Roe, both made very clear that it is up to the voters to determine the nominees of the Republican Party, and to suggest anything else is dishonest and irresponsible,” Goodman said. “The chairman has also personally donated to all Republican congressmen in Michigan.”
Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in opening salvo against USPS leader’s mail-slowing plan
Democrats are swarming to block a key piece of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year restructuring plan for the U.S. Postal Service, casting doubt on the feasibility of his proposals for achieving financial stability for the agency.
A group of House Democrats introduced legislation Friday to prohibit the Postal Service from lengthening mail-delivery windows and require it to adhere to present service expectations. They named the bill the Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act, or DEJOY Act.
One House aide involved in postal reform legislation introduced in February said some members of the caucus are leery of proceeding with efforts to address the Postal Service’s financial obligations given that DeJoy’s 10-year plan includes sharp reductions in service, including slower timetables for mail delivery and reduced post office hours.
U.S. offers help to Egypt to get ship out of Suez Canal
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States has offered assistance to Egypt to help remove the massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal.
The blockage threatens to delay international cargo shipments for weeks. Every nation has a vested interest in dislodging the ship so trade can continue.
“We are tracking the situation very closely. We understand that Egyptian officials are working to remove the tanker as soon as possible and continue traffic as part of our active, I should say, diplomatic dialogue with Egypt,” Psaki said. “We’ve offered U.S. assistance to Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal. We are consulting with our Egyptian partners about how we can best support their efforts.”
Psaki said the conversations are ongoing and she hoped to have more information soon.
Pelosi taps commander of D.C. Guard to become House sergeant-at-arms
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tapped the commander of the D.C. National Guard to become the next House sergeant-at-arms, selecting the first African American for the post that is responsible for the chamber’s safety, as Congress overhauls its security arrangements in the wake of the Capitol riot.
Pelosi asked Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commander of the D.C. Guard, to take the job in recent days, according to people familiar with the discussions. The previous occupant resigned in the wake of the insurrection on Jan. 6, which saw pro-Trump rioters storm the Capitol complex and threaten lawmakers in one of the nation’s biggest security failures since the Sept. 11 attacks.
Walker, a former special agent and top career official at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as a longtime Guardsman, was leading the D.C. Guard during those events, and has criticized the Pentagon’s leadership in the days since for restricting his powers ahead of the event and taking too long to allow him to send available Guardsmen to the Capitol.
Psaki voices concern about arrest of Georgia state legislator trying to watch voting bill signing
White House press secretary Jen Psaki voiced concern Friday about the arrest of Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon (D), whose efforts to watch Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sign a controversial new voting bill into law was caught on a now-widely circulating video.
“I think anyone who saw that video would have been deeply concerned by the actions that were taken by law enforcement to arrest her when she simply, by the video that was provided, seemed to be knocking on the door to see if she could watch a bill being signed into law,” Psaki said.
Facebook Live video showed Cannon knocking on the door to Kemp’s office as he was holding a news conference inside about SB 202, a sweeping set of restrictions on how ballots are cast and counted in Georgia.
In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed that Cannon was arrested for obstructing law enforcement and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members.
Psaki says Biden is engaging with groups contemplating legal action against Georgia voting law
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Biden would continue to “encourage and engage” with voting-rights activists contemplating legal action against the sweeping measure enacted in Georgia that they say will lead to longer lines at the polls, partisan control of elections and more difficult procedures for voters trying to cast their ballots by mail.
“Obviously, there’s a range of groups and organizations that may take legal action,” Psaki said a White House briefing for reporters. “Some of that is going to be more appropriate from outside of the White House.”
Psaki also signaled that Biden would make a statement on the law signed Thursday by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), saying he was concerned about multiple provisions, including one that makes it a crime for third-party groups to hand out food and water to voters standing in line.
“Like the late Congressman John Lewis said, there’s nothing more precious than the right to vote and speak up,” Psaki said, referring to the civil rights icon from Georgia who died last year.
During his news conference Thursday, Biden called Republican-drive initiatives that would disenfranchise voters “un-American” and “sick.”
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus members to retrace route of Atlanta-area shooter in commemoration
A delegation of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus announced plans for Sunday to retrace the route of the shooter who killed eight people at three Atlanta-area spas, including six Asian women, to commemorate victims of hate crimes directed at Asians.
The delegation, led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the caucus, said it plans to lay flowers at each of the murder sites and hold a media availability at one of them.
The group also plans to hold a roundtable discussion with Asian leaders from the area after its tour.
In show of bipartisan solidarity, 26 governors and more than 60 former officials condemn anti-Asian attacks
In a show of bipartisan solidarity, 26 governors and dozens of Asian Americans who have served in top roles across six presidential administrations issued a pair of statements Friday forcefully condemned the spike in anti-Asian harassment over the past year.
