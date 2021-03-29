He announced an acceleration in the availability of coronavirus vaccines, as well as an increase in the number of local pharmacies providing vaccinations and additional mass vaccination sites. He said 90 percent of adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19 and that 90 percent of them will have access to a vaccination site within five miles of their home.
Biden is also preparing to push his next major legislative package, with a trip planned Wednesday to Pittsburgh to tout a plan to improve the country’s roads, bridges and water systems.
How Larry Summers went from Obama’s top economic adviser to one of Biden’s loudest critics
Brian Deese, the current head of the National Economic Council, was one of his closest aides during the financial crisis. The chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Cecilia Rouse, had him as an adviser in graduate school. And Gene Sperling, who will oversee the president’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan, used to make annual trips with him to a Florida tennis camp.
Just about everywhere you look in the Biden White House, you can see former treasury secretary Larry Summers’s influence. Everywhere, that is, except for the policies.
Summers, 66, who drafted economic blueprints for the past two Democratic presidents and was a top candidate to lead the Federal Reserve Board under President Barack Obama, has emerged in recent weeks as the loudest critic of President Biden’s approach to reviving the pandemic-era U.S. economy. The Harvard University professor — who advised Biden for a time last summer — warns that the president’s stimulus plan may trigger the highest inflation in more than half a century and could cost Democrats the chance to make lasting investments in the economy.
Trump responds to Birx and Fauci’s critical CNN interviews with a caustic and mocking statement
Former president Donald Trump issued a caustic statement Monday evening in response to recent criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic from his top public health advisers.
Trump pointed to Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus coordinator, who both appeared alongside other administration officials in a highly publicized CNN special Sunday night.
He accused Fauci of trying to “take credit” for the record pace of U.S. vaccine development, Birx of being “a very negative voice” and both of “trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations.”
During Trump’s tenure, Fauci was the rare counselor to publicly contradict the then-president. He has continued speaking out and recently lamented the “lost opportunity” when Trump chose to get vaccinated in private rather than in public. In the CNN special, Fauci said the decision “to go all out and develop a vaccine” was the best he has ever made as NIAID chief. He also said that seeing Trump’s tweets calling for the “liberation” of states under shutdown orders was “like a punch to the chest” because it undercut the government’s response.
Birx told CNN that most U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if the Trump administration had acted earlier and more decisively.
“That’s what bothers me every day,” she said.
In his statement, Trump said that Fauci and Birx “moved far too slowly” and that their policy ideas would have led to further economic distress. The former president also included familiar — and personal — insults, mocking Fauci’s ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game last year and insulting Birx’s hearing.
GOP leader McCarthy asks Pelosi to throw out Democrat’s challenge to Iowa congressional race results
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has amped up his criticism of Democrats’ handling of a contested Iowa congressional race, writing a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Monday that accused her of trying to “manipulate” the process to ensure that her party’s candidate unseats the Republican, who won the November election by six votes.
The race — for Iowa’s 2nd district — pitted Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) against Rita Hart (D), who challenged the results after the state certified a GOP win. Hart eschewed state channels and took her appeal to the House Administration Committee, which Pelosi said has the authority to review the claims.
But McCarthy, along with a chorus of other top Republicans, is asking Pelosi to dismiss the challenge and allow Miller-Meeks to continue serving.
“While the Constitution gives Congress the authority to determine its own members, it is unprecedented and antithetical to our democracy to unseat the duly elected and certified winner of a state election simply because you have the majority,” states McCarthy’s letter, which was first reported by Politico.
The GOP leader concluded: “I urge you to put your faith in our democracy and dismiss this partisan contest.”
Hart contends that 22 ballots were unjustly rejected and that if they had been counted, she would have won. In a briefing filed with the House on Monday, Hart’s attorney Marc Elias argued that the committee should take up and resolve the case quickly, especially considering that “this is a remarkably close election.” Elias accused Republicans of disenfranchising the 22 people whose ballots allegedly still needed counting.
