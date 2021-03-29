Biden is also preparing to push his next major legislative package, with a trip planned Wednesday to Pittsburgh to tout a plan to improve the country’s roads, bridges and water systems nationwide.
Pompeo to appear virtually at New Hampshire fundraiser after two-day trip to Iowa
Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo plans to appear virtually Monday at a fundraiser for a state House candidate in New Hampshire on the heels of a two-day visit last week to Iowa.
The back-to-back appearances in the nation’s first two presidential nominating states are fueling speculation about a 2024 White House bid in what could be a crowded Republican field, particularly if former president Donald Trump decides against a comeback attempt.
Pompeo’s trip to Iowa last week, which included appearances in multiple parts of the state, was the first to draw C-SPAN’s “Road to the White House 2024” coverage, though Pompeo was coy about his ambitions, saying he’s focused on helping elect fellow Republicans in 2022.
On Monday, he will appear at an event hosted by the New Hampshire Republican Party for Merrimack Town Councilor Bill Boyd, the GOP candidate for a New Hampshire state House seat.
“Liberal Democrats are bringing their radical national agenda to state houses across the country including in Concord,” Pompeo said in a statement. “I look forward to joining the New Hampshire Republican Party ... to help elect Bill Boyd to protect the ‘live free or die’ values of the Granite State.”
Biden to provide update on government’s response to coronavirus
Biden on Monday plans to provide an update on the government’s response to the coronavirus, including the “state of vaccinations,” during remarks from the White House.
His latest assessment follows an announcement last week of a more ambitious goal for administering vaccines but as the number of new cases in the United States are on the rise, with more people letting down their guard amid the spread of more virulent variants.
Biden’s appearance also comes at the start of a week in which he plans to launch a concerted push for his next legislative package. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh to pitch the first part of a $3 trillion effort to improve the country’s roads, bridges and water systems nationwide.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Fox News Sunday that Biden would follow that announcement in April with a second package to include spending on social welfare programs, addressing health care, child care and other issues.
Meanwhile, the White House is continuing to tout provisions in the recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Ukraine wants to show Biden it’s serious about ending ‘oligarch era.’ That’s not so easy.
KYIV — The word of the moment in Ukrainian politics is “de-oliharkhizatsia” or de-oligarchization: a renewal of the long-held goal — and sometimes only faint hope — to free the country’s political system of domination by the ultrarich.
Whether President Volodymyr Zelensky can deliver may set the tone for relations with the Biden administration. Ukraine’s gambit has added urgency as it tries to reset its standing in Washington after being center stage in the GOP’s unsuccessful dirt-digging efforts against then-candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Biden has made it clear he wants the Ukrainians to undertake root-and-branch political and economic reforms — a drive dating back to the Obama administration when Biden, as vice president, was the point man for Ukraine.
The Biden do-over: Democrats get a chance to try again on Obama defeats
Barack Obama, facing pressure from both parties, worked to keep his stimulus package under $1 trillion. Biden launched his presidency by spending about $2 trillion and hopes to bump it up to $5 trillion.
Obama spent months negotiating with Republicans, thirsty for a bipartisan credential that never came, while Biden nodded to the opposition party and then pushed his agenda without them.
Obama thought good policy would sell itself. Biden’s aides say he designed his package around key pieces that sell well, including easy-to-understand ideas such as $1,400 stimulus payments and vaccines.
The opening months of the Biden administration have provided the Democratic Party with a rare “do-over” — a chance to enact wide-ranging agenda items far more quickly and on a larger scale than in 2009. Even Biden’s slogan, Build Back Better, aspires to improve what came before.
Lindsey Graham says he needs AR-15 for defense: ‘My house will be the last one that the gang will come to’
As Democrats push again to ban assault weapons after mass shootings in Boulder, Colo., and Atlanta this month, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday reiterated his opposition — and said he has a personal reason for doing so.
He needs his own AR-15, he said, in case disaster strikes and he needs to defend his home against a roving “gang.”
“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Fox News host Chris Wallace. “If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself.”
The comment went viral on Sunday, with more than 4.6 million watching one clip on Twitter as gun-control advocates rebuked the Republican senator. But his interview also underscored the steep challenge that President Biden and his allies will face in seeking to enact new restrictions on gun ownership.
GOP candidate from New Jersey accused of pandering after he transforms into cowboy for Texas run
New Jersey boy. Pro wrestler. Failed Republican candidate in Nevada. Dan Rodimer has led many lives, but his latest — a cowboy-hat-wearing, Southern-drawling bull rider — might be the most extreme transformation to date.
In his first ad as a candidate for Texas’s 6th Congressional District, “Big Dan” Rodimer speaks in a gravelly, indistinct Southern accent, throws jabs at Democratic policies and compares House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to a bull. The bull he’s supposedly riding in the ad.
But the New Jersey native didn’t have the twang last year when he ran for Congress in Nevada. In one of those ads, resurfaced by the American Independent, Rodimer’s voice was softer and more clear as he defended himself against assault allegations raised by his opponent. Rather than a rodeo arena, he was surrounded at home by his children and wife — who, at one point in the campaign, was forced to explain the 911 calls she had made against him.
Birx tells CNN most U.S. covid deaths ‘could have been mitigated’ after first 100,000
Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under President Donald Trump, said most coronavirus deaths in the United States could have been prevented if the Trump administration had acted earlier and more decisively.
Birx made her comments in the CNN documentary “Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out,” a clip from which the network released Saturday. The full documentary was set to air 9 p.m. Sunday.
In it, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta asked Birx how much of a difference she thinks it would have made had the United States “mitigated earlier, … paused earlier and actually done it,” referring to extending shutdowns, urging people to wear masks and implementing other steps to slow the spread of the virus.
Family groups crossing border in soaring numbers point to next phase of crisis
The Biden administration’s attention along the Mexico border has been consumed for the past several weeks by the record numbers of migrant teenagers and children crossing into the United States without their parents, at a rate that far exceeds the government’s ability to care for them.
But as they race to add shelter capacity for these minors, Department of Homeland Security officials are privately warning about what they see as the next phase of a migration surge that could be the largest in two decades, driven by a much greater number of families.
DHS expects approximately 500,000 to 800,000 migrants to arrive as part of a family group during the 2021 fiscal year that ends in September, a quantity that would equal or exceed the record numbers who entered in 2019, according to government data reviewed by The Washington Post. Officials are racing to find facilities to house these families ahead of their release, along with additional staff to process an increase in humanitarian and asylum claims.
Raised to identify as Black, Harris steps into role as a voice for Asian Americans amid rise in hate incidents
Vice President Harris was in Atlanta to meet with community leaders in the wake of the mass shooting two weeks ago when she summoned top aides to discuss what she would say.
Her speechwriter had called in from Washington. Others were seated in front of her in a semicircle. The attacker had killed eight, including six women of Asian descent, and a draft of Harris’s speech had focused on the need for everyone to feel safe.
“That’s true, but it’s more than that,” she told the aides, according to one person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting. “It’s about being seen as American and not as the other.”