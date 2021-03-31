Cawthorn’s office defends highlighting aid to North Carolina in bill he opposed
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is standing by his tweets highlighting funds flowing to his district from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package despite jabs from Democrats who pointed out that he opposed the legislation championed by Biden.
“Rep. Cawthorn uses his official Twitter account to post information relevant to his constituents in NC-11,” Cawthorn spokesman Micah Bock said Wednesday, referring to the congressman’s district. “This may include federal grant information, vaccination information, public announcements or other information that is useful to the people he represents.”
Cawthorn will oppose legislation if he believes that “the underlying bill is unconstitutional, increases our debt and deficit or does more harm than good,” Bock added.
Cawthorn drew attention Tuesday with a tweet saying he was “happy to announce” nearly $20 million in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services going to four local community health centers and clinics.
Democrats swiftly labeled Cawthorn a hypocrite for touting grants that he had not supported. Cawthorn skipped the vote on the bill so he could attend a conservative conference in Florida. A proxy voted no on the bill on his behalf.
“Madison Cawthorn has officially joined the shameless crowd of Republicans who are taking credit for the American Rescue Plan — legislation that was backed by exactly zero Republicans,” the North Carolina Democratic Party said in a statement.
“You can’t have your cake and vote against it, too,” party chair Bobbie Richardson added.
“Another day, another GOP colleague taking credit for the #AmericanRescuePlan despite voting against it,” tweeted Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.).
House Oversight Committee schedules vote on D.C. statehood
Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Wednesday that the committee has scheduled a vote on whether to make D.C. the nation’s 51st state.
The committee will vote Wednesday, April 14 on Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s D.C. statehood bill, which is likely to clear the way for a House floor vote.
The planned vote would come on the heals of a contentious Oversight committee hearing last week, in which statehood proponents, including Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), sought to frame their pursuit of statehood and full representation as an urgent civil rights and racial justice issue. The plurality-black city is home to more than 700,000 people -- larger than the population of Wyoming and Vermont -- who do not have a vote in Congress.
By contrast, House Republicans on the committee framed statehood as a Democratic “power grab," since the deep-blue District would likely elect Democratic senators. Some even pointed to the District’s missing airport or landfill, as well as fewer car dealerships, to argue why it couldn’t be a state. They have also argued making the District a state is unconstitutional, since the federal district’s creation is enshrined in the Constitution which they believe makes clear the founders never intended for Washington to become a state.
Norton’s bill, however, doesn’t seek to eliminate the federal district, only to change its borders. The bill, H.R. 51, would would shrink the federal district to a two-mile enclave and make the surrounding residential and commercial areas the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth -- honoring abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
The bill is expected to pass in the House for the second time since last summer, but it’s expected to again face significant hurdles in the Senate. Because of the filibuster, the bill would require support from 60 senators — at least 10 Republicans — in order to pass.
EPA dismisses dozens of key science advisers picked under Trump
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will purge more than 40 outside experts appointed by President Donald Trump from two key advisory panels, a move Regan says will help restore the role of science at the agency and reduce the heavy influence of industry over environmental regulations.
The unusual decision, announced Wednesday, will sweep away outside researchers picked under the previous administration whose advice helped the agency craft regulations related to air pollution, fracking and other issues.
Critics say that under Trump, the membership of the two panels — the EPA’s Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee — tilted too heavily toward regulated industries and that their positions sometimes contradicted scientific consensus.
Biden briefs McConnell on $2 trillion infrastructure plan
Biden phoned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday to brief him on the details of the roughly $2 trillion infrastructure plan the White House is set to unveil later Wednesday.
But McConnell, who revealed the call during an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, signaled he’s still not a fan of the proposal. “It’s like a Trojan horse,” McConnell told reporters, stressing the Democrats’ new blueprint to upgrade roads, bridges, waterways and sewer systems relies on “more borrowing and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy.”
The Biden plan, which would take place over eight years, calls for an increase in the corporate tax rate to finance it.
