Biden, answering the 29th question in his first presidential news conference on the 65th day in office, offered one of the clearest distillations of his theory of his presidency and how its success will be measured.

“It’s a matter of timing,” he said, in an answer in which he was referring to gun-control measures but could have been referencing almost any part of his agenda. “As you’ve all observed, successful presidents better than me have been successful in large part because they know how to time what they’re doing. Order it, decide and prioritize what needs to be done.”