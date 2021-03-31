Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Wednesday that the committee has scheduled a vote on whether to make D.C. the nation’s 51st state.

The committee will vote Wednesday, April 14 on Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s D.C. statehood bill, which is likely to clear the way for a House floor vote.

The planned vote would come on the heals of a contentious Oversight committee hearing last week, in which statehood proponents, including Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), sought to frame their pursuit of statehood and full representation as an urgent civil rights and racial justice issue. The plurality-black city is home to more than 700,000 people -- larger than the population of Wyoming and Vermont -- who do not have a vote in Congress.

By contrast, House Republicans on the committee framed statehood as a Democratic “power grab," since the deep-blue District would likely elect Democratic senators. Some even pointed to the District’s missing airport or landfill, as well as fewer car dealerships, to argue why it couldn’t be a state. They have also argued making the District a state is unconstitutional, since the federal district’s creation is enshrined in the Constitution which they believe makes clear the founders never intended for Washington to become a state.

Norton’s bill, however, doesn’t seek to eliminate the federal district, only to change its borders. The bill, H.R. 51, would would shrink the federal district to a two-mile enclave and make the surrounding residential and commercial areas the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth -- honoring abolitionist Frederick Douglass.