Biden gets much better marks from Americans on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic than on his handling of immigration, a new NPR-Marist poll finds.

On the coronavirus, 65 percent of Americans say they approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 28 percent who disapprove. Those who approve include almost one-third of Republicans.

On immigration, by contrast, 34 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 53 percent who disapprove. Those who disapprove include a majority of independents and nearly a quarter of Democrats.

The latest marks come as a growing number of Americans are getting vaccinated and thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A similar divergence in public opinion surfaced in an ABC News-Ipsos poll released over the weekend.

In that poll, 75 percent of Americans said they approve of how Biden is handling coronavirus vaccines while 41 percent said they approve of how he is handling the situation at the border.

In the NPR-Marist poll, 52 percent of Americans approve of the overall job Biden is doing, compared to 40 percent who disapprove.