Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump in January, announced that his political fundraising received a jolt after that vote and his formation of a PAC designed to push Trumpism out of the GOP.

In the first quarter of the year, Kinzinger raised $1.1 million for his reelection committee, tripling the amount he raised in the corresponding periods of 2019 and 2017, he said. He said he raised another $1.1 million for his Country 1st PAC, which has been raising money for only two months.

“This is a very huge number,” Kinzinger told reporters in a Zoom call previewing the formal release of his political operation.

Instead of being punished politically for his apostasy against Trump, the 42-year-old Republican said his strong fundraising showed there is a “silent majority that will support you” in these times.

At least one Republican has announced a campaign to challenge Kinzinger, once a rising star of the insurgent tea party class of 2010, with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski touting that opponent.

Trump and his advisers have placed political targets on the backs of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach on Jan. 13, a week after a violent mob ransacked the Capitol as Congress worked to certify Biden’s victory.

Primary challengers have already popped up for nine of the 10 pro-impeachment Republicans. Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), who is the No. 3 GOP leader, was the highest-ranking Republican to vote to impeach.

“The 10 of us have kind of become buddies,” Kinzinger said, noting that they enjoy “misery in company.”

Kinzinger’s leadership PAC collected more than 10,000 donations from all 50 states, with an average contribution of $46, he said.

Allies of Kinzinger have also formed a super PAC, Americans Keeping Country First, that is designed to take unlimited donations from the super wealthy to serve as another line of defense for those 10 pro-impeachment Republicans, as well as Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), the only GOP senator who voted to convict Trump and is up for reelection in 2022.