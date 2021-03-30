House upholds $5,000 fine against Rep. Louie Gohmert for bypassing metal detector
The House Ethics Committee has upheld a $5,000 penalty for Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) after he bypassed a metal detector leading to the House chamber last month.
Days after the House voted to fine members who fail to stop at a metal detector, several Republicans walked around them in protest. The fines are deducted from a member’s salary, with the first offense costing offenders $5,000 and doubling the second time to $10,000.
Gohmert and Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) were the first two members to receive fines for violating the new rules. Gohmert appealed the fine to the Ethics Committee, which reviewed it for about a month before deciding that a majority “did not agree to the appeal.” The committee is evenly split between five Democrats and Republicans.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) added the metal detectors as an extra measure of security shortly after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and attempted to enter the House chamber. Some Democrats, however, called for the security measure in fear that some new Republican colleagues had talked about carrying their guns in and around the chamber.
While tensions initially flared with the metal detectors, members from both parties in recent weeks have been seen going through them without issues.
Major, one of Biden’s German shepherds, bites another person, White House says
Major, one of the president’s two German shepherds, was involved in another biting incident at the White House this week.
“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by [the White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work without injury.”
The White House did not specify who was bitten.
The news was first reported by CNN.
It’s not the first time Major has gotten negative press since Biden won the presidency. In November, Biden slipped while playing with Major and injured his foot, necessitating the temporary use of a walking boot.
Earlier this month, Major reportedly bit someone in the White House after he was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.
Major returned to Delaware for a brief time after the first biting incident to receive training.
Major had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and [he] moves to protect,” Biden said in an interview at the time, adding that he was a “sweet dog.”
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. The president and first lady have another German shepherd, Champ, who so far has not generated any biting-related headlines.
‘Apprentice’ contestant’s lawsuit against Trump can resume, N.Y. court says
NEW YORK — The New York State Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that a defamation case against former president Donald Trump, brought by an “Apprentice” contestant who alleged he sexually assaulted her years ago, can go forward as the immunity claim he raised while in office no longer applies.
In a brief order, the state’s highest court said Trump’s appeal of a lower court decision denying his immunity status is now “moot” because he is no longer a sitting president. The defense was raised in the lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos and in other long-running cases still facing the former president.
“Defendant’s appeal should be dismissed, and this matter should be remanded for further proceedings,” the order says. Trump’s lawyer did not object to the dismissal.
The lawsuit brought by Zervos, who in 2016 alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a Los Angeles hotel room a decade prior, is expected to resume after a lengthy delay caused by Trump’s appeals. Zervos sued in 2017, alleging that Trump, who hosted the popular NBC reality show, smeared her when she came forward with the sexual assault allegation.
In denying her claims, Trump said Zervos lied and suggested she was motivated by money. Trump has vehemently denied Zervos’s account and allegations of sexual misconduct made by other women.
Trump endorses chairman of S.C. GOP over challenge from conservative attorney L. Lin Wood
Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Drew McKissick for another term as chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party as he faces a challenge from conservative attorney L. Lin Wood.
In a statement, Trump said McKissick has done an outstanding job, “electing more Republicans in 2020 than in over 140 years. … Drew has my complete and total endorsement for reelection.”
McKissick was elected chairman in May 2017. Wood, who worked on some of the unsuccessful post-presidential election lawsuits, said Monday that he is trying to unseat McKissick.
In an email to The Washington Post on Monday, Wood said he views his recent move to South Carolina as a “potential advantage” in his bid, “as I am enthusiastic about the campaign and highly motivated to visit all parts of the state and introduce myself to as many members of the party as possible.”
“Although new to South Carolina, my support for reform of the political system to return power to the people is well-known,” Wood wrote.
In February, Georgia officials launched an investigation into whether Wood, who spent months spreading Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was a legal resident of the state when he cast his ballot in the November presidential election.
The inquiry, which is pending, was prompted by an email Wood allegedly sent to a reporter with Atlanta station WSB-TV stating he had been living in South Carolina for “several months” after purchasing a home there in April 2020.
Wood told The Post last month that he had not moved out of Georgia before the election and filed paperwork in February to make the South Carolina property he bought in April his official residence.
Paulina Firozi and John Wagner contributed to this report.
Biden signs extension of Paycheck Protection Program
Biden on Tuesday signed into law an extension of a loan program intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, hailing the legislation as a “bipartisan accomplishment” and crediting Democratic and Republican lawmakers during an event at the Oval Office.