“The position of Contestee Miller-Meeks and the Republican Party is now clear: the right to vote is worthy of neither respect nor protection,” the filing says.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Administration Committee, said in a statement last week that Congress is compelled to review challenges and that it has done so for nearly a century, with cases filed by both parties.
“We did not seek out these contests, but we are obligated under federal law to follow the process and the facts,” Lofgren said, adding that “it is profoundly disappointing some of my Republican colleagues are now painting this process as somehow nefarious.”
Republicans have increased their political pressure over the Iowa race in recent weeks, with McCarthy traveling to Miller-Meeks’s district this week.
But Democrats say that they are following a legal process, drawing a contrast to supporters of former president Donald Trump — including McCarthy — who voted to throw out electoral college votes for President Biden.
Woman accuses Cuomo of unwanted kissing in 2017
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) was accused by another woman Monday of inappropriately putting his hand on her face and kissing her cheeks during a 2017 tour of her flood-ravaged house in Upstate New York.
Sherry Vill, 55, said Cuomo kissed her on the cheek in two separate exchanges in front of her family and other onlookers during a visit to tour flood damage along Lake Ontario. She said he called her “beautiful” and excused the cheek kisses by saying, “That’s what Italians do.”
“I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one. I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day that Gov. Cuomo came to my home,” Vill said at a news conference arranged by the attorney Gloria Allred, where they shared a still image of one of the cheek kisses. “His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family.”
Vill, who is married, said after the tour, the governor’s office called to invite her to an event, which she did not attend. His office also sent her a signed photograph and a letter promising to continue to work on infrastructure challenges in northern New York.
Allred said Vill planned to make the allegations to the New York attorney general, who has launched an investigation into sexual harassment and improper touching claims by multiple women, including several from current and former employees of his office. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate touching, while apologizing for behavior like kissing and hugging that he says he did not know made women feel uncomfortable.
“You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women,” Cuomo said last month. “It is my usual and customary way of greeting.”
Rita Glavin, an attorney for Cuomo, said it was common for Cuomo’s office to invite constituents he met to events and that the letter his office sent Vill was signed by an autopen and sent to more than 30 other people.
“During times of crisis, the Governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses,” Glavin said. “As I have said before, the Governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past forty years.”
President, first lady make unannounced visit to Vietnam Veterans Memorial on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial early Monday evening to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The pair was greeted with cheers as they walked to the middle of the monument, a long black granite wall engraved with the names of Americans who lost their lives in the war. The first lady placed a bouquet of white flowers at the base of the wall and the two stood in silence for about a minute.
They then appeared to use a piece of paper to trace the name of a veteran, though it was unclear which name they traced. Biden, who ends many of his public remarks by saying “God bless our troops,” did not address members of the news media during the brief visit.
McConnell urges ‘all Republican men’ to get vaccinated
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that the only way to end the coronavirus pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated, and he issued a special plea to reluctant Republican men.
“I can say as a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine. I would encourage all Republican men to do that,” McConnell told reporters after a visit to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hazard Clinic in Hazard, Ky.
McConnell, a polio survivor, said it was a “modern medical miracle” that three vaccines — from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — had been produced in less than a year and highlighted their efficacy. He urged everyone to get a vaccine.
“The only way this ends is with the vaccine,” McConnell said.
He was pressed about the resistance of some Americans to getting vaccinated.
A recent Axios-Ipsos poll found that 42 percent of Republican men said they are not likely to get vaccinated, along with 47 percent of Republican women. The poll also found that roughly one-third of Republicans say they have already been vaccinated, which is not far below the rates among Democrats or independents. However, fewer Democrats and independents say they are unlikely to get vaccinated when the opportunity becomes available to them.
Biden urges states to maintain mask mandates, announces transportation aid for seniors seeking vaccination
President Biden implored leaders of state and local governments to continue requiring face coverings in public in an effort to curb coronavirus infections that are back on the rise across the country.
