The basic impulse — for one group to respond to electoral losses by trying to reduce the electorate — has been part of U.S. democracy since its founding. Studies of disenfranchisement suggest that those who attempt it are usually looking to help their party. But whether they succeed depends on institutional, organizational and ideological factors that vary considerably across time and place.

What’s happening today is both different from — and similar to — Jim Crow. Here’s how.

Disenfranchisement is as old as the U.S.

In the 50 years following the American Revolution, free Blacks across the country were stripped of the right to vote. By the 1830s, to vote in most of the United States, a resident had to be free, White, male and at least 21.

Reconstruction rolled back these limitations, expanding voting rights to almost all male citizens. But just a generation later, Southern Democrats all but eliminated Southern Black men’s (and eventually, women’s) voting rights. Other groups have also gained and then lost the right to vote. For instance, in revolutionary New Jersey, legally independent women could vote, a right stripped away in 1807. Until the early 20th century, noncitizen immigrants could vote in many states. But more than anything else, Jim Crow shapes public discourse about voter suppression.

Jim Crow redux?

We can find enough similarities between Jim Crow and today’s state legislative proposals to justify the analogy. Today’s restrictions disproportionately target non-White voters. And although these bills have been introduced across the country, Southern states are pursuing them especially eagerly, having been loosed from the Voting Rights Act’s Section 5, which the Supreme Court struck down in 2013’s Shelby County v. Holder.

What’s more, our era has a radically different legal and organizational landscape. Even after Shelby County, the United States in 2021 has a far more robust voting rights jurisprudence than existed in the 1890s. Black Southerners then had few reliable and powerful allies against disenfranchisement. Today, Black activists, officeholders and voters are core parts of the Democratic Party across the country. And a thick network of organizations will litigate, lobby and campaign to prevent or overcome voter suppression.

That’s why restrictive voting laws haven’t reduced turnout by much. Today’s laws drain resources and energy that could be used elsewhere and make voting harder. But their effects are limited party because of opposition by organizations with much stronger tools, legal and otherwise, than ever before.

Bipartisan disenfranchisement?

There’s another key difference. Disenfranchisement’s success generally depends on whether those attempting it can persuade bipartisan audiences to support the effort. Often, their rationales draw on racist or sexist ideologies or claims that voting obstacles will deliver a higher “quality” voter.

At other times, disenfranchisers have argued that if the other party accepts voting restrictions, it would lower the political temperature. As early as 1780, proponents of Black disenfranchisement argued that Black exclusion was needed for national unity because White Southerners would never consent to a Union in which Black men were citizens. This argument gained prominence during the antebellum era. In the early 20th century, Republican presidents supported Jim Crow in the name of reducing heated regional animosities.

Today’s Republicans have been arguing for restrictive laws, emphasizing such things as electoral integrity, restoring “lost faith” in the electoral system and advancing national reconciliation after the 2020 election. But Democratic officeholders haven’t been taking the bait. That’s true despite the fact that for years, majorities of both parties’ voters expressed concern over (nearly nonexistent) fraud. Democratic politicians who in the past might have supported measures framed as restoring electoral integrity won’t do so for what has been widely denounced since the 2010s as a renewal of Jim Crow. The analogy might not be perfect, but it’s close enough for its real purpose, protecting voting rights.

Limiting the voting wars

All this means the “voting wars” will continue. Republicans will restrict ballot access where they can, and Democrats will fight in court and elsewhere to stop them.

Here’s where the comparison to Jim Crow is most valuable. In 1890, just as legislators across the country were considering new restrictions on voting, congressional Republicans proposed an alternative vision of how elections ought to operate. Their proposal was far from perfect, but it probably would have made it much harder to use race as a reason to prevent Black people from registering and voting. The voting wars would have continued, but within a much circumscribed range in which Black votes were protected.

The bill passed the House, but only after Republicans abolished that chamber’s filibuster. The Republican-controlled Senate considered doing the same to stop a filibuster that threatened to kill the bill. But centrist Republicans abandoned filibuster reform, and with it, voting rights. They argued that national reconciliation had to take precedence.

Democrats face a similar choice today.