The bill that Biden signed extends the Paycheck Protection Program through June 30. The initiative was set to expire on Wednesday.
During the brief signing ceremony, Biden, sitting at the Resolute Desk, said that 90,000 businesses are waiting in line for the program.
Vice President Harris and Isabel Guzman, head of the Small Business Administration, were also in attendance.
Among the lawmakers Biden credited were Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).
“The PPP has been an enormous success, sustaining millions of small businesses and tens of millions of American jobs,” Collins said in a statement after Biden signed the legislation.
Biden had no other public events on his schedule Tuesday.
Biden’s infrastructure and climate plan emerges as congressional wrangling begins
The White House on Wednesday is expected to unveil a plan to spend $2.25 trillion on a jobs and infrastructure package that could form a cornerstone of Biden’s economic agenda, two people familiar with the matter said.
Biden’s plan will include approximately $650 billion to rebuild America’s infrastructure, such as its roads, bridges, highways, and ports, the people said. The plan will also include in the range of $400 billion toward care for the elderly and disabled; $300 billion for housing infrastructure; $300 billion to revive U.S. manufacturing, and hundreds of billions of dollars to bolster the nation’s electric grid, enact nationwide high-speed broadband and revamp the nation’s water systems to ensure clean drinking water, among other major investments, the people said.
The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal deliberations, cautioned that White House officials were still making last-minute adjustments to the plan and that details were subject to change.
Psaki criticizes China’s level of cooperation on WHO report on origins of the coronavirus
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday criticized China for a lack of cooperation that she suggested hindered the findings of a World Health Organization report on the origins of the coronavirus.
“They have not been transparent,” Psaki said of China during a White House briefing. “They have not provided underlying data. That certainly doesn’t qualify as cooperation.”
The report says the virus most probably jumped from animals to humans via an intermediate animal host and downplays the possibility it leaked from a lab. But the findings are far from conclusive — a point on which Psaki seized Tuesday.
She said a U.S. team is still reviewing the report, but “certainly we don’t believe that in our review to date that it meets the moment, it meets the impact that this pandemic has had on the global community.”
“It doesn’t lead us to any closer of an understanding or greater knowledge than we had six to nine months ago about the origin,” Psaki said. “It also doesn’t provide guidelines or steps, recommended steps on how we should prevent this from happening in the future. And those are imperative.”
Biden administration extends student loan payment pause to 1 million borrowers with defaulted loans
Building on efforts to expand student debt relief, the Education Department said Tuesday it will extend the suspension of payments to 1.14 million borrowers in default on federal loans held by private companies.
“Our goal is to enable these borrowers who are struggling in default to get the same protections previously made available to tens of millions of other borrowers to help weather the uncertainty of the pandemic,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.
While 95 percent of people with federal student loans have had their payments automatically paused for the past year, millions of others with federal debt have been shut out of the moratorium. Those borrowers have been excluded because their loans, originated through the defunct Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program, are held by private companies.
People with what are known as commercial FFEL loans are still being subjected to collections and wage garnishment when they default. The economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more than 100,000 of these borrowers falling severely behind on their debt, according to the Education Department.
With Tuesday’s announcement, the department will halt collections on people who have been behind on their commercial FFEL loans for nearly a year. Among those borrowers are about 800,000 people who were at risk of having their federal tax refunds seized to repay a defaulted loan. All relief is retroactive to March 13, 2020, when then-president Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
Biden won’t throw out first pitch Thursday but is welcome in the future, Nationals say
On Nov. 7, the day multiple media organizations called the presidential race for Biden, the Washington Nationals wasted little time in inviting the incoming president to revive the tradition of throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
“We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season,” the baseball team tweeted.
On Tuesday, the team said that Biden would not be coming to the stadium Thursday but that he was welcome to throw out a first pitch sometime in the future.
During a briefing for reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki hinted that that could be relatively soon.
“Well first, let me say, I know the president is eager to get out to National stadium,” she said. “Many beautiful days, many beautiful baseball games ahead this spring. It’s not on his schedule this week, but I certainly expect that baseball fans will be hearing from him in the next couple of days.”
Dating back to President William Howard Taft in 1910, every U.S. president had thrown out a first pitch at some point in their presidency during years that Washington had a professional baseball team. That tradition ended with President Donald Trump.
While Trump never made it to the mound, he did hurl repeated mockery at Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, for his errant ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ home opener of a truncated season that began last July.
