Biden gets much better marks on handling of coronavirus than immigration, new poll finds
Biden gets much better marks from Americans on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic than on his handling of immigration, a new NPR-Marist poll finds.
On the coronavirus, 65 percent of Americans say they approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 28 percent who disapprove. Those who approve include almost one-third of Republicans.
On immigration, by contrast, 34 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 53 percent who disapprove. Those who disapprove include a majority of independents and nearly a quarter of Democrats.
The latest marks come as a growing number of Americans are getting vaccinated and thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
In the NPR-Marist poll, 52 percent of Americans approve of the overall job Biden is doing, compared to 40 percent who disapprove.
The difference between Democrats and Republicans is stark: 91 percent of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing, while 84 percent of Republicans disapprove.
Biden to sign law extending Paycheck Protection Program
Biden is scheduled Tuesday to sign bipartisan legislation extending the Paycheck Protection Program, a pandemic-era loan initiative designed to help small businesses stay afloat.
The bill that Biden plans to sign in the Oval Office will extend the program through June 30. It is currently set to expire on March 31.
Vice President Harris and Isabel Guzman, head of the Small Business Administration, are among those expected to attend the signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Biden has no other public events on his schedule Tuesday.
Biden’s first slate of judicial nominees aims to quickly boost diversity in federal courts
Biden announced his first slate of judicial nominees on Tuesday, elevating U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the influential appeals court in Washington to succeed Merrick Garland as part of the largest and earliest batch of court picks by a new administration in decades.
Jackson, often mentioned as someone who could become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, is among Biden’s 11 nominations that include three Black women for appeals court vacancies and the first Muslim American to serve on a District Court. The group is designed to send a message about the administration’s desire for more diversity on the federal bench and how rapidly the president wants to put his mark on it.
Biden previously pledged to name the first Black woman to the high court, and his picks signal an early departure from the Trump administration, which successfully reshaped the federal courts with nominees who were overwhelmingly White and male.
Accused Capitol rioter arrested in T-shirt reading ‘I was there,’ with Trump’s photo, insurrection date
When police showed up at Garret Miller’s Dallas home earlier this year to arrest him on charges that he had participated in the Capitol riot, his wardrobe spoke for itself.
The 34-year-old unemployed man, who allegedly forced his way into the U.S. Capitol building and threatened a congresswoman and a police officer, was clad in a T-shirt emblazoned with a photograph of former president Donald Trump and text declaring: “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.”
New details of his Jan. 20 arrest were revealed this week in court documents as prosecutors urged a judge not to release him before his trial, noting that he allegedly admitted to bringing a gun into the Capitol during the deadly insurrection. Police also found weapons and gear in Miller’s house, prosecutors said, including a grappling hook, ropes, body armor, night vision goggles, a crossbow and arrows, and multiple firearms with ammunition.
Fact Checker: Biden falsely claims the new Georgia law ‘ends voting hours early’
“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work.”
— Biden, in remarks at a news conference, March 25
“Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”
— Biden, in a statement “on the attack on the right to vote in Georgia,” March 26
During his first news conference, Biden became especially passionate when discussing a law being pressed by Republican lawmakers in Georgia that he said was intended to make it harder for people to vote. He reiterated those concerns the next day in a written statement after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the bill into law.
New accounts detail how N.Y. health officials were told to prioritize coronavirus testing of people connected to Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s relatives and other well-connected New Yorkers were among those given preferential treatment at state coronavirus testing centers. State troopers were on standby to rush their samples to a lab to be expedited. And those with priority status got results within hours or a day compared to a wait of up to a week that other New Yorkers faced at the time.
Seven individuals with firsthand knowledge of testing practices said that some people with access to power were able to largely bypass the overburdened resources available to the general public when the pandemic first gripped New York last year.
State officials strongly disputed that people were given special treatment because of ties to Cuomo (D). They said priority testing was available to many New York residents involved in the state’s pandemic response, as well as members of the general public, such as those who were at high risk.
Man photographed in Capitol with zip-tie cuffs and his mother win pretrial release in case that tested federal riot prosecutions
A man photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot with a handful of plastic handcuffs and the mother with whom he traveled to Washington will be released from jail to home confinement ahead of their trial after weeks of debate over how dangerous they might be.
Eric Munchel, 30, and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 57, both accused of trespassing at the Capitol and obstructing the congressional confirmation of President Biden’s victory, can await trial on home confinement in Tennessee, prosecutors said Monday.
Their decision came after a federal appeals court sided Friday with the two accused rioters’ request for release from jail, drawing a distinction between violent and nonviolent rioters. Prosecutors are struggling with the issue in dozens of cases stemming from the Capitol attack.