McConnell acknowledged the White House proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan, would probably include money for his state — and some local bridges in great need of repair. Asked if that is enough to garner his support, he cited its price tag and pay-fors and said it is “not likely.”
McCarthy says Gaetz would be removed from Judiciary Committee if allegations against him are true
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that Gaetz would be removed from the Judiciary Committee if allegations that the GOP congressman from Florida had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel prove to be true.
“Those are serious implications,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News. “If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him if that was the case. Right now, Matt Gaetz says it’s not true, and we don’t have any information.”
McCarthy said he has not spoken with the Justice Department, which is investigating the allegations, or with Gaetz, who has denied the allegations and said his family is being extorted relative to the matter. Federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value.
McCarthy was asked by Fox News’s Dana Perino if he would seek to remove Gaetz from the Judiciary Committee while he is under investigation, given that McCarthy has sought the removal of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the Intelligence Committee following questions about his relationship with a Chinese spy who raised funds for his congressional campaign years ago.
McCarthy said only that Gaetz would be removed if the allegations were true.
Jill Biden heading to California to mark Cesar Chavez Day
First lady Jill Biden plans to travel to California on Wednesday to mark Cesar Chavez Day with an event with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the United Farm Workers, the union co-founded by the late civil rights leader.
According to the White House, the first lady will participate in a “Day of Action” at the Forty Acres in Delano, Calif., the first headquarters of the UFW.
Earlier Friday, President Biden issued a proclamation on Cesar Chavez Day, a federal commemorative holiday first proclaimed by President Barack Obama in 2014.
In his proclamation, Biden praised Chavez for “organizing for safe and healthy workplaces, a living wage, protections against sickness and disability, time with family, and so much else that we continue to prize and fight for today.”
Biden also noted a change in decor he made in the Oval Office.
“I was proud to place a bust of Cesar Chavez in the Oval Office, so that no one who enters that historic room may forget the powerful truths his farmworker hands imparted,” Biden said.
White House plan calls for expansion of government’s role in transportation
Biden’s infrastructure plan calls for the federal government to take on a vast new role in funding the nation’s transportation networks, seeking to rebuild roadways and transit while battling climate change, racial injustice and traffic deaths.
The plan, which will be formally unveiled by Biden on Wednesday, calls for dramatic spending increases of $621 billion over eight years, according to White House summary documents previewing the details ahead of the announcement.
It calls for $85 billion for transit — doubling existing federal spending — and another $80 billion for rail. The money would expand access to bus service and Amtrak, connecting more cities with the aim of reducing road congestion and driving down greenhouse gas emissions.
At the same time, Biden is proposing spending $115 billion to repair about 20,000 miles of roads and 10,000 bridges and to take additional measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and cut congestion.
Democrats seek rollback of late-hour Trump rule benefiting U.S. drug makers
Two weeks before President Donald Trump left office, his administration bestowed a parting gift on the U.S. prescription drug industry. It proposed a rule to block the government from citing exorbitant prices to seize control of a drug’s production.
The rule, drawn up by a division of the Commerce Department, would settle a long-running battle over when government is justified in exercising “march in” rights over taxpayer-supported government inventions. The 40-year-old Bayh-Dole law gives the government power to grant a license to another manufacturer if a company is not making a government-sponsored invention available to the public on “reasonable terms.”
The government has never used the extraordinary power, regardless of which party has held the White House. But it has remained a battleground in Washington debates over the high prices of prescription drugs.
Biden marks Transgender Day of Visibility with a proclamation
Biden on Wednesday issued a proclamation marking Transgender Day of Visibility that included a pitch for the Equality Act, a measure passed by the House last month that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“Vice President Harris and I affirm that transgender Americans make our Nation more prosperous, vibrant, and strong,” Biden said in the proclamation. ” I urge my fellow Americans to join us in uplifting the worth and dignity of every transgender person.”
Biden also highlighted Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services, who last week became the first openly transgender American to be confirmed by the Senate, and his policy change allowing transgender people to serve in the military.
