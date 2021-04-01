Biden says he would ‘strongly support’ moving MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia over voting law
As pressure builds to move the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia over the state’s restrictive new voting law, one particularly well-known baseball fan has expressed his support for the move: Biden.
“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden told ESPN in an interview late Wednesday. “People look to them. They’re leaders.”
The divisive new law, which was signed last week by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), enacts a set of sweeping changes that critics say are aimed at suppressing the votes of minorities and Democrats. The law imposes new identification requirements for mail-in ballots and makes it a crime for third-party groups to hand out food and water to voters standing in line, among other measures.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an anti-Trump Republican, sees surge in fundraising
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump in January, announced that his political fundraising received a jolt after that vote and his formation of a PAC designed to push Trumpism out of the GOP.
In the first quarter of the year, Kinzinger raised $1.1 million for his reelection committee, tripling the amount he raised in the corresponding periods of 2019 and 2017, he said. He said he raised another $1.1 million for his Country 1st PAC, which has been raising money for only two months.
“This is a very huge number,” Kinzinger told reporters in a Zoom call previewing the formal release of his political operation.
Instead of being punished politically for his apostasy against Trump, the 42-year-old Republican said his strong fundraising showed there is a “silent majority that will support you” in these times.
At least one Republican has announced a campaign to challenge Kinzinger, once a rising star of the insurgent tea party class of 2010, with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski touting that opponent.
Trump and his advisers have placed political targets on the backs of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach on Jan. 13, a week after a violent mob ransacked the Capitol as Congress worked to certify Biden’s victory.
Primary challengers have already popped up for nine of the 10 pro-impeachment Republicans. Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), who is the No. 3 GOP leader, was the highest-ranking Republican to vote to impeach.
“The 10 of us have kind of become buddies,” Kinzinger said, noting that they enjoy “misery in company.”
Kinzinger’s leadership PAC collected more than 10,000 donations from all 50 states, with an average contribution of $46, he said.
Allies of Kinzinger have also formed a super PAC, Americans Keeping Country First, that is designed to take unlimited donations from the super wealthy to serve as another line of defense for those 10 pro-impeachment Republicans, as well as Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), the only GOP senator who voted to convict Trump and is up for reelection in 2022.
Kinzinger, who launched Country 1st with a six-minute campaign-style video and an appearance on “Meet the Press,” is trying promote candidates who hail from the traditional Reagan-Bush mold of conservatism.
Harris to address Biden administration’s Covid-19 Community Corps, a new coalition to promote vaccinations
Vice President Harris plans to meet virtually Thursday with founding members of the Covid-19 Community Corps, a newly established coalition of community, religious and celebrity leaders to promote vaccinations.
The meeting, which Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy is also scheduled to attend, is part of the Biden administration’s public education campaign to encourage coronavirus vaccinations, particularly among those hesitant to get the shots.
The coalition includes more than 275 member organizations, a diverse mix of advocacy organizations, sports leagues, faith leaders and other prominent voices. Participants include the American Medical Association, the NAACP, the National Association of Evangelicals and the NFL.
With the event, Harris will continue a focus on vaccinations. During a roundtable conversation Wednesday with faith leaders, Harris emphasized the importance of vaccines in the country’s recovery from the pandemic and asked that the leaders “help us to make sure that everyone, when it is their turn, get the vaccine.”
Harris also plans to join Biden on Wednesday at his first Cabinet meeting before she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, travel to Los Angeles for the weekend.
Biden to convene his first Cabinet meeting
Biden plans to convene his first full Cabinet meeting Thursday, with a focus on implementation of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and the role members will play regarding his new jobs and infrastructure proposal, the White House said.
The Cabinet is scheduled to meet in the East Room of the White House rather than the much smaller Cabinet Room to facilitate social distancing, Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy press secretary who traveled with Biden to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Twenty-five people are expected to participate, including Biden and Vice President Harris, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, the confirmed Cabinet members and Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.
The discussion will also include ways to spread Biden’s message that Americans should not let their guard down during the pandemic even as vaccinations accelerate, Jean-Pierre said.
Biden has no other public events on his schedule Thursday.
New Mexico Democrats nominate successor for Deb Haaland’s congressional seat
New Mexico Democrats nominated state Rep. Melanie Stansbury to replace Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in Congress, setting up a June 1 election for a onetime swing seat that Republicans are hoping to make competitive with a Latino nominee.