The president made the plea during his remarks Monday afternoon as more states, counties and cities are lifting their mask mandates and relaxing other restrictions.
“Please, this is not politics,” Biden said. “Reinstate the mandate if you let it down, and businesses should require masks as well. The failure to take this virus seriously is precisely what got us into this mess in the first place.”
States ending mandates include Iowa, Mississippi and Texas, where a legal battle over local control of public health orders is playing out.
Biden also urged seniors who have not yet been vaccinated to get shots, announcing a new effort by the Department of Health and Human Services that will make “millions of dollars” available to provide assistance, including transportation, to the elderly and people with disabilities.
He said his administration is aware that there are people among those populations who want to be vaccinated but simply can’t get a ride to a site, citing what has emerged as a significant obstacle to inoculating communities of color.
“We cannot let transportation be a barrier to any senior getting a vaccination,” he said.
Biden said the funding would probably go to community groups already working to help people get their shots.
“Neighbors helping neighbors,” he said. “What a truly American effort.”
Biden says some states should pause reopening efforts
Biden responded with a simple “yes” when asked whether he thinks some states should pause their reopening efforts.
The president answered the question from Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire as he completed remarks warning Americans about the rising number of coronavirus cases even amid progress in vaccinations.
Hot spots have started to emerge in the United States, with some states seeing numbers creep up after weeks of declining counts. Some states are racing to reopen, and lifting mask mandates in the process, including in Mississippi and Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott boasted about opening “100%.”
During his remarks Monday, Biden said he would reiterate his call for every “governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate.”
He said that until the nation is “vaccinated, each of us has to do our part. We have an obligation, patriotic obligation. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced, wear a mask as recommended by the CDC, and get vaccinated. Get your friends and family vaccinated when you can help.”
He added: “Now’s not the time to let down, now’s not the time to celebrate.”
Biden urges Americans not to let their guard down: ‘This is deadly serious’
Biden reiterated the emotional warning from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, who described earlier Monday a feeling of “impending doom.”
“I will always give you it straight, straight from the shoulder. Our work is far from over,” Biden said in remarks at a White House event. “The war against covid-19 is far from won. This is deadly serious. We share the sentiment of Dr. Walensky.”
“The CDC expressed earlier today, this is not a time to lessen our efforts. That’s what she said,” Biden added, referring to Walensky. “We could still see a setback in the vaccination program. And most importantly, if we let our guard down now, we could see a virus getting worse, not better.”
During a briefing earlier in the day, Walensky’s voice broke at times as she warned about rising infections and urged people to continue following public health guidance.
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I’m scared,” she said, urging people to “hold on a little while longer.”
“I know you all so badly want to be done,” Walensky said. “We are just almost there, but not quite yet.”
Ninety percent of adults to be eligible for vaccine in three weeks, Biden says
President Biden said Monday that the number of retail pharmacies offering coronavirus vaccines will double by April 19, by which time 90 percent of adults in the United States will be eligible for the shots.
Calling the national vaccination campaign the “American turnaround story,” he said these objectives should “give hope to the country" and inspire renewed commitment to mitigation strategies as case counts again begin to climb.
Activating more pharmacies will bring the total number participating in the federal retail pharmacy program to 40,000, he said, also unveiling plans to open 12 additional federally run mass vaccination sites. That will mean an estimated 90 percent of residents will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home, Biden said.
Biden also said his administration is investing $100 million to help older Americans get the shots, including assistance with transportation to vaccination sites. Nearly 73 percent of adults 65 and older have received at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, but pockets of the United States are reporting much lower coverage rates.
“That still isn’t enough as far as we’re concerned,” the president said.
Earlier this month, Biden set a May 1 deadline for states and other jurisdictions to open vaccine eligibility to all adults. Nearly all states have set forth schedules in line with that deadline. Many are moving faster. Leaders in New York said adults 30 and older would be eligible starting Tuesday, followed by those 16 and up on April 6. At least 34 additional states plan to remove eligibility requirements by mid-April.