Biden’s proclamation comes as many states are considering legislation that would restrict young people’s access to gender-affirming health care and deny the opportunity for transgender girls to participate in girls’ sports. Such bills have recently passed in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Biden makes a big gamble on infrastructure spending — and higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for it
Biden is preparing to make an enormous political gamble: betting that Americans will support as much as $3 trillion in new tax hikes — mostly on wealthy individuals and corporations — to help pay for a jobs and infrastructure package costing up to $4 trillion over the next decade.
Biden is set to announce the first phase of the package during a visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, kicking off a legislative battle that could help decide which party controls both the House and the Senate after the 2022 midterms.
The undertaking will mark the first major test of the Biden administration’s ability to shepherd a traditional legislative spending package through a Congress narrowly held by Democrats — while presenting the administration with an enormous political challenge in persuading lawmakers to pass a package that would represent the largest tax hike in generations.
Top adviser warned Trump on virus supply shortage, then pursued questionable deals
A top adviser privately urged then-president Donald Trump to acquire critical medical supplies in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak — and after the warning was ignored, pursued his own ad hoc strategy that committed more than $1 billion in federal funds and has since prompted multiple probes, according to newly released documents from congressional investigators.
Peter Navarro, who served as Trump’s trade adviser, warned the president on March 1, 2020, to “MOVE IN ‘TRUMP TIME’” to invest in ingredients for drugs, handheld coronavirus tests and other supplies to fight the virus, according to a memo obtained by the House’s select subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak. Navarro also said he had been trying to acquire more protective gear such as masks, critiquing the administration’s pace.
Psaki pushes back on McConnell’s contention that economy is ‘getting better on its own’ as she touts Biden’s jobs package
White House press secretary Jen Psaki sought Wednesday to push back against the contention of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that the economy is “getting better on its own” and that another “massive spending bill” is not needed.
“I think the 10 million people who are still out of work would disagree,” Psaki said during an appearance on CNN in which she touted the jobs package that Biden plans to pitch later Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh.
“Certainly we’re seeing some positive signs in the data, but there’s no question that more needs to be done. And this is about creating jobs now. It’s also about investing in industries of the future.”
Psaki acknowledged that Biden’s $2 trillion plan will generate robust debate, particularly over the cost, which Biden proposes covering in part by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent — where it stood before former president Donald Trump’s term.
“This is just the beginning of a process,” Psaki said. “We expect this to be a bit of a journey.”
McConnell, speaking at an event in Kentucky on Tuesday, panned the plan before its formal release.
“They want to do another massive spending bill, which will include additional debt and, by the way, big tax increases,” he said. “I think this new Democratic government is headed in the wrong direction. The economy is getting better on its own.”
Fact Checker: The bogus claim that Democrats seek to register ‘illegal aliens’ to vote
“Democrats also want to register illegal aliens [to vote].”
— Voice-over in an ad placed by Heritage Action for America, March 23
Heritage Action for America, a conservative group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation, is spending $750,000 on television ads in Arizona targeted at persuading two Democratic senators — Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly — to vote against an elections bill called S.B. 1.
A virtually similar bill, H.R. 1, has already passed the House of Representatives on a party-line vote. The bill, among its provisions, would create uniform national voting standards, overhaul campaign finance laws and outlaw partisan redistricting.
Analysis: Unions, liberal groups urge Biden to go even bigger on tax hikes for infrastructure plan
Biden’s infrastructure agenda is getting a big thumbs-up from an influential coalition of unions, nonprofits and progressive organizations. But they’re encouraging him to think even bigger about tax hikes even as congressional Republicans say that’s a nonstarter to get their support.
Eighty-one organizations — Led by Americans for Tax Fairness, a left-leaning think tank — sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday saying public opinion polls show raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to be popular “even among rank-and-file Republicans.” They’re asking him to follow through on campaign promises to ensure wealthy people and corporations “pay something closer to their fair share of taxes.”