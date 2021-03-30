Analysis: The political wars over vaccine passports are just getting started
The White House is moving to soothe privacy and equity concerns about the development and deployment of “vaccine passports” that would show the bearer being inoculated against the coronavirus.
The Biden administration is trying to strike a balance by declaring the private sector will lead the effort to design the certificates while promising federal oversight to ensure citizens are treated fairly.
“We recognize this is a tricky and important subject, but the core here is that Americans, like people around the world, who are vaccinated will want to be able to demonstrate that vaccination in various forms,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on the pandemic response.
Second gentleman reiterates plea to stay vigilant against the virus
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday reiterated Biden’s message that Americans shouldn’t let their guards down on social distancing measures, even as vaccinations increase, as he visited a community health center in Silver Spring, Md.
Emhoff, husband of Vice President Harris, touted the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying it has raised “hope” about moving past the virus.
“There is hope, but as the president said yesterday: We cannot let our guard down,” Emhoff said. “Wear your mask, social-distance, and get the vaccine when it’s your turn, and we can get through this.”
Biden made a similar plea on Monday, noting that case counts are rising and warning that “a failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths.”
Emhoff was joined Tuesday in his visit to Mary’s Center by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). The center is among those that have benefited from a $6 billion initiative to expand access to vaccines in underserved communities.
Shortly after arriving, Emhoff met a woman who was getting vaccinated. He greeted her in Spanish and promised that “you won’t even feel it” as she was about to receive her shot.
Biden won’t throw out first pitch Thursday but is welcome in the future, Nationals say
On Nov. 7, the day multiple media organizations called the presidential race for Biden, the Washington Nationals wasted little time in inviting the incoming president to revive the tradition of throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
“We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season,” the baseball team tweeted.
On Tuesday, the team said that Biden would not be coming to the stadium on Thursday but that he was welcome to throw out a first pitch sometime in the future.
Dating back to President William Howard Taft in 1910, every U.S. president had thrown out a first pitch at some point in their presidency during years that Washington had a professional baseball team. That tradition ended with President Donald Trump.
While Trump never made it to the mound, he has hurled repeated mockery at Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, for his errant ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ home opener of a truncated season that began last July.
Dozens of LGBTQ students at Christian colleges sue the U.S. Education Dept., hoping to pressure Equality Act negotiations
Elizabeth Hunter says she became suicidal after Bob Jones University administrators grilled the former student about her sexuality for tweeting “happy Pride” and writing a book with lesbian characters. She was fined, sent to anti-gay counseling and removed from her job at the campus TV station.
Veronica Penales says she’s told officials at Baylor University, where she is a sophomore, that people leave anti-gay notes on her door, but they don’t investigate. Lucas Wilson said he graduated from Liberty University with “a profound sense of shame” after being encouraged to go to conversion therapy.
The three are among 33 current and past students at federally funded Christian colleges and universities cited in a federal lawsuit filed Monday against the U.S. Department of Education. The suit says the religious exemption the schools are given that allow them to have discriminatory policies is unconstitutional because they receive government funding. The class-action suit, filed by the nonprofit Religious Exemption Accountability Project, references 25 schools across the country.
GOP-led Kentucky legislature limits its Democratic governor’s ability to fill U.S. Senate vacancies
The Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature has overridden the veto of a bill by the state’s Democratic governor that will restrict his powers to fill U.S. Senate vacancies.
The bill, backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), requires that governors of Kentucky appoint a temporary replacement from the same party as the senator they are succeeding. Under current law, a governor can appoint whomever they choose when a member dies, resigns or leaves for any other reason.
The Kentucky legislation also limits the governor’s choices to names suggested by the executive committee of the departing senator’s state political party.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said he believes the bill violates the U.S. Constitution, and other Democrats have said it is part of a power grab by Republicans now that they no longer hold the governor’s office in Kentucky.
The U.S. Constitution affords some leeway in how states deal with Senate vacancies. In most states, the governor appoints a temporarily replacement. Others require that a special election be called before a new senator is seated.
As of last year, six states — Arizona, Hawaii, Maryland, North Carolina, Utah and Wyoming — have a provision that limits a governor to filling a vacancy with someone from the departing senator’s political party, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Biden gets much better marks on handling of coronavirus than immigration, new poll finds
Biden gets much better marks from Americans on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic than on his handling of immigration, a new NPR-Marist poll finds.
On the coronavirus, 65 percent of Americans say they approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 28 percent who disapprove. Those who approve include almost one-third of Republicans.
On immigration, by contrast, 34 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 53 percent who disapprove. Those who disapprove include a majority of independents and nearly a quarter of Democrats.
The latest marks come as a growing number of Americans are getting vaccinated and thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A similar divergence in public opinion surfaced in an ABC News-Ipsos poll released over the weekend.
