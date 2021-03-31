Congressional Hispanic Caucus urges Biden to include citizenship provision in infrastructure proposal
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is calling on Biden to include provisions of importance to the Latino community in his new infrastructure proposal, including tacking on legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants.
In a letter sent to Biden late Tuesday, CHC leaders and heads of the group’s economic recovery and infrastructure task forces ask Biden to help revitalize their community by adopting 35 recommendations that would address existing inequities in housing, clean energy, public health, workforce development and broadband access.
“It is critical for this proposal to include provisions to help Latinos return to work, lift up struggling families, and develop more resilient communities,” Chairman Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote on behalf of seven co-signers. “Underdeveloped communities experience public health threats due to a lack of health infrastructure. These economically disadvantaged communities can benefit most from infrastructure development, and should be given priority in the amount invested and the order in which the projects begin development.”
The signers also asked Biden for a meeting to discuss economic disparities in the Latino community and included more than 35 existing pieces of legislation he could easily ask Congress to include in both packages he is set to propose.
Biden has yet to meet with the caucus since assuming the presidency.
The CHC is not the only group of Democrats asking the Biden administration to consider several provisions in the next legislative agenda as a way to ensure their support. Infrastructure reform is widely considered a major package that Biden could sign into law this year, thus serving as a vehicle for numerous priorities that go beyond the traditional definition of construction renewal efforts.
While the CHC makes universally supported infrastructure demands such as revitalizing manufacturing and creating new green jobs, it also asks Biden to consider adding a minimum wage provision and a pathway to citizenship for essential workers, immigrants known as “dreamers” and those with Temporary Protected Status.
It’s unlikely either request will make it into the two infrastructure proposals, given how divisive the issues remain in Congress. But several requests could be included in a secondary infrastructure package that Biden is expected to propose next month. It is expected to focus on helping families thrive economically, notably by making the stimulus legislation’s child tax credit permanent and creating a paid leave program.
Given that the caucus has yet to review the text of the bill, it is unclear whether its members will vote against any infrastructure proposal that does not include most of their requests, according to an aide familiar with the caucus who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Harris to meet with faith leaders in bid to push vaccinations
As Biden heads to Pittsburgh to pitch his jobs plan, Vice President Harris plans to meet Wednesday with a faith group to discuss efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The White House has sought to tap religious leaders to spread the word that vaccines are safe and key to a return to normalcy from the pandemic.
Harris’s afternoon “roundtable discussion” is scheduled to take place in her ceremonial office at the White House complex.
Biden to pitch jobs plan at carpentry training center in Pittsburgh
Biden on Wednesday is heading to Pittsburgh, where he will pitch his $2 trillion jobs plan focused on infrastructure and the climate at a facility used to train apprentices in carpentry.
The location is intended to highlight a trade that could benefit from a plan that devotes more than $600 billion to rebuilding America’s infrastructure, such as its ports, railways, bridges and highways; about $300 billion to support domestic manufacturing; and more than $200 billion for housing infrastructure.
Other major measures include at least $100 billion for a range of priorities, including creating national broadband, modernizing the electric power grid, upgrading school and educational facilities, investing in research and development projects, and ensuring that America’s drinking water is safe.
The White House has branded the initiative as the American Jobs Plan.
The training center where Biden will appear is a popular spot for politicians who want to reaffirm their pro-union bona fides, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It houses a four-year apprenticeship program that turns aspiring carpenters into union journeymen under the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
Analysis: Biden’s border ‘crisis’ has little to do with the border
For weeks, Biden has been hammered by right-wing opponents for supposedly stoking a new “crisis” along the southern U.S. border. They pin a surge of illegal crossings by migrants on the White House’s reversals of a number of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including freezing funding for the construction of a controversial border wall and reviving a process for asylum claims at the border that Trump had effectively halted.
If current trends hold, warned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this month, the United States may “encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”
“To Americans, the most obvious sign of the crescendoing migrant influx is children,” my colleagues wrote. “The Biden administration is continuing a Trump-era policy of expelling most unauthorized adult migrants. But officials have decided to accept unaccompanied children.”
Rep. Matt Gaetz faces Justice Dept. investigation over alleged relationship with teen girl
The Justice Department is investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz — a Florida Republican considered a close political ally of former president Donald Trump — over an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, according to people familiar with the matter, although the probe has been complicated by the congressman’s assertion that his family is being extorted.
The investigation into Gaetz began sometime last year, when Trump was still in office, after a criminal case against a different Florida politician led investigators to allegations that the congressman had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel, a person familiar with the matter said on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. As that probe was underway, the person said, Gaetz’s family raised allegations that the congressman was being extorted, and the FBI separately is exploring those claims.
The Justice Department activity, which had been conducted in secret for months, burst into the open Tuesday when the New York Times published a report on the investigation into the alleged sexual relationship, and Axios published an interview in which Gaetz confirmed the probe but said the allegations against him were “rooted in an extortion effort against my family.”
Two Capitol police officers sue Trump for ‘physical and emotional injuries’ suffered in riots
Two Capitol Police officers who battled the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now suing the former president for the physical and emotional injuries they say they suffered in the attacks.
In a federal suit filed Tuesday in D.C., Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby allege that for months, Trump rallied the insurrectionists with baseless election fraud claims that eventually culminated in the breach of the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.
About 140 police officers were injured, according to the police union, and two officers who had been on duty at the Capitol that day later died by suicide.
Major, one of Biden’s German shepherds, bites another person, White House says
Major, one of Biden’s two German shepherds, was involved in another biting incident at the White House this week, his second in less than a month, the White House said Tuesday.
The incident involved a National Park Service employee on the South Lawn on Monday afternoon, according to CNN, which first reported the story.
“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by [the White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work without injury.”
Democrats delay postmortem on 2020’s troubled caucuses and presidential nominating process
The Democratic National Committee announced a new timeline Tuesday for reviewing the party’s presidential nominating process, after missing a deadline set by delegates at the party’s 2020 convention to conduct a “comprehensive and structured review” by March about issues such as voter access and the usefulness of caucuses.
The new schedule will include meetings in May and over the summer to discuss the party’s nominating process, which was marred in 2020 by vote-counting failures in caucuses and an escalating debate over the lack of racial diversity of the first two states, Iowa and New Hampshire, which consume a disproportionate amount of time and money from the presidential candidates.
Under the new plan, meetings to review the 2020 elections will be streamed on YouTube and public comment will be solicited online, through a format that has not been announced, as the party lays the groundwork for what promises to be a difficult debate over how to schedule and structure the 2024 presidential primary season.
Biden administration allows media inside Texas border tents packed with minors
The Biden administration allowed reporters for the first time Tuesday to go inside the crowded border tents where record numbers of migrant teenagers and children have been held in recent weeks after crossing into the United States without their parents.
Department of Homeland Security officials permitted the Associated Press and a camera crew to tour the Donna, Tex., temporary processing facility run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where 3,400 unaccompanied minors were in custody Tuesday along with 700 members of migrant families.
The reporters allowed inside described extreme levels of overcrowding, including one detention “pod” with 516 minors despite a pandemic-rated capacity of 32 people. Another pod had 676 minors, and a third had 567, officials said. The Biden administration is on pace to take in more than 17,000 unaccompanied minors this month, far higher than the previous record of 11,861 in May 2019.