She will face Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, who represents some of the same communities in northeast Albuquerque.
Stansbury, an ecologist who flipped a Republican seat in the 2018 Democratic wave, pulled an upset over state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo López, a former law professor endorsed by some national liberal groups. Stansbury was backed by 103 members of the New Mexico Democrats’ state central committee, while 97 backed Sedillo López.
Both candidates supported Medicare-for-all, but Stansbury pitched herself as a liberal who could win over Republican voters. Sedillo López, who ran for the seat in 2018 with the backing of the left-wing Justice Democrats, had a more leftist profile, sponsoring legislation to fine parents if they take their children shooting and voting for a conscience exemption to state-required vaccinations.
The state senator had led in the first round of voting on Tuesday, when members of the committee narrowed a list of eight candidates with emailed ballots. That led to a busy day of virtual campaigning, with backers of defeated candidates endorsing one or the other of the finalists. Stansbury returned to the capitol to support New Mexico’s cannabis legalization bill and eventually secured most of the support of candidates less liberal than Sedillo López.
Republicans also picked their nominee through a committee vote, ending up with a more centrist candidate: Moores, who touted his ability to win reelection while Biden was carrying his northwest Albuquerque district. Moores told Republicans before the vote that he had already put together $250,000 — more than the party’s 2020 nominee — and he told reporters afterward that he would run against the new White House.
“New Mexico has really suffered a lot because of the Biden administration ban on oil and gas drilling,” Moores said. “The radical agenda of the defund-the-police effort has really scared a lot of people, so we’re really going to be talking about that.”
In new memoir, Hunter Biden chronicles addictions and defends time on Ukraine company board
Hunter Biden says in a new memoir that if given the chance, he would not again sign onto the board of the Ukrainian gas company at the center of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but he is adamant that his service was not unethical.
Instead, the president’s son writes in the book “Beautiful Things,” the money he made from the company, Burisma, helped fuel a lifelong alcohol and drug addiction that derailed his relationships with his family and his business career.
The book, which was obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its scheduled release on April 6, chronicles in detail how the son of Biden struggled with addiction and his deep descent after the death of his brother, Beau, of cancer in 2015. He recounts his many stints in and out of rehab, his family’s efforts to help get him sober and his countless drug-filled binges across the country.
Gaetz investigation complicated by overture to his father about ex-FBI agent who went missing
Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican known for his fierce allegiance to former president Donald Trump, had been under Justice Department investigation for months for a possible sex crime when two men approached his father with a proposal, people familiar with the matter said.
The men had learned of the investigation, they wrote to Don Gaetz, and wanted to offer an opportunity to help his son, the people said. He could give a huge sum of money to fund their effort to locate Robert A. Levinson — a former FBI agent who was detained in Iran in 2007 and whose family has said they were told he is dead. If the operation were a success, he would win public favor and help alleviate Matt Gaetz’s legal woes.
But Don Gaetz, a prominent Florida Republican who once led the state Senate, viewed the communication suspiciously, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe a continuing and politically sensitive probe. The investigation into Matt Gaetz’s alleged crime — he is suspected of having sex with a 17-year-old girl, as well as funding her travel — was not public knowledge. Fearing his family was being extorted, Don Gaetz contacted the FBI.
Analysis: Biden’s infrastructure plan faces controversy over price tag and design
When the White House released what it hailed as its historic infrastructure plan Wednesday, it said corporate tax changes would “more than pay for the mostly one-time investments in the American Jobs Plan.”
But there’s a catch: The $2.3 trillion in spending would take place over the next eight years. It would take until 2036 — 15 years — for Biden’s proposed corporate tax hikes to generate that much revenue.
The disconnect is one of several controversies that Biden’s proposal is facing, especially as the president tries to garner bipartisan votes at a time when the federal deficit is already at its highest level since World War II.
Georgia sports teams and major companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines condemn new state voting law
Some of Georgia’s biggest companies — including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines — and Atlanta pro sports teams the Falcons and Hawks came out strongly against the state’s new voting law Wednesday amid a growing backlash against the business world for failing to do enough to stop the measure from becoming law.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian condemned the legislation as “unacceptable” and contrary to the company’s values.
“Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a sweeping voting reform act that could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote,” Bastian said in a Wednesday memo to employees.