In that poll, 75 percent of Americans said they approve of how Biden is handling coronavirus vaccines while 41 percent said they approve of how he is handling the situation at the border.
In the NPR-Marist poll, 52 percent of Americans approve of the overall job Biden is doing, compared to 40 percent who disapprove.
The difference between Democrats and Republicans is stark: 91 percent of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing, while 84 percent of Republicans disapprove.
Analysis: How will Biden pay for infrastructure? That’s the big political question.
President Donald Trump — for years — was notorious for veering headlong into controversies every time his administration planned to pursue a deal to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.
Biden now gets to put his own spin on the investment after Trump ultimately failed to advance a proposal in any meaningful way. He will reveal new details of his much-anticipated plan during an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
But one of the major political hurdles that vexed Trump is already proving a problem for Biden, too: achieving consensus on how exactly the president plans on paying for his “Build Back Better” agenda.
Biden to sign law extending Paycheck Protection Program
Biden is scheduled Tuesday to sign bipartisan legislation extending the Paycheck Protection Program, a pandemic-era loan initiative designed to help small businesses stay afloat.
The bill that Biden plans to sign in the Oval Office will extend the program through June 30. It is currently set to expire on March 31.
Vice President Harris and Isabel Guzman, head of the Small Business Administration, are among those expected to attend the signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Biden has no other public events on his schedule Tuesday.
Biden’s first slate of judicial nominees aims to quickly boost diversity in federal courts
Biden announced his first slate of judicial nominees on Tuesday, elevating U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the influential appeals court in Washington to succeed Merrick Garland as part of the largest and earliest batch of court picks by a new administration in decades.
Jackson, often mentioned as someone who could become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, is among Biden’s 11 nominations that include three Black women for appeals court vacancies and the first Muslim American to serve on a District Court. The group is designed to send a message about the administration’s desire for more diversity on the federal bench and how rapidly the president wants to put his mark on it.
Biden previously pledged to name the first Black woman to the high court, and his picks signal an early departure from the Trump administration, which successfully reshaped the federal courts with nominees who were overwhelmingly White and male.
Accused Capitol rioter arrested in T-shirt reading ‘I was there,’ with Trump’s photo, insurrection date
When police showed up at Garret Miller’s Dallas home earlier this year to arrest him on charges that he had participated in the Capitol riot, his wardrobe spoke for itself.
The 34-year-old unemployed man, who allegedly forced his way into the U.S. Capitol building and threatened a congresswoman and a police officer, was clad in a T-shirt emblazoned with a photograph of former president Donald Trump and text declaring: “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.”
New details of his Jan. 20 arrest were revealed this week in court documents as prosecutors urged a judge not to release him before his trial, noting that he allegedly admitted to bringing a gun into the Capitol during the deadly insurrection. Police also found weapons and gear in Miller’s house, prosecutors said, including a grappling hook, ropes, body armor, night vision goggles, a crossbow and arrows, and multiple firearms with ammunition.
Fact Checker: Biden falsely claims the new Georgia law ‘ends voting hours early’
“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work.”
— Biden, in remarks at a news conference, March 25
“Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”
— Biden, in a statement “on the attack on the right to vote in Georgia,” March 26
During his first news conference, Biden became especially passionate when discussing a law being pressed by Republican lawmakers in Georgia that he said was intended to make it harder for people to vote. He reiterated those concerns the next day in a written statement after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the bill into law.
New accounts detail how N.Y. health officials were told to prioritize coronavirus testing of people connected to Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s relatives and other well-connected New Yorkers were among those given preferential treatment at state coronavirus testing centers. State troopers were on standby to rush their samples to a lab to be expedited. And those with priority status got results within hours or a day compared to a wait of up to a week that other New Yorkers faced at the time.
Seven individuals with firsthand knowledge of testing practices said that some people with access to power were able to largely bypass the overburdened resources available to the general public when the pandemic first gripped New York last year.
State officials strongly disputed that people were given special treatment because of ties to Cuomo (D). They said priority testing was available to many New York residents involved in the state’s pandemic response, as well as members of the general public, such as those who were at high risk.
Man photographed in Capitol with zip-tie cuffs and his mother win pretrial release in case that tested federal riot prosecutions
A man photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot with a handful of plastic handcuffs and the mother with whom he traveled to Washington will be released from jail to home confinement ahead of their trial after weeks of debate over how dangerous they might be.
Eric Munchel, 30, and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 57, both accused of trespassing at the Capitol and obstructing the congressional confirmation of President Biden’s victory, can await trial on home confinement in Tennessee, prosecutors said Monday.
Their decision came after a federal appeals court sided Friday with the two accused rioters’ request for release from jail, drawing a distinction between violent and nonviolent rioters. Prosecutors are struggling with the issue in dozens of cases stemming from the Capitol attack.