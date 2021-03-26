Former president Donald Trump has offered an alternative reality of what occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of his supporters surged the building, violently attacking the law enforcement officers who tried to stop them.

Trump, who encouraged his supporters to fight against the confirmation of Biden’s victory by Congress and to march to the Capitol, told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Thursday night that the rioters posed “zero threat.”

“Right from the start, it was zero threat,” he said. “Look, they went in — they shouldn’t have done it — some of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know? They had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in, and they walked out.”

Accounts from that day immediately shatter Trump’s attempt at revisionist history.

One police officer died after being assaulted during the attack, two others died by suicide days later, another lost an eye and another suffered two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. Many officers suffered concussions and other bodily injuries from being beaten with flagpoles, sprayed with bear spray, punched, dragged and trampled.

After the attack, acting D.C. Police chief Robert J. Contee III said, “I’ve talked to officers who have done two tours in Iraq who said this was scarier to them than their time in combat.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of the few Republicans in Congress to condemn Trump for his attempts at overturning the election and for inciting the riot, was blunt in his assessment of the interview.