Psaki says White House is ‘deeply concerned’ about ‘abhorrent violence’ directed at protesters in Myanmar
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House is “deeply concerned” about the “abhorrent violence” by security forces in Myanmar directed at those protesting the military regime that seized power about two months ago.
“We’re deeply concerned by the recent escalation of violence against peaceful protesters in Burma,” Psaki said during a White House news briefing, using the former name of the country. “Burmese security forces are responsible for hundreds of deaths in Burma since they perpetrated a coup on February 1st. We condemn this abhorrent violence against the Burmese people.”
Over the weekend, soldiers and police killed at least 126 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a human rights group that is tracking the deaths. The group said at least seven of those killed were children.
“We continue to make clear that we will impose costs on the military regime for the deadly violence against peaceful protesters and the suppression of human rights,” Psaki said.
She noted that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had announced a suspension of all U.S. engagement with Myanmar that would remain in effect until “the return of democratically elected government.”
Psaki says federal government’s role in ‘vaccine passports’ will be ‘focused on guidelines’
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said federal agencies are working on guidelines around the handling of “vaccine passports,” or credentials, which would allow people to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Psaki was asked about comments from Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on the coronavirus response, who said during a White House briefing earlier Monday that the federal government is “not viewing its role as the place to create a passport, nor a place to hold the data of citizens.”
“We expect, as Andy Slavitt I think alluded to, that a determination or development of a vaccine passport or whatever you want to call it will be driven by the private sector,” Psaki told reporters. “Ours will more be focused on guidelines that can be used as a basis.”
She said there will be “no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”
Psaki said federal officials will seek to ensure any vaccination credential system meets “high standards, whether that’s universal accessibility, affordability, availability.”
She said those standards are being considered by federal agencies, but did not share a timeline on when such guidelines will be released.
Biden administration launches major push to expand offshore wind power
The White House announced Monday an ambitious plan to expand wind farms along the East Coast and jump-start the country’s nascent offshore wind industry, saying it would trigger a massive clean energy effort in the fight against climate change.
The plan would generate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by the end of the decade — enough to power more than 10 million American homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The Biden administration said it would speed permitting for projects off the East Coast, invest in research and development, provide low-interest loans to industry and fund changes to U.S. ports.
“We are ready to rock-and-roll,” National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy told reporters in a phone call Monday. Offshore wind power will generate “thousands of good paying union jobs. This is all about creating great jobs in the ocean and in our port cities and in our heartland,” she said.
Murkowski draws a Republican challenger in Alaska for next year’s race
Kelly Tshibaka, who leads the Alaska Department of Administration, announced Monday that she would try to unseat her fellow Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in next year’s Senate race in Alaska.
Murkowski, who is among the more moderate Senate Republicans, voted to convict former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, a move that prompted him to vow to campaign against her next year and drew a censure from the Alaska Republican Party.
Tshibaka, who has led her department since 2019, described herself as a candidate to represent “a new generation of Alaska conservatives” and took aim at Murkowski in an announcement video.
“We know what Washington, D.C., thinks about Alaska: We’re here for their benefit, and we won’t put up much of a fight. After about 20 years in D.C., Lisa Murkowski thinks the same way,” Tshibaka says in a video. “But you know what? Nothing scares the D.C. political insiders more than the thought of a strong, independent Alaskan in their ranks. One they can’t bully. One they can’t control. One they can’t silence.”
Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s communications director in last year’s presidential race, was among those to call attention to Tshibaka’s candidacy, tweeting a link to her new campaign website.
Under a new law in Alaska, Murkowski will not face a traditional primary.
Instead, all Senate candidates, regardless of party, will run in an open primary, with the top four finishes advancing to the general election. At that point, the state will use a ranked-choice system to determine the winner.
Murkowski, who has held her seat since 2002, has demonstrated a knack for getting elected even when rebuffed by others in her party. In 2010, she lost in the Republican primary but mounted a successful write-in campaign in the general election.