Latest actions from Biden to mitigate violence toward Asians draw praise from Sen. Duckworth
Days after threatening to vote against Biden’s nominees who aren’t minorities, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) praised the president for taking several additional actions in response to a spike in anti-Asian violence since the beginning of the pandemic.
The White House announced an array of additional steps Tuesday, including an expanded White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Other initiatives included funding for AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, a new panel to mitigate anti-Asian bias in the government’s response to the pandemic and a “virtual bookshelf” established by the National Endowment for the Humanities to celebrate “Asian Americans’ contributions to the United States.”
“The AAPI community has endured a difficult, heart-wrenching year,” Duckworth said in a statement. “We were the target of hateful, offensive rhetoric from the previous President. We experienced a spike in hate crimes, violent assaults and discrimination. And we are still mourning a mass shooting where members of our community were targeted. … I applaud President Biden for recognizing our community’s pain and taking concrete actions to protect AAPI individuals from violence and root out anti-Asian bias while also supporting the victims of hate crimes.”
Last week, Duckworth and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) made clear they were disappointed with the number of Asian Americans being appointed to high level positions in the Biden administration. They backed off a threat to vote against Biden “non-diversity” nominees after the White House pledged to establish a senior level liaison to the AAPI community.
Schumer vows swift confirmation of Biden judicial picks, knocks Trump’s ‘unqualified, right-wing judges’
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday pledged to swiftly confirm Biden’s first batch of federal judicial nominees in a bid to “significantly mitigate the influence of Donald Trump’s unqualified, right-wing judges.”
Schumer’s statement came hours after Biden formally announced 11 nominations, including three Black women for appeals court vacancies and the first Muslim American to potentially serve on a district court.
Biden has an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the federal courts. There are 68 vacancies on the district and circuit courts. A host of judges announced senior status after his inauguration, clearing the way for successors.
“The Senate will work quickly to confirm President Biden’s superb and accomplished judicial picks,” Schumer said. “America is so much better when our rich diversity is reflected in every aspect of society, especially our justice system. We will have hearings and confirm judges to fill the growing number of vacancies on the federal bench and significantly mitigate the influence of Donald Trump’s unqualified, right-wing judges.”
Analysis: The political wars over vaccine passports are just getting started
The White House is moving to soothe privacy and equity concerns about the development and deployment of “vaccine passports” that would show the bearer being inoculated against the coronavirus.
The Biden administration is trying to strike a balance by declaring the private sector will lead the effort to design the certificates while promising federal oversight to ensure citizens are treated fairly.
“We recognize this is a tricky and important subject, but the core here is that Americans, like people around the world, who are vaccinated will want to be able to demonstrate that vaccination in various forms,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on the pandemic response.
Second gentleman reiterates plea to stay vigilant against the virus
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday reiterated Biden’s message that Americans shouldn’t let their guards down on social distancing measures, even as vaccinations increase, as he visited a community health center in Silver Spring, Md.
Emhoff, husband of Vice President Harris, touted the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying it has raised “hope” about moving past the virus.
“There is hope, but as the president said yesterday: We cannot let our guard down,” Emhoff said. “Wear your mask, social-distance, and get the vaccine when it’s your turn, and we can get through this.”
Biden made a similar plea on Monday, noting that case counts are rising and warning that “a failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths.”
Emhoff was joined Tuesday in his visit to Mary’s Center by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). The center is among those that have benefited from a $6 billion initiative to expand access to vaccines in underserved communities.
Shortly after arriving, Emhoff met a woman who was getting vaccinated. He greeted her in Spanish and promised that “you won’t even feel it” as she was about to receive her shot.
Dozens of LGBTQ students at Christian colleges sue the U.S. Education Dept., hoping to pressure Equality Act negotiations
Elizabeth Hunter says she became suicidal after Bob Jones University administrators grilled the former student about her sexuality for tweeting “happy Pride” and writing a book with lesbian characters. She was fined, sent to anti-gay counseling and removed from her job at the campus TV station.
Veronica Penales says she’s told officials at Baylor University, where she is a sophomore, that people leave anti-gay notes on her door, but they don’t investigate. Lucas Wilson said he graduated from Liberty University with “a profound sense of shame” after being encouraged to go to conversion therapy.
The three are among 33 current and past students at federally funded Christian colleges and universities cited in a federal lawsuit filed Monday against the U.S. Department of Education. The suit says the religious exemption the schools are given that allow them to have discriminatory policies is unconstitutional because they receive government funding. The class-action suit, filed by the nonprofit Religious Exemption Accountability Project, references 25 schools across the country.