Among the governors were two Republicans, Larry Hogan of Maryland and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, who signed on with all 23 of their Democratic counterparts, as well as the governor of Guam, to a letter that cited a recent university study that found an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020, despite such crimes dropping overall.
“What is happening to Asian Americans is simply un-American. We condemn racism, violence, and hatred against our AAPI communities, and we must do more to protect, lift up, and support” them, the governors wrote, using an acronym that stands for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) helped lead the effort, organizers said.
Analysis: Biden just set rules for how he’ll work with Republicans
Biden laid out informal rules for working with Republicans, saying Thursday he won’t go cap-in-hand for their support, predicting some of those publicly criticizing him now just need to “get it out of their system,” and saving his sharpest show of anger for GOP statehouses trying to make it harder to vote.
The president’s working relationship with Republicans matters because Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Congress, and White House aides know they cannot advance some of his major priorities absent GOP support.
Biden’s remarks, delivered at his first solo news conference, came as the Georgia state House passed legislation that would, among other things, make it illegal for third-party groups to give food and water to people in line to vote and imposes new conditions on voting by mail, which proved decisive in 2020.
Justice Dept. has charged 474 people with trying to steal more than $569 million in covid-related fraud schemes
The Justice Department has charged 474 people over the past year with trying to swipe more than $569 million by using criminal fraud schemes connected to the coronavirus pandemic and seized at least $580 million in civil proceedings, officials announced Friday, demonstrating how taxpayer-funded programs meant to ease the economic burden of the crisis have become susceptible to scammers.
The department said it has seen fraud attempts connected to several government aid programs. The Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, for example, has charged at least 120 people in connection with fraud of the Paycheck Protection Program, a taxpayer-subsidized loan program regulated by the Small Business Administration, which has long been of concern because of how program funds were disbursed with relatively little oversight.
Trump claims Jan. 6 rioters were ‘hugging and kissing’ police. Scores of officers were actually injured by the mob.
Former president Donald Trump has offered an alternative reality of what occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of his supporters surged the building, violently attacking the law enforcement officers who tried to stop them.
Trump, who encouraged his supporters to fight against the confirmation of Biden’s victory by Congress and to march to the Capitol, told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Thursday night that the rioters posed “zero threat.”
“Right from the start, it was zero threat,” he said. “Look, they went in — they shouldn’t have done it — some of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know? They had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in, and they walked out.”
Accounts from that day immediately shatter Trump’s attempt at revisionist history.
One police officer died after being assaulted during the attack, two others died by suicide days later, another lost an eye and another suffered two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. Many officers suffered concussions and other bodily injuries from being beaten with flagpoles, sprayed with bear spray, punched, dragged and trampled.
After the attack, acting D.C. Police chief Robert J. Contee III said, “I’ve talked to officers who have done two tours in Iraq who said this was scarier to them than their time in combat.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of the few Republicans in Congress to condemn Trump for his attempts at overturning the election and for inciting the riot, was blunt in his assessment of the interview.
“He is an utter failure,” Kinzinger tweeted. “No remorse and no regret." He also called Trump’s comments “honestly sick” and disgusting.
Harris holds swearing-in ceremonies for Becerra as health secretary, Young as deputy OMB director
Vice President Harris conducted a pair of swearing-in ceremonies Friday for two new senior administration officials, Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Shalanda Young to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.
The nomination of Becerra, California’s former attorney general, was approved by the Senate last week on a vote of 50 to 49, the closest margin for any of the Biden Cabinet members the Senate has confirmed.
He was joined at Friday’s ceremony at the White House complex by his wife, Carolina Reyes, who held the Bible as Harris administered the oath.
Young, a former Democratic staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, was ceremonially sworn in shortly afterward. She was joined by her partner, a friend and her parents, as well as House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.).
The Senate confirmed Young on a 63-to-37 vote on Tuesday.
With the withdrawal of Neera Tanden, Biden’s choice to lead the OMB, Young is now serving as acting director of the agency. Biden has not said whether he intends to nominate Young for the top job at OMB.
Biden to nominate Gayle Manchin, wife of W.Va. senator, for post on Appalachian Regional Commission
Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate Gayle Manchin, the wife of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), to serve as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The commission is a partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments focused on economic development in counties across the region. The position to which Gayle Manchin is being nominated requires Senate confirmation.
Sen. Manchin, among the more conservative Senate Democrats, has emerged as a pivotal figure during the early stages of Biden’s presidency, given the challenges of pushing legislation through the evenly divided chamber. Passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, for example, was held up for hours as Biden and Democratic leaders negotiated over a provision on emergency jobless benefits.
In a news release, the White House listed credentials for Gayle Manchin that included service on West Virginia’s State Board of Education, including two years as its president, as well as her work as chairwoman of a board of a public-private initiative serving rural West Virginia.
There is precedent for spouses of senators being nominated to Senate-confirmed positions, most notably Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). She served as transportation secretary in the Trump administration. She previously served as labor secretary in the George W. Bush administration.