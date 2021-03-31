The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is calling on Biden to include provisions of importance to the Latino community in his new infrastructure proposal, including tacking on legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants.

In a letter sent to Biden late Tuesday, CHC leaders and heads of the group’s economic recovery and infrastructure task forces ask Biden to help revitalize their community by adopting 35 recommendations that would address existing inequities in housing, clean energy, public health, workforce development and broadband access.

“It is critical for this proposal to include provisions to help Latinos return to work, lift up struggling families, and develop more resilient communities,” Chairman Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote on behalf of seven co-signers. “Underdeveloped communities experience public health threats due to a lack of health infrastructure. These economically disadvantaged communities can benefit most from infrastructure development, and should be given priority in the amount invested and the order in which the projects begin development.”

The signers also asked Biden for a meeting to discuss economic disparities in the Latino community and included more than 35 existing pieces of legislation he could easily ask Congress to include in both packages he is set to propose.

Biden has yet to meet with the caucus since assuming the presidency.

The CHC is not the only group of Democrats asking the Biden administration to consider several provisions in the next legislative agenda as a way to ensure their support. Infrastructure reform is widely considered a major package that Biden could sign into law this year, thus serving as a vehicle for numerous priorities that go beyond the traditional definition of construction renewal efforts.

While the CHC makes universally supported infrastructure demands such as revitalizing manufacturing and creating new green jobs, it also asks Biden to consider adding a minimum wage provision and a pathway to citizenship for essential workers, immigrants known as “dreamers” and those with Temporary Protected Status.

It’s unlikely either request will make it into the two infrastructure proposals, given how divisive the issues remain in Congress. But several requests could be included in a secondary infrastructure package that Biden is expected to propose next month. It is expected to focus on helping families thrive economically, notably by making the stimulus legislation’s child tax credit permanent and creating a paid leave program.